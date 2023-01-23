Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. ATCO Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACO.X   CA0467894006

ATCO LTD.

(ACO.X)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:58:50 2023-01-23 pm EST
43.65 CAD   -0.02%
01:26pMexico economy minister meets with Canadian energy firms
RE
01/19Mexico president says resolved Canada firms' concerns in energy dispute
RE
01/12ATCO Ltd. Declares First Quarter Dividend on Class I Non-Voting and Class II Voting Shares, Payable on March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mexico economy minister meets with Canadian energy firms

01/23/2023 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrosto met with Canadian energy firms to follow up on agreements made at a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the ministry said Monday.

Buenrostro will meet with the firms again next month to discuss progress made on the agreements, the ministry said on Twitter.

A Mexican official told Reuters last week a "framework" for each of the companies' problems with Mexico's energy sector had been agreed upon.

The four companies who met with Lopez Obrador include pension fund La Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), ATCO Ltd, Northland Power Inc, and Canadian Solar Inc, an official familiar with the matter said.

A spokesperson for Mexico's economy ministry could not immediately confirm whether the four companies were those present at the meeting with Buenrostro.

The United States and Canada last year initiated dispute settlement proceedings against Mexico's push to prioritize state-run energy companies under a regional trade pact.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Raul Cortes; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATCO LTD. -0.02% 43.65 Delayed Quote.3.02%
CANADIAN SOLAR INC. 2.51% 43.05 Delayed Quote.35.57%
NORTHLAND POWER INC. -0.73% 36.93 Delayed Quote.0.19%
All news about ATCO LTD.
01:26pMexico economy minister meets with Canadian energy firms
RE
01/19Mexico president says resolved Canada firms' concerns in energy dispute
RE
01/12ATCO Ltd. Declares First Quarter Dividend on Class I Non-Voting and Class II Voting Sha..
CI
01/12ATCO Ltd. Eligible Dividends
AQ
01/06ATCO Closes "Major" Canadian Renewables Buy, Enters Into Long Term Renewable Energy Pur..
MT
01/06ATCO Brief: Closing "Major" Canadian Renewables Buy and Entering Into a Long ..
MT
01/06Atco closes major canadian renewables acquisition and enters into a long-term renewable..
AQ
01/06ATCO Enters into New 15-Year Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement with Microsoft Corpora..
CI
01/04Atco acquires Triple M Modular Housing, terms not immediately available
AQ
01/04ATCO Expands Into Residential Market With Acquisition of Triple M Housing
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATCO LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 059 M 3 773 M 3 773 M
Net income 2022 840 M 626 M 626 M
Net Debt 2022 8 777 M 6 546 M 6 546 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 4 970 M 3 716 M 3 707 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 6 358
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart ATCO LTD.
Duration : Period :
ATCO Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATCO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 43,66 CAD
Average target price 48,64 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy C. Southern President & Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Willi Kiefer President & Chief Strategy Officer
Katie J. Patrick Executive VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Alan M. Skiffington Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sarah J. Shortreed Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATCO LTD.3.02%3 707
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY1.46%106 821
SEMPRA ENERGY2.23%49 662
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 579
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.77%47 110
ENGIE-6.47%32 871