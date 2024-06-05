Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion of [14C]-Bemnifosbuvir in Rats
SAT-411
Alex Vo,* Steven Good, Nancy Agrawal, Jean-Pierre Sommadossi
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boston, MA, USA *Email: vo.alex@ateapharma.com
INTRODUCTION
- Bemnifosbuvir (BEM, AT-527), an oral prodrug of a 6-modifiedguanosine nucleotide analog, is currently in development for the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)or chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection
- BEM is a hemisulfate salt of AT-511, a phosphoramidate protide that is converted after multistep activation to the active 5'-triphosphate (TP) metabolite AT-9010, a potent inhibitor of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2(SARS-CoV-2) and HCV replication
- BEM was readily absorbed when dosed orally in preclinical species; it distributed into tissues and underwent a multistep metabolic activation pathway to its active triphosphate1
- The activation pathway (Figure 1) involves sequential hydrolysis of the carboxyl ester moiety catalyzed by human cathepsin A (CatA) and/or carboxylesterase 1 (CES1) to form AT-551 (the L-alanyl metabolite of AT-511), which is then subject to cleavage of the amino acid moiety by histidine triad nucleotide-binding protein 1 (HINT1), thus forming AT-8003 (the monophosphate [MP] of AT-229)
- Adenosine deaminase like protein 1 (ADALP1) subsequently converts AT-8003 to AT-8001 (the MP of the guanosine analog), which is further anabolized to the diphosphate by guanylate kinase 1 (GUK1) and ultimately to the pharmacologically active
2'-fluoro-2'-C-methylguanosineTP (AT-9010)by nucleoside diphosphate kinase (NDPK)
- AT-9010can be dephosphorylated to its MP, AT-8001, and both AT-8003 and AT-8001 can be dephosphorylated by 5'-nucleotidase (5'-NTase) to their respective nucleosides AT-229 and AT-273
Figure 1. Proposed metabolic and activation pathway
AT-527
HN
O
N
N
O
O
N
P
O
O
N
N
NH
0.5 H
SO
2
H
O
4
2
Intracellular space
HO
F
dissolution
AT-9010
(active metabolite)
O
HN
N
AT-511
N
O
O
O
NH
O
O
N
O
N
N
NH2
HO P O P O
P O
O
N
N
O
N
P
O
NH2
OH
OH
OH
H
O
HO
F
HO
F
CatA
CES1
NDPK
HN
O
HO
N
N
N
NH
O
O
O
O
N
O
N P O
O
N
N
NH2
HO P O
P O
N
NH2
H
O
OH
OH
HO
F
HO
F
spontaneous
decomposition
GUK1
HN
HN
O
HO
AT-551
N
N
AT-8003
N
N
AT-8001
N
NH
O
O
O
HINT1
ADALP1
O
N P O
O
N N
NH2
HO P O
O
N N
HO P O
O
N
N
NH2
NH2
H
OH
OH
OH
HO
F
HO
F
HO
F
5'-NTase
5'-NTase
AT-219
NH2
AT-229
HN
AT-273N
O
N
N
N
N
NH
HO
O
N
N
NH2
HO
O
N
N
NH2
HO
O
N
N
NH2
HO
F
HO
F
HO
F
(plasma surrogate for AT-9010)
HN
AT-724
N
N
HO
O
N
N
NH2
HO
F
OH
METHODS
• The study utilized four groups of male SD rats (Groups 1-3, 5) and one group of male Long-Evans (LE) rats (Group 4). Groups 1 and 2 were used for evaluation of excretion mass balance in intact and bile duct cannulated (BDC) rats, respectively; Group 3 was used for evaluation of plasma total radioactivity pharmacokinetics; and Groups 4 and 5 were used for evaluation of plasma total radioactivity and tissue distribution of total radioactivity using quantitative whole-body autoradiography (QWBA)
• All rats received a single oral dose of [14C]-AT-527 at 60 mg/kg as free base and a target radioactive dose of ~200 μCi/kg using a dose volume of 3 mL/kg. The dosing formulation was prepared as a solution of [14C]-AT-527 and AT-527 in Milli-Q water (vehicle)
• Group 1 provided urine, feces, and cage residue samples through 168 h post-dose. Group 2 provided bile, urine, feces, and cage residue samples through 96 h post-dose. Group 3 provided plasma samples at predose (0), 0.5, 1, 2, 4, 8, 24, and 48 h post-dose
• Excreta, cage residue, plasma, and dosing formulation samples were analyzed by liquid scintillation counting. Plasma samples and carcasses for QWBA analysis were collected at 1, 2, 4, 8, 24, 48, 72, 168, 528, and 840 h post-dose for Group 4 and at 2, 24, and 168 h post-dose for Group 5 (one rat per time point)
RESULTS
Figure 2. Cumulative excretion of total radioactivity in intact male SD rats (A) and BDC rats (B)
A.
Group 1, males
B.
Group 2, males
100
100
90
90
Bile
80
Urine
80
Urine
Feces
Feces
70
Cage
70
Cage
Total
Total
dose
60
dose
60
50
50
% of
% of
40
40
30
30
20
20
10
10
0
0
24
48
72
96
120
144
168
0
0
24
48
72
96
Hours
Hours
Table 1. Excretion of BEM and metabolites recovered in SD intact and BDC rats
Elimination route
Recovery (% dose of radiolabel, mean ± SD)
Group 1 (intact, n=3)
Group 2 (BDC, n=3)
Bile
NA
18.6 ± 3.7
Urine
50.1 ± 7.1
42.8 ± 2.0
Feces
41.0 ± 6.3
35.1 ± 3.2
Cage
5.53 ± 2.25
1.40 ± 0.57
Total
96.7 ± 0.34
97.8 ± 0.7
Cumulative recovery data over 168 h (Group 1) and over 96 h (Group 2).
BDC, bile-duct cannulated; NA, not applicable; SD, Sprague-Dawley.
• About 97% of the labeled BEM was recovered primarily in urine and feces
Metabolism
Figure 3. Individual and mean plasma total radioactivity concentration-time profiles in Group 3 male SD rats
Individual total radioactivity in plasma of Group 3 SD males
100
Rat 8
equiv/mL)
Rat 9
Rat 10
Rat 11
10
(µg
Rat 12
concentration
Rat 13
Radioactivity
1
0.1
0
2
4
6
8
Time (h)
Mean (± SD) total radioactivity in plasma of Group 3 SD males
100
equiv/mL)
10
concentration (µg
Radioactivity
1
0.1
0
2
4
6
8
Time (h)
Table 2. Metabolic profile of BEM and its metabolites in rats
Component
% AUC
% Dose
Plasmaa
Urine
Bile
Feces
Cumulative
Time
0-8 h
0-72 h
0-48 h
0-24 h
0-48 h
excreta
postdose
Group 3
Group 1 Group 2 Group 2 Group 1 Group 2 Group 1 Group 2
AT-511
MS
MS
MS
MS
MS
MS
---
---
AT-551
6.08
0.363
1.05
14.0
MS
MS
0.36
15.05
AT-229
82.5
34.3
29.8
0.0746
28.1
26.3
62.40
56.17
AT-273
1.49
7.83
6.58
MS
4.48
2.73
12.31
9.31
AT-219
2.59
2.13
2.50
0.0257
0.409
0.323
2.54
2.85
AT-8003
MS
MS
MS
MS
ND
ND
---
---
M329_2
1.53
0.895
0.573
0.0231
MS
MS
0.90
0.60
M329_3
0.874
0.405
0.234
0.139
ND
ND
0.41
0.37
M329_4
MS
0.189
0.350
0.161
1.15
0.486
1.34
1.00
M450
NA
MS
0.350
0.200
ND
ND
---
0.55
M489_1
1.80
0.171
MS
1.93
0.994
1.25
1.17
3.18
M489_2
ND
2.46
0.657
0.273
1.59
MS
4.05
0.93
SUM
-
49.1
42.6
18.5
40.4
34.8
89.5
95.9
% doseb
MS, below quantification limit on radiochromatogram but detected by mass spectrometry; NA, not applicable (AUC could not be calculated with less than three consecutive and measurable concentrations); ND, not detected. Group 2 were bile-duct cannulated rats; Groups 1 and 3 were intact rats.
aPlasma data are expressed as % AUC. SUM = 100% AUC;
bThis SUM included a few metabolites detected but with unknown structures (not shown).
• The main BEM metabolites detected - AT-551,AT-229,AT-273,AT-219 - were consistent with the proposed metabolic and activation pathway (Figure 1)
QWBA tissue distribution
• The high concentration of radiolabel in tissues such as kidney and liver was not retained at 24 h post-dose,reflecting the elimination
half-life of <18 h for most tissues
Figure 4: QWBA of the radioactivity distribution in a male Long-Evans rat at 1 h (A) and 24 h (B) following a single 60 mg/kg oral dose of [14C]-AT-527
A
Adipose
Kidney
Kidney
Skin
Eye
B
Kidney
Kidney
Skeletal
Skeletal
(outer
(inner
Adrenal
Skin
Eye
Muscle
(white)
(cortex)
(outer medulla) Spleen
(pigmented)
(uvea)
Muscle
medulla)
medulla)
(cortex)
Spleen
(pigmented)
(uvea)
Bone
Mammary
Pancreas
Stomach
Skin
Harderian
Bone
Mammary
Pancreas
Stomach
Skin
Harderian
Marrow
Gland Region
(gastric mucosa) (non-pigmented)
Gland
Marrow
Gland
(gastric
(non-pigmented)
Gland
Region
mucosa)
Prostate
Seminal
Kidney
Adrenal Adrenal
Adipose
Prostate
Seminal
Pituitary
Testis
Gland
Vesicles (inner medulla) (cortex) (medulla)
(brown)
Testis
Gland
Vesicles
Esophagus
Lung
Gland
Lung
Urinary Bladder
Cecum
Stomach
Blood
Heart
Salivary
Oral
Urinary Bladder
Small Intestine
Blood Heart
Thyroid Salivary
Lymph
Oral
(contents)
(contents)
(contents)
(cardiac)
Gland
Mucosa
(contents)
(contents)
(cardiac)
Gland
Node
Mucosa
Large
Bile
Large Intestine
Kidney
Bile
Intestine
(in duct)
Brain
(contents)
(cortex)
(in duct)
Epididymis
Small Intestine
Liver
Thymus
Epididymis
Cecum
Liver
Thymus
(contents)
(contents)
CONCLUSIONS
• Drug-derived radioactivity was widely distributed throughout the body in the rats, with quantifiable concentrations present in many tissues through 24 h
• The primary route of elimination was in the urine (43%) and feces (35%). Approximately 19% of the radiolabel was recovered in the bile, suggesting a potential bioavailability of >60% of BEM following oral administration in the rat
• Detected metabolites were in accordance with the proposed metabolic and activation pathway
• High tissue concentrations of radiolabel were observed in kidney, liver, thymus and small intestine while relatively low concentrations were measured in the brain, spinal cord, bone and eye lens
References
1. Good SS, et al. PLoS One 2020;15:e0227104.
Acknowledgements
We thank Dr. Kerry-Ann da Costa for her excellent assistance in preparing this poster presentation.
Disclosures
All the authors are employees of Atea Pharmaceuticals.
Poster presented at The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2024 Congress, 5-8 June, Milan, Italy.
