Puerto Rico power grid no match for Fiona; residents unsurprised

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/ATLANTA/NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) -
S ome 80% of homes and businesses in Puerto Rico still lacked
power on Tuesday as rains from Hurricane Fiona receded, with
residents complaining that the island's troubled electrical grid
is still a mess despite billions of dollars in funding to
improve it.
Power provider LUMA Energy said it had restored power to
more than 100,000 customers and crews were still working to
bring back power for the others. Fiona slammed into the island
as a Category 2 storm on Sunday, causing an island-wide outage
for Puerto Rico's 1.5 million customers. The company said "full
restoration could take several days."
Puerto Rico's grid has long been criticized as unreliable,
but residents and consultants have complained that outages have
become more frequent since LUMA took over operations last year.
The grid is largely owned by the Puerto Rico Electric Power
Authority (PREPA).
After Hurricane Maria slammed the island in 2017, it took
PREPA more than 11 months to fully restore power. Five years
later, Puerto Rico was still working to rebuild its power
system, with roughly $12 billion dedicated in federal funds.
"We had a horrible experience in the aftermath of Maria,"
said Ramon Luis Nieves, an attorney in San Juan, who was without
power in his condo. "They promised it would be better. It
hasn't."
In July, protesters marched in San Juan, demanding changes
after multiple rate increases and ongoing power outages.
LUMA, a joint venture between units of Canadian energy firm
ATCO Ltd (50%) and U.S. energy contractor Quanta
Services Inc (50%), took over operations of the island's
electrical grid last year.
In testimony dated Sept. 12, LUMA officials told a U.S.
House of Representatives panel that in the 15 months since the
company took over Puerto Rico's grid, the company has reduced
outages for the average customer to 7.6 in a year from 10.6 when
PREPA ran the system.
LUMA also said it has restored 43 miles of transmission
lines and re-energized five substations that had been out since
Hurricane Maria.
“With the change from PREPA to LUMA, the most I have seen is
that the frequency of time I am without electricity is greater,"
said Mario Alegre, a film contractor based in San Juan, who said
he was forced to purchase a backup battery to power his computer
and other essential work equipment in the case of outages.
Alegre said it was difficult to report outages and receive
communication from about service restorations from LUMA.
A study from the Institute for Energy Economics and
Financial Analysis (IEEFA) found that service restoration times
and voltage fluctuations increased after privatization largely
due to a shortage of experienced workers.
Poweroutages.com, which estimates power outages based on
data from utilities, said early Tuesday afternoon that 1.168
million customers were still without service, citing what it
said was limited information available from LUMA.
Poweroutages.com estimates there are 1.468 million power
customers in Puerto Rico.
