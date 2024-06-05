BEM was readily absorbed when dosed orally in preclinical species; it distributed into tissues and underwent a multistep metabolic activation pathway to its active triphosphate

guanosine nucleotide analog, is currently in development for the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease 2019

METHODS

• The study utilized four groups of male SD rats (Groups 1-3, 5) and one group of male Long-Evans (LE) rats (Group 4). Groups 1 and 2 were used for evaluation of excretion mass balance in intact and bile duct cannulated (BDC) rats, respectively; Group 3 was used for evaluation of plasma total radioactivity pharmacokinetics; and Groups 4 and 5 were used for evaluation of plasma total radioactivity and tissue distribution of total radioactivity using quantitative whole-body autoradiography (QWBA)

• All rats received a single oral dose of [14C]-AT-527 at 60 mg/kg as free base and a target radioactive dose of ~200 μCi/kg using a dose volume of 3 mL/kg. The dosing formulation was prepared as a solution of [14C]-AT-527 and AT-527 in Milli-Q water (vehicle)

• Group 1 provided urine, feces, and cage residue samples through 168 h post-dose. Group 2 provided bile, urine, feces, and cage residue samples through 96 h post-dose. Group 3 provided plasma samples at predose (0), 0.5, 1, 2, 4, 8, 24, and 48 h post-dose

• Excreta, cage residue, plasma, and dosing formulation samples were analyzed by liquid scintillation counting. Plasma samples and carcasses for QWBA analysis were collected at 1, 2, 4, 8, 24, 48, 72, 168, 528, and 840 h post-dose for Group 4 and at 2, 24, and 168 h post-dose for Group 5 (one rat per time point)

RESULTS

Figure 2. Cumulative excretion of total radioactivity in intact male SD rats (A) and BDC rats (B)

A. Group 1, males B. Group 2, males 100 100 90 90 Bile 80 Urine 80 Urine Feces Feces 70 Cage 70 Cage Total Total dose 60 dose 60 50 50 % of % of 40 40 30 30 20 20

10 10 0 0 24 48 72 96 120 144 168 0 0 24 48 72 96 Hours Hours

Table 1. Excretion of BEM and metabolites recovered in SD intact and BDC rats

Elimination route Recovery (% dose of radiolabel, mean ± SD) Group 1 (intact, n=3) Group 2 (BDC, n=3) Bile NA 18.6 ± 3.7 Urine 50.1 ± 7.1 42.8 ± 2.0 Feces 41.0 ± 6.3 35.1 ± 3.2 Cage 5.53 ± 2.25 1.40 ± 0.57 Total 96.7 ± 0.34 97.8 ± 0.7

Cumulative recovery data over 168 h (Group 1) and over 96 h (Group 2).

BDC, bile-duct cannulated; NA, not applicable; SD, Sprague-Dawley.

• About 97% of the labeled BEM was recovered primarily in urine and feces