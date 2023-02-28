Advanced search
ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AVIR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
3.540 USD   -0.56%
04:22pAtea Pharmaceuticals : Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation
PU
04:20pAtea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pAtea Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
AQ
Atea Pharmaceuticals : Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation

02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

February 28, 2023

June 2020

DISCLAIMERS

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results and other future conditions including without limitation future commercial market opportunities. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including statements by Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") regarding future results of operations and financial position, including our anticipated cash runway; business strategy; current and prospective product candidates; anticipated milestone events; potential benefits of our product candidates and market opportunity; planned clinical trials, including, without limitation, anticipated initiation, enrollment, regulatory submission and data readout timelines; preclinical activities; product approvals; manufacturing availability; degree of market acceptance of any products that may be approved; research and development costs; current and prospective collaborations; and prospects and opportunities for investors. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

The information in this presentation, including without limitation the forward-looking statements contained herein, represent our views as of the date of this presentation. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the drug development process and the regulatory approval process, in particular for bemnifosbuvir, our reliance on third parties over which we may not always have full control, competition from treatments for COVID-19, hepatitis C and vaccines for COVID-19, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and other important risks and uncertainties that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Industry Information

Market data and industry information used throughout this presentation are based on management's knowledge of the industry and the good faith estimates of management. We also relied, to the extent available, upon management's review of independent industry surveys and publications and other publicly available information prepared by a number of third-party sources. All of the market data and industry information used in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Although we believe that these sources are reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified this information. While we believe the estimated market position, market opportunity and market size information included in this presentation are generally reliable, such information, which is derived in part from management's estimates and beliefs, is inherently uncertain and imprecise. No representations or warranties are made by the Company or any of its affiliates as to the accuracy of any such statements or projections. Projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our estimates and beliefs and in the estimates prepared by independent parties.

2

Significant Achievements in 2022

COVID-19

HCV

Dengue

  • Bemnifosbuvir SUNRISE-3 Phase 3 trial informed by MORNINGSKY results
    • Innovative trial evaluating monotherapy (primary) and combination cohorts
    • Initiated Q4 2022 in US
  • Advanced preclinical second-generation protease inhibitor program
  • Completed preclinical work and ruzasvir manufacturing needed to initiate Phase 2 combination trial of bemnifosbuvir + ruzasvir in 2023
  • Conducted two proof-of-concept studies for AT-752
    • Evaluated impact of AT-752 on dengue virus infection

3

Bemnifosbuvir

Phase 3 Program Update for COVID-19

  • COVID-19Update
  • Bemnifosbuvir Global Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 Trial

4

COVID-19

Bemnifosbuvir Addresses Key Limitations of Current COVID-19 Therapies

COVID-19 Market Dynamics Continue to Shift

Bemnifosbuvir Profile

  • Nucleotide, oral direct-acting antiviral
  • Targets viral RNA polymerase, highly conserved enzyme critical to viral replication & transcription
  • Favorable safety and tolerability profile
  • Due to low risk for drug-drug interaction1, bemnifosbuvir may be co-administered with commonly prescribed drugs for high risk COVID-19 patients including:
    • Anticoagulants, statins and other cardiovascular medications, certain diabetes medications, immunosuppressants, and chemotherapy

Public Health Emergency

Ending May 11, 2023

  • New Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) are expected to continue if criteria are met2
  • Positive tests are no longer required to receive antiviral treatment under EUA3
  • US COVID-19 vaccines and treatments shifting to traditional payer market
  1. Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) February 2023 https://ir.ateapharma.com/news-and-events/publications
  2. https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/mcm-legal-regulatory-and-policy-framework/faqs-what-happens-euas-when-public-health-emergency-ends
  • (3) FDA: Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization for Paxlovid for Treatment of COVID-19

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


