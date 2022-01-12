Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIR   US04683R1068

ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AVIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) Investigation

01/12/2022 | 03:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Atea” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVIR). Investors who purchased Atea shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/avir.

The investigation concerns whether Atea and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 19, 2021, Atea issued a press release “report[ing] that the global Phase 2 MOONSONG trial evaluating AT-527 in the outpatient setting did not meet the primary endpoint of reduction from baseline in the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 compared to placebo in the overall study population, of which approximately two thirds of patients were low-risk with mild symptoms.” Accordingly, Atea stated that it was “assessing potential modifications to the global Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial including the trial’s primary endpoint and patient population.” On this news, Atea’s stock price fell $26.80 per share, or 65.98%, to close at $13.82 per share on October 19, 2021. Then, on January 6, 2022, Morgan Stanley lowered its recommendation for Atea stock to Underweight from Equal-Weight, citing a lackluster market potential for AT-527 and opining that the product candidate “has missed the critical window to achieve a major bolus of COVID sales.” On this news, Atea’s stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 6.51%, to close at $7.76 per share on January 6, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Atea shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/avir. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
03:45pBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ..
BU
01/10ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
01/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atea ..
PR
01/07Atea Pharmaceuticals Highlights Strategic Priorities for 2022
GL
01/07Atea Pharmaceuticals Highlights Strategic Priorities for 2022
GL
01/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
01/06Morgan Stanley Downgrades Atea Pharmaceuticals to Underweight From Equal Weight, Adjust..
MT
01/03Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2021ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASDAQGS : AVIR) added to S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry I..
CI
2021ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASDAQGS : AVIR) added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 259 M - -
Net income 2021 20,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 656 M 656 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -0,01x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,89 $
Average target price 13,75 $
Spread / Average Target 74,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pierre Sommadossi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrea J. Corcoran Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP-Legal
Maria Arantxa Horga Chief Medical Officer
Keith Pietropaolo Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Claudio Avila Senior Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-11.75%656
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-0.72%90 780
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.62%65 461
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED2.98%57 499
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.42%53 267
BIONTECH SE-16.29%52 120