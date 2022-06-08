ATE Energy International : Announcement of members of the Company's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Audit Committee:N/A (New appointment) Remuneration Committee:Chuang, Mei-Chen; Yen, Rey-Shin; Yu, Pao-Shan 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Audit Committee:N/A (New appointment) Remuneration Committee: (1)Chuang, Mei-Chen/ General Manager, Venture Service Consulting Ltd. Co. (2)Yen, Rey-Shin/ Supervisor, Refining Business Division, CPC Corporation (3)Yu, Pao-Shan/ Honorary Professor, National Cheng Kung University 5.Name of the new position holder: Audit Committee:Yen, Rey-Shin; Yu, Pao-Shan; Hsieh, Yi-Chen Remuneration Committee:Yen, Rey-Shin; Yu, Pao-Shan; Hsieh, Yi-Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder: Audit Committee: (1)Yen, Rey-Shin/ Supervisor, Refining Business Division, CPC Corporation (2)Yu, Pao-Shan/ Honorary Professor, National Cheng Kung University (3)Hsieh, Yi-Chen/ Accountant, Cheng Chi Accounting Firm Remuneration Committee: (1)Yen, Rey-Shin/ Supervisor, Refining Business Division, CPC Corporation (2)Yu, Pao-Shan/ Honorary Professor, National Cheng Kung University (3)Hsieh, Yi-Chen/ Accountant, Cheng Chi Accounting Firm 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Audit Committee:New appointment Remuneration Committee:Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Full re-election 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/25-2022/06/24 10.Effective date of the new member: Audit Committee:2022/06/08 Remuneration Committee:2022/06/08 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.