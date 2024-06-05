Lead-in Cohort Results From a Phase 2 Study of a Novel 8-week Combination Regimen of Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir in Patients With Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

THU-382

Alina Jucov,1 Brian Conway,2 Laura Iliescu,3 Paul Mitrut,4 Simin Florescu,5 Roxana Cernat,6 Elena Ermacicova,7 Shannan Lynch,8 Marina Majarian,8 Sergey Izmailyan,8 Xiao-Jian Zhou,8 Keith Pietropaolo,8 Bruce Belanger,8 Arantxa Horga,8 Qi Huang,8 and Janet Hammond8

1Arensia Exploratory Medicine GmbH and Nicolae Testemitanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Chisinau, Moldova; 2Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, Vancouver, Canada; 3Institutul Clinic Fundeni, Bucharest, Romania; 4University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Craiova, Romania; 5Spitalul Clinic Dr. Victor Babes, Bucharest, Romania; 6Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases, "Ovidius" University, Constanta, Romania; 7Arensia Exploratory Medicine GmbH, Chisinau, Moldova; 8Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boston, USA

INTRODUCTION

  • Bemnifosbuvir (BEM) and ruzasvir (RZR) are potent, pan-genotypic inhibitors of the HCV NS5B polymerase and the NS5A protein, respectively.1-4 The combination of BEM+RZR has demonstrated potent in vitro synergistic antiviral activity5
  • This ongoing Phase 2, open-label,single-arm study is the first to evaluate BEM+RZR in subjects with chronic HCV infection.6 Results from the lead-in cohort are presented (N=60)

METHODS

  • Treatment-naїvesubjects with chronic HCV received the combination of 550 mg BEM once daily (QD) and 180 mg RZR QD for 8 weeks. The Phase 2 formulation comprised two tablets of BEM and two capsules of RZR
  • Plasma HCV RNA was evaluated using the Roche cobas® HCV quantitative nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 systems, with a lower limit of quantitation (LLOQ) of 15 IU/mL
  • An SVR4 rate of ≥90% in a lead-in cohort of subjects without cirrhosis was required to proceed with further enrollment and complete the study

RESULTS

Efficacy analysis

  • All subjects completed treatment, with 54/60 (90%) achieving HCV RNA Figure 1). These rapid viral kinetics were observed in all subjects upon initiation of treatment, regardless of genotype and baseline viral load
  • One subject withdrew consent after the Week 8 time point. SVR4 data were available in all 59 remaining subjects, with one documented post-treatment relapse, for an SVR4 rate of 58/59 (98%). Of the 58 subjects with SVR4, there was one non-HCV non- drug-related death before the SVR12 time point, with one additional post-treatment relapse documented, resulting in an SVR12 rate of 56/58 (97%) (Figure 2)
  • High SVR12 rates were observed in both GT1 and historically difficult-to-treatGT3-infected subjects (Figure 3)

Figure 1. On-treatment viral kinetics: individual subject data

8

Genotype 1

7

Genotype 2

IU/mL)

Genotype 3

6

10

5

(log

3

HCVRNA

4

Safety and tolerability

  • The combination of BEM+RZR was well tolerated, with no adverse events (AEs) leading to treatment discontinuation
  • One subject in the lead-in cohort experienced non-drug related serious AEs (SAEs) of cellulitis and subsequent overdose (not study drug), resulting in death after the SVR4 visit
  • Other non-serious AEs were reported in 25% of subjects (15 of 60). Only headache was reported in more than a single subject (11.7%; 7 of 60 subjects). Non-serious AEs were mild or moderate in severity. No clinically significant patterns were observed for safety laboratory or electrocardiogram parameters

Analysis of post-treatment relapse

  • Two subjects (GT1b and GT2b) experienced post-treatment relapse. Viral kinetics, plasma drug levels for AT-273 (surrogate for the BEM active triphosphate) and RZR, and resistance sequencing data from each are presented in Figure 4
  • Both low plasma drug levels, and viral populations that were similar at baseline and SVR12 timepoints, indicate that relapse was due to treatment non-adherence, rather than viral resistance
  • Post-study,both subjects were planned to be treated with SOF/VEL/VOX

Figure 4. Profiles of subjects with relapse

A. GT1b-infected subject

Additional sequencing analyses

  • At baseline, most subjects (51/56) in the lead-in had at least one of the most common NS5A RASs, and 13/59 had at least one of the most common NS5B RASs (such as N142S, L159F, and V321I) with a 1% assay threshold cut-off:
    • NS5A aa: 24, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 37, 38, 52, 54, 58, 62, 64, 92, or 93
    • NS5B aa: 96a, 142a, 159a, 237a,b, 282a, 289a, 320a, 321a,b and 15b, 223b, 344b (aSOF RAS; bBEM in vitro RAS)
  • A GT3-infected subject with pre-existing NS5A RASs S62A and Y93H achieved SVR12 (Figure 5)
    • S62A/Y93H (S62A+Y93H) confer very high resistance to NS5A inhibitors in GT3 replicons (>1000-fold loss of potency for RZR and velpatasvir; >100-fold loss of potency for pibrentasvir)
  • Despite pre-existing baseline RASs at both targets, 97% of subjects achieved SVR12

Figure 5. GT3-infected subject with known NS5A RASs

8

EOT

SVR4

SVR12

RZR

NS5A:

600

AT-273

S24A (4%)

S62A (99%)

Viral Load

IU/mL

6

Y93H (4%)

500

Plasma

>LLOQ

NS5B:

None

BLQ

400

TND

10

log

4

drug

RNA,

300

level,

HCV

2

200

ng/mL

100

Subject disposition and baseline characteristics

  • 60 subjects in the lead-in cohort were enrolled and completed the 8-week treatment period (Table 1)
  • The majority of subjects were infected with genotype 1b (GT1b) (65%) and GT3 (21.7%). Subjects included in the lead-in did not have cirrhosis; 10 of 60 (16.7%) had F3 fibrosis

Table 1. Baseline demographic and disease characteristics

Characteristic

Subjects (N=60)

Median age, years (range)

47 (25-79)

Median BMI, kg/m2 (range)

26.3 (18.9-47.1)

Male sex, n (%)

34

(56.7)

Race, n (%)

White

57

(95.0)

Black or African American

1

(1.7)

Other

2

(3.3)

HCV genotype, n (%)

GT1a

6 (10.0)

GT1b

39

(65.0)

GT2b

2

(3.3)

GT3

13

(21.7)

Median baseline viral load, log10 (range)

6.3 (4.2-7.3)

Fibrosis stage, n (%)

9 (15.0)

F0

F1

26

(43.3)

F2

15

(25.0)

F3

10

(16.7)

2

EOT

SVR4

SVR12

8

LLOQ

15 IU/mL

NS5A:

NS5A:

600

Plasma drug

F37L (99%)

Q54H (82%)

F37L (99%)

level, ng/mL

Baseline

Week 4

Week 8 (EOT)

Q54N (18%)

Q54H (99%)

500

Plasma

IU/mL

6

NS5B:

NS5B:

Day

AT-273

RZR

n=60

n=60

n=60

C316H (97%)

C316H (97%)

Study Visit

V321I (99%)

V321I (99%)

400

1

BLQ

BLQ

10

drug

Figure 2. Proportion of subjects achieving

log

4

300

8

161

173

RNA,

level,

15

246

263

HCV RNA

100

100%

98%

97%

HCV

200

ng/mL

90%

29

235

248

2

43

45.7

28.1

80

100

Ctrough target

subjects achieving

50

57

33.2

28.3

60

0

0

1

15

29

43

57

71

85

99

113

127

141

155

40

Study Day

of

Proportion

20

B. GT2b-infected subject

0

54/60

60/60

58/59*

56/58

8

EOT

SVR4

SVR12

Week 4

Week 8

4 weeks post treatment

12 weeks post treatment

NS5A:

600

(on treatment)

(end of treatment)

(SVR4)

(SVR12)

I37V (14%)

Plasma drug

V52I (12%)

Two subjects with missing post-treatment data (one withdrew consent after Week 8*, and 1 non-drug-related

NS5B:

level, ng/mL

IU/mL

6

None

500

Plasma

death after SVR4 )

Day

AT-273

RZR

Figure 3. GT1- and GT3-infected subjects achieving <>

NS5A:

400

1

BLQ

BLQ

10

I37V (4%)

drug

NS5B:

log

8

42.6

70.9

4

None

GT1

RNA,

300

level,

15

61.3

42.2

GT3

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

HCV RNA

100

98%

HCV

200

ng/mL

29

46.6

53.3

89%

92%

2

43

47.4

27.6

80

100

Ctrough target

57

24.4

24.4

of subjects achieving

50

60

0

0

1

15

29

43

57

71

85

99

113

127

141

155

40

Study Day

RZR

AT-273

Viral Load

>LLOQ

BLQ

TND

Proportion

20

40/45

12/13

45/45

13/13

44/44

13/13

43/44

13/13

Kinetics of viral load, drug exposure and presence of NS5A/NS5B RASs are presented (left), alongside plasma

0

drug levels at each timepoint (right). The horizontal dashed line represents the expected trough concentrations

Week 4

Week 8

4 weeks post treatment

12 weeks post treatment

(Ctrough) of BEM and RZR. LLOQ, lower limit of quantitation; BLQ, below limit of quantitation; EOT, end of treatment;

(on treatment)

(end of treatment)

(SVR4)

(SVR12)

TND, target not detected.

Ctrough target

50

0

0

1

15

29

43

57

71

85

99

113

127

141

155

Study Day

CONCLUSIONS

  • In this first clinical trial of BEM+RZR in HCV-infected subjects, a high SVR12 rate (97%) was observed in the lead-in cohort with a short 8-week duration of treatment
    • BEM+RZR has an excellent clinical resistance profile and has been shown to overcome baseline pre-existing RASs
    • Two post-treatment relapses were linked to treatment non-adherence as opposed to viral resistance
  • Viral kinetics were similar in GT1- and GT3-infected subjects
    • 100% SVR12 rate in historically difficult-to-treatGT3-infected subjects
  • The regimen was well tolerated, with no drug-related SAEs or treatment discontinuations
  • Based on these data from the lead-in cohort, the Phase 2 study continues with the aim of enrolling up to an additional 220 subjects, including those with compensated cirrhosis

Acknowledgements

Thanks to the subjects who participated in this study. This study was funded by Atea Pharmaceuticals (Boston, MA, USA). Medical writing and design support were provided by Elements Communications Ltd (London, UK) and were funded by Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Disclosures

SL, MM, SI, XJZ, KP, BB, AH, QH, and JH are employees of and may own stock in Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Poster presented at The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2024 Congress, 5-8 June, Milan, Italy.

