Low Risk of Drug-Drug Interactions for Ruzasvir Based Upon In Vitro Metabolism and Transporter Interaction Studies
SAT-412
Alex Vo,1* Jocelyn Yabut,2 Michael J. Hafey,2 Hui Wan,2 Nancy Agrawal,1 Jean-Pierre Sommadossi1
1Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boston, MA, USA; 2Merck & Co., Inc., West Point, PA, USA
INTRODUCTION
• Approximately 50 million people globally are living with chronic HCV infection,
with 1.0 million new infections occurring per year and 242,000 deaths per year1
• New HCV treatment regimens with direct-acting antivirals have become the
standard of care, with sustained virological response (SVR) rates exceeding
95% and treatment duration reduced to 8-12 weeks depending on the
regimen and patient population
• Despite high efficacy rates with existing therapies, better treatment options
are needed for certain patient populations that include those with severe liver
decompensation, active hepatocellular carcinoma, genotype 3 HCV infection,
treatment failure due to resistance requiring at least 12 weeks of treatment,
often with adjunctive ribavirin treatment, and those with comorbid conditions
RESULTS
Table 1. Recovery of radioactivity at 72 hours in urine, bile and feces following administration of [3H]-RZR to BDC male Wistar Han rats and Beagle dogs
Species, (n)
Dose (mg/kg),
Percent of dose recovered
Total percent
route
Urine
Bile
Feces
Cage wash
Rat, (n=3)
2, IV
0.24 ± 0.048
62
± 12
20 ± 9.1
0.053
± 0.023
83 ± 2.7
Dog, (n=3)
1, IV
0.25 ± 0.080
51
± 16
35 ± 13
0.091
± 0.081
86 ± 2.6
Dog, (n=3)
5, PO
0.21 ± 0.051
3.3
± 1.9
78 ± 5.9
0.38
± 0.28
82 ± 4.4
- RZR (10 µM) inhibited CYP3A4 38% with midazolam as substrate but had no significant impact on the rest of CYPs tested
- When assessed in hepatocytes from 3 human donors, RZR did not induce mRNA expression or enzyme activity of CYP3A4
- Moreover, RZR did not induce mRNA expression of CYP2B6 and CYP1A2
- However, in one donor, a slight increase in CYP2B6 activity (15.2% of positive control) and a slight increase in CYP1A2 activity (12-23% of positive control) was observed
receiving concomitant medications leading to drug-drug interactions (DDI)
• Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing bemnifosbuvir (BEM) in
combination with ruzasvir (RZR, also known as AT-038, formerly known as
MK-8408) for the treatment of HCV
• BEM is a novel, oral NS5B polymerase inhibitor; RZR is a novel, oral NS5A
phosphoprotein inhibitor. RZR is a small molecule inhibitor of HCV
nonstructural protein 5A (NS5A), an essential protein for HCV replication
• Both have individually demonstrated potent, pan-genotypic, antiviral activity
against HCV2,3
• The combination of BEM-RZR, which has demonstrated a substantially
greater inhibition of HCV replication in vitro than the sum of the activities of
both agents alone, has the potential to offer a differentiated, short duration,
pan-genotypic, protease inhibitor-sparing regimen for HCV-infected patients
with or without cirrhosis
• For HCV patients with decompensated cirrhosis, the combination of BEM and
RZR may have the additional potential for treatment without the co-administration
of ribavirin, which can cause a wide range of serious side effects
METHODS
CYP450 inhibition using human liver microsomes (HLM)
Excretion summary
- Small amounts of hydrolytic and oxidative metabolites were detected in bile and feces
- Unchanged [3H]-RZR was the majority of drug-related radioactivity in circulation and in bile
- Since there was very little radioactivity observed in urine, substrate evaluation studies with kidney specific transporters were not conducted (OAT1, OAT3, OCT2, MATE1, MATE2-K)
- Labeled RZR was primarily recovered in bile and feces as unchanged drug in rats and dogs (Table 1)
CYP450 phenotyping
- In vitro, RZR was metabolized primarily by CYP3A4, resulting in the formation of mono-oxidative metabolites M6/7 (Figure 1)
Figure 1. RZR (1 µM) was incubated with HLM and known CYP inhibitors or inhibitory monoclonal antibody against CYP3A (A), and with recombinant human P450 enzymes (0.2 nmol/mL) and insect microsomes for 60 min at 37°C (B, C). The metabolites M6/7 (A, B) and the parent RZR (C) was then measured by LC-MS/MS in triplicate
Reversible CYP450 and UGT1A1 inhibition
Table 2. CYP and UGT1A1 inhibitory potential of RZR in pooled HLM. Enzyme activities were compared to known inhibitors (control)
CYP
Reaction
IC50 (µM)
Control inhibitor
RZRa
CYP1A2
Phenacetin
0.013
>10
O-deethylation
(α-napthoflavone)
(4.6 ± 0.77%)
CYP2B6
Bupropion
0.43
>10
hydroxylation
(ticlopidine)
(4.8 ± 0.10%)
CYP2C8
Amodiaquine
0.32
>10
N-deethylation
(montelukast)
(9.5 ± 1.2%)
CYP2C9
Diclofenac
0.82
>10
4'-hydroxylation
(sulfaphenazole)
(7.9 ± 1.0%)
CYP2C19
S-mephenytoin
0.22
>10
4'-hydroxylation
(benzylnirvanol)
(11 ± 0.46%)
Transporter interaction
Table 3. Uptake and inhibition of RZR was evaluated in human hepatocytes and stably transfected cells expressing the transporter of interest in vitro, using known transporter inhibitors or substrates as controls
Transporter
Substrate potential
Inhibition IC50 (µM)
P-gp
Yes
0.05
± 0.03
BCRP
Inc
0.27
± 0.02
BSEP
No
0.37
± 0.02
OATP1B1
Inc
0.092
± 0.004
OATP1B3
Inc
0.052
± 0.002
OAT1
ND
No inhibition*
OAT3
ND
No inhibition*
OCT1
No
No inhibition*
OCT2
ND
No inhibition*
MATE1
ND
No inhibition*
- For direct CYP inhibition, RZR was pre-incubated in triplicate at 37ºC with HLM (reversible inhibition) and probe substrate in the absence of NADPH, followed with the addition of pre-warmed NADPH and incubation at 37ºC for 3-30 min depending on the individual CYP isoform
- For time-dependent inhibition, the test article was incubated at 37ºC with HLM in buffer for a duration ranging from 0 to 30 min in the absence of NADPH, followed by NADPH and probe substrate addition and incubation
- For UGT1A1 (uridine 5′-diphospho-glucuronosyltransferase enzyme 1A1) evaluation, the test article was incubated at 37°C with HLM for 20 min in a reaction mixture containing estradiol, UDPGA, and alamethicin
- Analyses were measured by LC-MS/MS
CYP450 induction in human hepatocytes
- Human cryopreserved hepatocytes from three donors were incubated in culture media spiked with RZR for 48 hours in triplicate
- Hepatocyte cultures were also treated in parallel with vehicle control or control compounds
- Positive controls included omeprazole (50 μM) for CYP1A2, phenobarbital (1000 μM) for CYP2B6, and rifampicin (10 μM) for CYP3A4
- Both mRNA expression and enzymatic activity were measured for each CYP
Transporter interaction studies
- For transcellular efflux assays, cell lines were cultured on semi-permeable inserts
- Transport measurements were performed at Day 3 or 4 after seeding to allow formation of confluent monolayers
- Samples were quantified using LC-MS/MS
- Transporter inhibition assays to investigate the interaction with the human BCRP, MDR1 (also known as P-gp), MATE1, MATE2-K, OATP1B1, OATP1B3, OAT1, OAT3, OCT1, and OCT2 transporters were conducted using inside-out membrane HEK293 vesicles and transporter-expressed MDCKII and HEK293 cells
A. Inhibition of metabolite formation in pooled HLM
CYP2D6
Dextromethorphan
0.18
>10
O-demethylation
(quinidine)
(0%)b
100
(M6/7)
80
CYP3A4M
Midazolam
0.029
>10
60
1'-hydroxylation
(ketoconazole)
(38 ± 7.3%)
inhibition
40
CYP3A4T
Testosterone
0.039
>10
6β-hydroxylation
(ketoconazole)
(11 ± 1.2%)
%
20
0
Estradiol-3-
2.69 ± 0.20
Furafylline
Montelukast
Sulfaphenazole
Benzylnirvanol
Quinidine
Ketoconazole
Troleandomycin
MAb-3A
UGT1A1
2.76 ± 0.70
(1A2)
(2C8)
(2C9)
(2C19)
(2D6)
(3A4/5)
(3A4)
glucuronidation
(nicardipine)
B. Formation of metabolite following RZR incubation with recombinant P450 enzymes
aValue in parenthesis represents the percent inhibition (mean ± SD, n=3) at 10 µM RZR;
0.03
bValue in parenthesis represents the percent inhibition (mean, n=2) at 10 µM RZR.
(M6/7)
• RZR was not a time-dependent inhibitor of CYP3A4 (Figure 2)
response
0.02
Figure 2. TDI Inhibition of CYP3A4 in HLM
Metabolite
0.01
0.00
100
CYP2B6
CYP2C8
CYP2C9
CYP2C19
CYP2D6
CYP3A4
Insect control
remaining
CYP1A2
Rate constant
C.
(min-1)
DMSO
0.004
120
MK-8408 (10 μM)
0.011
100
10
MK-8408 (50 μM)
0.012
Mifepristone (10 μM)
0.062
parentremaining
80
Percentactivityof
Mifepristone (50 μM)
0.064
60
40
%
20
0
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
CYP2B6
CYP2C8
CYP2C9
CYP2C19
CYP2D6
CYP3A4
Insect control
Preincubation time (min)
CYP1A2
MATE2-K
ND
No inhibition*
Inc, inconclusive; ND, substrate potential for urinary transporters were not determined because the urinary elimination of RZR was insignificant (<1%).
*No inhibition up to highest concentration tested (0.5 µM for OAT1/OAT3/OCT1/OCT2 and 2 µM for MATE1/MATE2-K).
CONCLUSIONS
- RZR is metabolized primarily by CYP3A4 in vitro, however the extent of in vivo metabolism was insignificant
- The main route of elimination of RZR in preclinical species was GI secretion and biliary excretion of the unchanged parent
- RZR exhibited weak direct inhibition of CYP3A4 in vitro, and no time-dependent inhibition of CYP3A4 was observed
- RZR was a substrate of P-gp and potentially of BCRP
- RZR inhibited P-gp, BCRP, BSEP, OATP1B1 and OATP1B3, however, because RZR was highly protein-bound (>99.9%), the risk of potential DDI is likely minimal
References
- World Health Organization, Hepatitis C Fact Sheet. Available at: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/hepatitis-c (Accessed May 2024);
- Good SS, et al. PLoS One 2020;15:e0227104;
- Asante-AppiahE, et al. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2018;62:e01280-18.
Acknowledgements
This study was funded by Atea Pharmaceuticals (Boston, MA, USA). We thank
Dr. Kerry-Ann da Costa for her excellent assistance in preparing this poster presentation.
Disclosures
The authors are employees of Atea Pharmaceuticals or Merck & Co.
Poster presented at The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2024 Congress, 5-8 June, Milan, Italy.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 11:23:22 UTC.