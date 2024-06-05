Lead-in Cohort Results From a Phase 2 Study of a Novel 8-week Combination Regimen of Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir in Patients With Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection
THU-382
Alina Jucov,1 Brian Conway,2 Laura Iliescu,3 Paul Mitrut,4 Simin Florescu,5 Roxana Cernat,6 Elena Ermacicova,7 Shannan Lynch,8 Marina Majarian,8 Sergey Izmailyan,8 Xiao-Jian Zhou,8 Keith Pietropaolo,8 Bruce Belanger,8 Arantxa Horga,8 Qi Huang,8 and Janet Hammond8
1Arensia Exploratory Medicine GmbH and Nicolae Testemitanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Chisinau, Moldova; 2Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, Vancouver, Canada; 3Institutul Clinic Fundeni, Bucharest, Romania; 4University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Craiova, Romania; 5Spitalul Clinic Dr. Victor Babes, Bucharest, Romania; 6Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases, "Ovidius" University, Constanta, Romania; 7Arensia Exploratory Medicine GmbH, Chisinau, Moldova; 8Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boston, USA
INTRODUCTION
- Bemnifosbuvir (BEM) and ruzasvir (RZR) are potent, pan-genotypic inhibitors of the HCV NS5B polymerase and the NS5A protein, respectively.1-4 The combination of BEM+RZR has demonstrated potent in vitro synergistic antiviral activity5
- This ongoing Phase 2, open-label,single-arm study is the first to evaluate BEM+RZR in subjects with chronic HCV infection.6 Results from the lead-in cohort are presented (N=60)
METHODS
- Treatment-naїvesubjects with chronic HCV received the combination of 550 mg BEM once daily (QD) and 180 mg RZR QD for 8 weeks. The Phase 2 formulation comprised two tablets of BEM and two capsules of RZR
- Plasma HCV RNA was evaluated using the Roche cobas® HCV quantitative nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 systems, with a lower limit of quantitation (LLOQ) of 15 IU/mL
- An SVR4 rate of ≥90% in a lead-in cohort of subjects without cirrhosis was required to proceed with further enrollment and complete the study
RESULTS
Efficacy analysis
- All subjects completed treatment, with 54/60 (90%) achieving HCV RNA Figure 1). These rapid viral kinetics were observed in all subjects upon initiation of treatment, regardless of genotype and baseline viral load
- One subject withdrew consent after the Week 8 time point. SVR4 data were available in all 59 remaining subjects, with one documented post-treatment relapse, for an SVR4 rate of 58/59 (98%). Of the 58 subjects with SVR4, there was one non-HCV non- drug-related death before the SVR12 time point, with one additional post-treatment relapse documented, resulting in an SVR12 rate of 56/58 (97%) (Figure 2)
- High SVR12 rates were observed in both GT1 and historically difficult-to-treatGT3-infected subjects (Figure 3)
Figure 1. On-treatment viral kinetics: individual subject data
8
Genotype 1
7
Genotype 2
IU/mL)
Genotype 3
6
10
5
(log
3
HCVRNA
4
Safety and tolerability
- The combination of BEM+RZR was well tolerated, with no adverse events (AEs) leading to treatment discontinuation
- One subject in the lead-in cohort experienced non-drug related serious AEs (SAEs) of cellulitis and subsequent overdose (not study drug), resulting in death after the SVR4 visit
- Other non-serious AEs were reported in 25% of subjects (15 of 60). Only headache was reported in more than a single subject (11.7%; 7 of 60 subjects). Non-serious AEs were mild or moderate in severity. No clinically significant patterns were observed for safety laboratory or electrocardiogram parameters
Analysis of post-treatment relapse
- Two subjects (GT1b and GT2b) experienced post-treatment relapse. Viral kinetics, plasma drug levels for AT-273 (surrogate for the BEM active triphosphate) and RZR, and resistance sequencing data from each are presented in Figure 4
- Both low plasma drug levels, and viral populations that were similar at baseline and SVR12 timepoints, indicate that relapse was due to treatment non-adherence, rather than viral resistance
- Post-study,both subjects were planned to be treated with SOF/VEL/VOX
Figure 4. Profiles of subjects with relapse
A. GT1b-infected subject
Additional sequencing analyses
- At baseline, most subjects (51/56) in the lead-in had at least one of the most common NS5A RASs, and 13/59 had at least one of the most common NS5B RASs (such as N142S, L159F, and V321I) with a 1% assay threshold cut-off:
- NS5A aa: 24, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 37, 38, 52, 54, 58, 62, 64, 92, or 93
- NS5B aa: 96a, 142a, 159a, 237a,b, 282a, 289a, 320a, 321a,b and 15b, 223b, 344b (aSOF RAS; bBEM in vitro RAS)
- A GT3-infected subject with pre-existing NS5A RASs S62A and Y93H achieved SVR12 (Figure 5)
- S62A/Y93H (S62A+Y93H) confer very high resistance to NS5A inhibitors in GT3 replicons (>1000-fold loss of potency for RZR and velpatasvir; >100-fold loss of potency for pibrentasvir)
- Despite pre-existing baseline RASs at both targets, 97% of subjects achieved SVR12
Figure 5. GT3-infected subject with known NS5A RASs
8
EOT
SVR4
SVR12
RZR
NS5A:
600
AT-273
S24A (4%)
S62A (99%)
Viral Load
IU/mL
6
Y93H (4%)
500
Plasma
>LLOQ
NS5B:
None
BLQ
400
TND
10
log
4
drug
RNA,
300
level,
HCV
2
200
ng/mL
100
Subject disposition and baseline characteristics
- 60 subjects in the lead-in cohort were enrolled and completed the 8-week treatment period (Table 1)
- The majority of subjects were infected with genotype 1b (GT1b) (65%) and GT3 (21.7%). Subjects included in the lead-in did not have cirrhosis; 10 of 60 (16.7%) had F3 fibrosis
Table 1. Baseline demographic and disease characteristics
Characteristic
Subjects (N=60)
Median age, years (range)
47 (25-79)
Median BMI, kg/m2 (range)
26.3 (18.9-47.1)
Male sex, n (%)
34
(56.7)
Race, n (%)
White
57
(95.0)
Black or African American
1
(1.7)
Other
2
(3.3)
HCV genotype, n (%)
GT1a
6 (10.0)
GT1b
39
(65.0)
GT2b
2
(3.3)
GT3
13
(21.7)
Median baseline viral load, log10 (range)
6.3 (4.2-7.3)
Fibrosis stage, n (%)
9 (15.0)
F0
F1
26
(43.3)
F2
15
(25.0)
F3
10
(16.7)
2
EOT
SVR4
SVR12
8
LLOQ
15 IU/mL
NS5A:
NS5A:
600
Plasma drug
F37L (99%)
Q54H (82%)
F37L (99%)
level, ng/mL
Baseline
Week 4
Week 8 (EOT)
Q54N (18%)
Q54H (99%)
500
Plasma
IU/mL
6
NS5B:
NS5B:
Day
AT-273
RZR
n=60
n=60
n=60
C316H (97%)
C316H (97%)
Study Visit
V321I (99%)
V321I (99%)
400
1
BLQ
BLQ
10
drug
Figure 2. Proportion of subjects achieving
log
4
300
8
161
173
RNA,
level,
15
246
263
HCV RNA
100
100%
98%
97%
HCV
200
ng/mL
90%
29
235
248
2
43
45.7
28.1
80
100
Ctrough target
subjects achieving
50
57
33.2
28.3
60
0
0
1
15
29
43
57
71
85
99
113
127
141
155
40
Study Day
of
Proportion
20
B. GT2b-infected subject
0
54/60
60/60
58/59*
56/58†
8
EOT
SVR4
SVR12
Week 4
Week 8
4 weeks post treatment
12 weeks post treatment
NS5A:
600
(on treatment)
(end of treatment)
(SVR4)
(SVR12)
I37V (14%)
Plasma drug
V52I (12%)
Two subjects with missing post-treatment data (one withdrew consent after Week 8*, and 1 non-drug-related
NS5B:
level, ng/mL
IU/mL
6
None
500
Plasma
death after SVR4† )
Day
AT-273
RZR
Figure 3. GT1- and GT3-infected subjects achieving <>
NS5A:
400
1
BLQ
BLQ
10
I37V (4%)
drug
NS5B:
log
8
42.6
70.9
4
None
GT1
RNA,
300
level,
15
61.3
42.2
GT3
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
HCV RNA
100
98%
HCV
200
ng/mL
29
46.6
53.3
89%
92%
2
43
47.4
27.6
80
100
Ctrough target
57
24.4
24.4
of subjects achieving
50
60
0
0
1
15
29
43
57
71
85
99
113
127
141
155
40
Study Day
RZR
AT-273
Viral Load
>LLOQ
BLQ
TND
Proportion
20
40/45
12/13
45/45
13/13
44/44
13/13
43/44
13/13
Kinetics of viral load, drug exposure and presence of NS5A/NS5B RASs are presented (left), alongside plasma
0
drug levels at each timepoint (right). The horizontal dashed line represents the expected trough concentrations
Week 4
Week 8
4 weeks post treatment
12 weeks post treatment
(Ctrough) of BEM and RZR. LLOQ, lower limit of quantitation; BLQ, below limit of quantitation; EOT, end of treatment;
(on treatment)
(end of treatment)
(SVR4)
(SVR12)
TND, target not detected.
Ctrough target
50
0
0
1
15
29
43
57
71
85
99
113
127
141
155
Study Day
CONCLUSIONS
- In this first clinical trial of BEM+RZR in HCV-infected subjects, a high SVR12 rate (97%) was observed in the lead-in cohort with a short 8-week duration of treatment
- BEM+RZR has an excellent clinical resistance profile and has been shown to overcome baseline pre-existing RASs
- Two post-treatment relapses were linked to treatment non-adherence as opposed to viral resistance
- Viral kinetics were similar in GT1- and GT3-infected subjects
- 100% SVR12 rate in historically difficult-to-treatGT3-infected subjects
- The regimen was well tolerated, with no drug-related SAEs or treatment discontinuations
- Based on these data from the lead-in cohort, the Phase 2 study continues with the aim of enrolling up to an additional 220 subjects, including those with compensated cirrhosis
References
- Good SS, et al. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2021;65:e02479-20
- Berliba E, et al. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2019;63:e01201-19
- Asante-AppiahE, et al. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2018;62:e01280-18
- Asante-AppiahE, et al. J Hepatol 2016;64(Suppl):S402
- Good SS, et al. ICAR 2023; Poster #411 (13-17 March; Lyon, France)
- https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05904470 (accessed May 2024)
Acknowledgements
Thanks to the subjects who participated in this study. This study was funded by Atea Pharmaceuticals (Boston, MA, USA). Medical writing and design support were provided by Elements Communications Ltd (London, UK) and were funded by Atea Pharmaceuticals.
Disclosures
SL, MM, SI, XJZ, KP, BB, AH, QH, and JH are employees of and may own stock in Atea Pharmaceuticals.
Poster presented at The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2024 Congress, 5-8 June, Milan, Italy.
