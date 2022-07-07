Log in
    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC.

(3662)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-07 am EDT
708.00 JPY   +1.14%
Ateam : Collaboration Event with Popular Anime "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a D…

07/07/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) has announced that its hit game Valkyrie Connect is starting a collaboration event with the latest season of the popular anime series "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4" beginning worldwide on July 7, 2022.

■"Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4" Collaboration Starts Ahead of the Official TV Series Broadcast!

The collaboration with the new anime series "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4" will take place ahead of the official televised broadcast! Bell Cranel, Hestia, Ais Wallenstein, Ryu Lion and Sanjono Haruhime all appear in Valkyrie Connect for the first time.

Event Availability: 7/7/2022 08:00 UTC - 7/21/2022 06:00 UTC
You can find more information and updates regarding this limited-time collaboration on our official social media pages.
Official Twitter Page
Official Facebook Page
Collaboration Trailer

■Appearing Characters

Character voice lines have been newly recorded by the cast for use in Valkyrie Connect.

■Collaboration-Exclusive Rewards Include Bell Cranel!

The maximum Awakening level of collaboration-character Bell Cranel is Lv.99! Don't miss out on this chance at a powerful collaboration character for free!

■About "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?"

The anime series "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" is based on the popular novel by Fujino Omori, which has sold more than 12 million copies, and tells the story of a boy named Bell Cranel and his adventures in a huge city with a vast underground dungeon. The first season of the anime series aired in April 2015, followed by season 2 in July 2019, and season 3 in October 2020. Season 4 is scheduled for broadcast on July 22, 2022. The spin-off story "Sword Oratoria" was also adapted into an anime series in 2017, an additional movie written by Fujino Omori was also released in 2019.

Official "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" Website
©Fujino Omori-SB Creative Corp./Danmachi4 Project

■About Valkyrie Connect

Valkyrie Connect is a high fantasy RPG that combines Norse mythology with a unique Japanese anime flavor. In the game, players assemble a collection of heroes, villains, gods and more to fight in full 3D real-time battles. The co-op "Connect Battles" are the game's signature feature, and require players to fight alongside one another in real time to take down massive bosses. With a simple battle system perfect for mobile devices, complex party composition, and excellently written characters, Valkyrie Connect is one of the premier RPGs for mobile devices.

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

[Download Valkyrie Connect for Smartphones]
App Store
Google Play
Amazon Appstore

[Download Valkyrie Connect for PC]
Steam

*App Store and iTunes are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This program has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc.
*Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.
*"Amazon", "Amazon.co.jp" and their logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. and its affiliates.
*©2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
*Companies and products mentioned above are trademarked and/or registered trademarks.

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 06:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 189 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2022 -1 087 M -8,01 M -8,01 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 12 973 M 95,5 M 95,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 51,6%
