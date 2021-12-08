Log in
Ateam : Celebrate the Holidays with a Special Event in FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER…

12/08/2021 | 03:12am EST
Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; president: Yosuke Matsuda) are proud to announce that a special limited-time holiday event has come to FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER (FF7FS).

Special Holiday Event Under Way

FF7FS is celebrating the holidays with changes to the training field, a home screen that can be decorated with ornaments, and limited-time items.
Availability: Until 12/28 (Tue.) 02:00 UTC

How to Play the Holiday Event

Decorate trees located throughout the training field to earn "holiday boxes," which have a chance to contain ornaments that can be adorned on the home screen.

1.　Accept event-exclusive orders to receive ornaments.
2. Locate a tree on the map.
3. Decorate a tree to receive a holiday box and more.
Decorate the Home Screen with Ornaments

The home screen has been given a holiday makeover for a limited time! Decorate with ornaments from holiday gift boxes and get into the spirit.

Ornaments can only be used to decorate the home screen during the event.
Holiday Locations

Numerous areas of the training field have transformed for the holidays! Look for trees and enjoy the festive decorations while they last!

Seventh Heaven
(Festive decorations)
Sector 5 Undercity
(Light snow)
Hazard Zone
(Blizzard)
Earn Exclusive Goods from Holiday Challenges

Complete limited-time challenges for festive rewards, including skins, emotes, and banners.

Holiday-themed items up for grabs
Holiday-Exclusive Skins

Dress up with skins like the Holiday Deliverer (2021) and Snowmoogle, give your chocobo the bridle and saddle of a reindeer, and decorate your helicopter and guns with items available for a limited time in the shop.

The "Holiday Cactuar" skin is available from Shinra Packs for a limited time during the holiday event.
Future Updates

Updates on the development of the game will be posted on our official website, social media accounts, and Discord server.

Official Site
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Discord Server

Available Now on the App Store and Google Play

App Store
Google Play

Opening Video

The game's opening cinematic can be viewed from the below link.
URL: https://youtu.be/JREGqy0HOzI


About FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a high-octane battle royale action game infused with RPG elements from the FINAL FANTASY series. Set in Midgar prior to the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit while utilizing spells, weapons, and special abilities to defeat opponents and emerge victorious. Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the FINAL FANTASY VII series, is also handling creative direction of this official entry into the COMPILATION OF FINAL FANTASY VII.

TGS 2021 Trailer: https://youtu.be/Vnbr7SG3bag

Title: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER
Release Date: November 17, 2021
Genre: Battle Royale
Platform: iOS, Android
Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)
Distribution: Worldwide (excluding mainland China)
Languages: English, French, German, Spanish (Europe), Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean
Rights: © 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
　　　　 　 Powered by Ateam Entertainment Inc.
　　　　 　 CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA

About FINAL FANTASY VII

Released in 1997, FINAL FANTASY VII enthralled players with its emotional story, appealing characters, and engrossing cutscenes that utilized cutting-edge technology. To date, the title has sold over 13.3 million copies* worldwide.

About the FINAL FANTASY Series

Starting with the original in 1987, FINAL FANTASY is a series of Japanese roleplaying games that has garnered worldwide acclaim with its technologically advanced graphics, original world settings, and deep stories. Thanks in part to its active expansion into western markets, it has accumulated over 164 million total sales* worldwide.
*Combined physical and digital sales

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
