Ateam : Battle Royale Action Game FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Now Available Worldw…

11/17/2021 | 09:37am GMT
Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; president: Yosuke Matsuda) are proud to announce that the jointly developed battle royale action game FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER released on smart devices worldwide (excluding mainland China) on November 17th and the first season of the game, "Rise of Shinra," has officially begun.

Experience RPG-Infused Battle Royale Action Now

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is available to play worldwide (excluding mainland China) as of November 17. The official website has received a makeover to celebrate, so be sure to check it out for the latest news.

Download
App Store
Google Play

Official Website
https://www.ffviifs.com/en/

Rewards for All Players for Two Million Pre-Registrations
The following will be given to all players as login bonuses.

Day 1: Chocobo Egg
Day 2: Shinra Mask Skin
Day 3: Shinra Bike Skin
Day 4: Shinra Utility Vehicle Skin
Day 5: Shinra Helicopter Skin

Season 1: Rise of Shinra Begins!

Season 1 is here. Combat training takes place in the mako-powered city of Midgar, built by the Shinra Electric Power Company.
Season Availability: Until February 28, 2022

Bundles on Sale
In celebration of the release, special bundles based on Cloud, Tifa, and the Security Officer containing skins and emotes to customize yourself with are available for purchase.

Season Pass on Sale
Unlock the season pass to gain access to rewards including skins such as Rufus (FF7R), Scorpion Sentinel, Unknown Entity, and more.

Visit Familiar Locations from FFVII

Seventh Heaven: This bar may just be hiding the items you need for battle.
Church: Explore the familiar interior and rooftop that players visited with Aerith in FFVII REMAKE.
Corneo's Mansion: See parts of the complex that were unavailable to visit even in FFVII REMAKE.
Honeybee Inn: Get on stage with a friend and show off your emotes.

Ranked Matches
Ranked matches are available now. Fight in ranked matches and your ranking will change depending on your performance in battle. At their conclusion, exclusive rewards including titles and more will be awarded to candidates based on the ranking achieved. Prepare for the battles ahead and aim for SOLDIER: 1st Class.

Choose the Playstyle You Like
Will you play as a warrior, sorcerer, monk, ranger, or ninja? Each has their own strengths, so pick the one that suits you and utilize style-exclusive skills and abilities to fight for victory on the battlefield.

The latest news on the game can be found on the official website.
https://www.ffviifs.com/en/

Discord Channel Officially Open

The official FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Discord channel is open. Join the community to make friends, get the latest news, and more.

Official Discord Server

Opening Video

The game's opening cinematic can be viewed from the below link.
URL: https://youtu.be/JREGqy0HOzI


Future Updates

Updates on the development of the game will be posted on our official website, social media accounts, and Discord server.
About FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a high-octane battle royale action game infused with RPG elements from the FINAL FANTASY series. Set in Midgar prior to the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit while utilizing spells, weapons, and special abilities to defeat opponents and emerge victorious. Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the FINAL FANTASY VII series, is also handling creative direction of this official entry into the COMPILATION OF FINAL FANTASY VII.

TGS 2021 Trailer: https://youtu.be/Vnbr7SG3bag

Title: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER
Release Date: November 17, 2021
Genre: Battle Royale
Platform: iOS, Android
Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)
Distribution: Worldwide (excluding mainland China)
Languages: English, French, German, Spanish (Europe), Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean
Rights: © 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
　　　　 　 Powered by Ateam Entertainment Inc.
　　　　 　 CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA

About FINAL FANTASY VII

Released in 1997, FINAL FANTASY VII enthralled players with its emotional story, appealing characters, and engrossing cutscenes that utilized cutting-edge technology. To date, the title has sold over 13.3 million copies* worldwide.

About the FINAL FANTASY Series

Starting with the original in 1987, FINAL FANTASY is a series of Japanese roleplaying games that has garnered worldwide acclaim with its technologically advanced graphics, original world settings, and deep stories. Thanks in part to its active expansion into western markets, it has accumulated over 164 million total sales* worldwide.
*Combined physical and digital sales

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
