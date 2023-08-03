Ateam Inc. (Headquarters: Nagoya, Aichi; President and CEO: Takao Hayashi; TSE Prime: Securities Code 3662), Ateam Entertainment Inc. (Headquarters: Nagoya, Aichi; President: Yukimasa Nakauchi) and BOBG PTE. LTD. （Headquaters: Singapour、President and CEO：Kengo Masuyama） are proud to announce that Crypt Busters, an original NFT game for the global market with a proprietary FT (Fungible-Token), has launched on August 3, 2023.

"Crypt Busters", an exhilarating NFT survival game with an Autoplay mode support, began service on August 3, 2023.

This is the first original NFT game from Ateam Entertainment, Inc. The game includes a system that allows players to earn utility tokens while playing the game. Utility tokens, "Blood Quartz" (BQT), will be issued by BOBG PTE. LTD.

You can access the game from the top page of the official website.

【Now is the best time to get started! Campaign is underway!】

In Crypt Busters, each Merc NFT has a life span called Corruption level. Mercs gradually become Corrupted by the virus during battle, and when their Corruption level reaches the maximum, they will no longer be able to go into battle.

To commemorate the game's launch, a "Zero Corruption Campaign" will be held, during which the Corruption level will not accumulate for a certain period of time.

Play now to get a head start!

Zero Corruption Campaign period: until August 13, 2023 23:59 (UTC)

Campaign details

"Crypt Busters" is a survival action game with roguelike elements where players take to the battlefield alongside NFT Mercs and Combat Vehicles in a post-apocalyptic world. Humanity has nearly been wiped out by a zombifying virus, making life itself a battle for survival against the Infected.

Utility tokens "BQT" can be earned through gameplay

You can earn "Blood Quartz" (BQT), a utility token in Crypt Busters, by consuming a certain number of "Cores" collected from defeated creatures. BQT can be used to trade and strengthen NFT Mercs.

Wipe out large numbers of enemies and acquire Cores!

The exhilarating experience of a survival game in which you fight large number of enemies at once, and then acquire Cores, makes for an even more exhilarating game experience.

Autoplay support for easy and efficient play

Crypt Busters offers two modes of play: "Autoplay mode", in which players organize a squad of up to 12 Merc and a Combat Vehicle and send them out to defeat creatures as time passes, and "Survival mode", in which players control a single Merc manually fighting creatures themselves.

The game can be played on smartphones (Android) as well as PCs. (Some functions are restricted.)

The Web3 Gaming Experience We Want to Deliver

In developing Crypt Busters, our first blockchain game, we focused on combining a fun gaming experience with Web3 technology to create a game that could be enjoyed by players around the world. Crypt Busters is an easy-to-play action survival game that we hope players will find to be fun and enthralling. We have designed the game around collecting and upgrading NFTs and implemented a mechanism that allows players to collect tokens by defeating enemies.

The main concept is the combination of a Web3 experience and an easy-to-play game. In addition to the satisfaction of wiping out large hordes of enemies, recovered rewards become tokens. We hope that this system can be enjoyed by everyone around the world.

Leveraging the know-how we have accumulated over the years of long-term project operation, we plan to adjust the game's balance and update its features according to its needs.

Crypt Busters is our first blockchain game. We hope to continue growing in this area as we receive feedback from our players around the world, and we look forward to hearing your feedback and thoughts as well.

Game Title: Crypt Busters

Release Date: August 3, 2023

Supported Chain: Polygon

Supported PC Browsers: Google Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Microsoft Edge (latest version)

Support Smartphone OS: Android 5.1 or higher (initial verification required in PC browser)

Supported Language: English

Official Website

Official PV

Game Development: Ateam Entertainment Inc.

Token Issue: BOBG PTE. LTD.

Provides comprehensive support for token issuance/operation/management for numerous blockhain projects, including games.

https://www.bobg.xyz/

Under the theme of connecting people to one another, we plan, develop, and operate services in a variety of game genres and convenient tool apps. Ateam Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of Ateam Inc. (traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market).

Company Name: Ateam Entertainment Inc.

Headquarters: Dai Nagoya Building 32F, 28-12 Meieki 3-chome, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya 450-6432, Japan

President: Yukimasa Nakauchi

Established: April 22, 2021

https://www.ateam-entertainment.com/en/

