Atea ASA is a Norway-based holding company that provides a range of services to its subsidiaries. The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of Information Technology (IT) infrastructure products and services for businesses and public-sector organizations in Europe. They offer a range of hardware and software products as well as Information Technology (IT) infrastructure support and advice to the companies within the technology sector. Atea ASA's operations are divided into six segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and The Baltics segments, that reflect the Company's operation range as well as the Shared Services segment. Atea ASA operates through several subsidiaries, including Atea Holding OY, Atea Global Services SIA, Atea Holding AB and Atea Baltic UAB.