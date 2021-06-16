Atea Pharma Hits Development Milestone for Covid-19 Treatment

By Chris Wack

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it has achieved a milestone associated with the development of AT-527, and expects to receive a related payment under its license agreement with Roche of $50 million.

Under the license agreement, Roche and Atea are jointly developing AT-527 for the treatment of Covid-19.

AT-527 is an orally administered, direct-acting antiviral developmental agent derived from Atea's purine nucleotide pro-drug platform, and it is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of Covid-19, Atea said.

Atea retains rights to commercialize AT-527 in the U.S., and Roche has the exclusive right to commercialize AT-527 outside the U.S.

