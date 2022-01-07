Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVIR   US04683R1068

ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AVIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AVIR

01/07/2022 | 02:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Atea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVIR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Atea and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On October 19, 2021, Atea issued a press release "report[ing] that the global Phase 2 MOONSONG trial evaluating AT-527 in the outpatient setting did not meet the primary endpoint of reduction from baseline in the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 compared to placebo in the overall study population, of which approximately two thirds of patients were low-risk with mild symptoms." Accordingly, Atea stated that it was "assessing potential modifications to the global Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial including the trial's primary endpoint and patient population." On this news, Atea's stock price fell $26.80 per share, or 65.98%, to close at $13.82 per share on October 19, 2021. Then, on January 6, 2022, Morgan Stanley lowered its recommendation for Atea stock to Underweight from Equal-Weight, citing a lackluster market potential for AT-527 and opining that the product candidate "has missed the critical window to achieve a major bolus of COVID sales."

On this news, Atea's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 6.51%, to close at $7.76 per share on January 6, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-atea-pharmaceuticals-inc---avir-301456363.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
02:03pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atea ..
PR
07:01aAtea Pharmaceuticals Highlights Strategic Priorities for 2022
GL
07:01aAtea Pharmaceuticals Highlights Strategic Priorities for 2022
GL
06:14aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
01/06Morgan Stanley Downgrades Atea Pharmaceuticals to Underweight From Equal Weight, Adjust..
MT
01/03Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2021ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASDAQGS : AVIR) added to S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry I..
CI
2021ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASDAQGS : AVIR) added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
2021Atea Pharmaceuticals to Be Added to Nasdaq Biotech Index
MT
2021Atea Pharmaceuticals Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations