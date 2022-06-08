Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ATE Energy International Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6179   TW0006179005

ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(6179)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-06
31.90 TWD   -0.16%
07:02aATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of members of the Company's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
PU
05/27ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement to elect the Chairman of the 10th Board of Directors of the Company
PU
05/27ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : The Company announced the elective list for the 10th term directors(including independent directors)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATE Energy International : Announcement of members of the Company's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee

06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 18:50:28
Subject 
 Announcement of members of the Company's Audit
Committee and Remuneration Committee
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
 Audit Committee:N/A (New appointment)
 Remuneration Committee:Chuang, Mei-Chen; Yen, Rey-Shin; Yu, Pao-Shan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 Audit Committee:N/A (New appointment)
 Remuneration Committee:
  (1)Chuang, Mei-Chen/ General Manager, Venture Service Consulting Ltd. Co.
  (2)Yen, Rey-Shin/ Supervisor, Refining Business Division, CPC Corporation
  (3)Yu, Pao-Shan/ Honorary Professor, National Cheng Kung University
5.Name of the new position holder:
 Audit Committee:Yen, Rey-Shin; Yu, Pao-Shan; Hsieh, Yi-Chen
 Remuneration Committee:Yen, Rey-Shin; Yu, Pao-Shan; Hsieh, Yi-Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 Audit Committee:
  (1)Yen, Rey-Shin/ Supervisor, Refining Business Division, CPC Corporation
  (2)Yu, Pao-Shan/ Honorary Professor, National Cheng Kung University
  (3)Hsieh, Yi-Chen/ Accountant, Cheng Chi Accounting Firm
 Remuneration Committee:
  (1)Yen, Rey-Shin/ Supervisor, Refining Business Division, CPC Corporation
  (2)Yu, Pao-Shan/ Honorary Professor, National Cheng Kung University
  (3)Hsieh, Yi-Chen/ Accountant, Cheng Chi Accounting Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
 Audit Committee:New appointment
 Remuneration Committee:Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/25-2022/06/24
10.Effective date of the new member:
 Audit Committee:2022/06/08
 Remuneration Committee:2022/06/08
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ATE Energy International Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 11:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
07:02aATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of members of the Company's Audit Committee and Re..
PU
05/27ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement to elect the Chairman of the 10th Board of Directo..
PU
05/27ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : The Company announced the elective list for the 10th term direc..
PU
05/27ATE Energy International Co., Ltd. Announces Elective List for the 10th Term Directors
CI
05/18ATE Energy International Co., Ltd. Signs Engineering Contract
CI
05/13ATE Energy International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
05/12ATE Energy International Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 20, 2022
CI
04/11ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of the board resolution to repurchase treasury sha..
PU
04/11ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : The company's Board of Directors approved the convening of the ..
PU
04/11ATE Energy International Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,000,000 shares, re..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 060 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2021 144 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
Net Debt 2021 1 167 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 2 812 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ATE Energy International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuan Tuan Lue Chairman & General Manager
Chih Chun Yang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Cheng Shan Kung Technical Director & Deputy General Manager
Kuo Ping Chiu Independent Director
Jui Hsin Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.4.08%95
VINCI-2.38%54 798
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.60%33 830
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.13%28 764
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.81%22 141
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.64%19 610