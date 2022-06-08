ATE Energy International : Announcement of members of the Company's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/08
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Audit Committee:N/A (New appointment)
Remuneration Committee:Chuang, Mei-Chen; Yen, Rey-Shin; Yu, Pao-Shan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Audit Committee:N/A (New appointment)
Remuneration Committee:
(1)Chuang, Mei-Chen/ General Manager, Venture Service Consulting Ltd. Co.
(2)Yen, Rey-Shin/ Supervisor, Refining Business Division, CPC Corporation
(3)Yu, Pao-Shan/ Honorary Professor, National Cheng Kung University
5.Name of the new position holder:
Audit Committee:Yen, Rey-Shin; Yu, Pao-Shan; Hsieh, Yi-Chen
Remuneration Committee:Yen, Rey-Shin; Yu, Pao-Shan; Hsieh, Yi-Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Audit Committee:
(1)Yen, Rey-Shin/ Supervisor, Refining Business Division, CPC Corporation
(2)Yu, Pao-Shan/ Honorary Professor, National Cheng Kung University
(3)Hsieh, Yi-Chen/ Accountant, Cheng Chi Accounting Firm
Remuneration Committee:
(1)Yen, Rey-Shin/ Supervisor, Refining Business Division, CPC Corporation
(2)Yu, Pao-Shan/ Honorary Professor, National Cheng Kung University
(3)Hsieh, Yi-Chen/ Accountant, Cheng Chi Accounting Firm
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
Audit Committee:New appointment
Remuneration Committee:Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/25-2022/06/24
10.Effective date of the new member:
Audit Committee:2022/06/08
Remuneration Committee:2022/06/08
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.