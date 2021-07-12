Log in
    AVIR   US04683R1068

ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

07/12/2021 | 07:01am EDT
BOSTON, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for severe viral infections, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atea together with other members of the Atea management team, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company’s website at www.ateapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral therapeutics to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging the Company’s deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally-available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

Contacts

Jonae Barnes
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-818-2985
Barnes.jonae@ateapharma.com

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will.oconnor@sternir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 294 M - -
Net income 2021 46,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 902 M 1 902 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 81,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,99 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pierre Sommadossi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrea J. Corcoran Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP-Legal
Maria Arantxa Horga Chief Medical Officer
Keith Pietropaolo Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Claudio Avila Senior Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-44.97%1 970
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.10%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.34.31%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS20.14%57 013
BIONTECH SE166.68%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-16.15%50 308