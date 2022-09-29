Ateam : Defines Its Corporate Purpose and the Value It Provides to Society “Combinin…

Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi) defined its corporate purpose, the "Ateam Purpose", to specify its social significance. Going forward, we will aim to realize the purpose of "Combining Creativity and Tech to Deliver More Convenience and More Fun to All" and continue to provide value to all through the creation of various businesses.

"Ateam Purpose"

"Combining Creativity and Tech to Deliver More Convenience and More Fun to All"

Under our corporate philosophy "To Be a Company Where All Can Achieve Happiness Together" and "To Be a Company that Continues 100 Years from Today", we believe that operating various services in diverse markets enables us to continuously deliver better services to our customers, which can help us make the world more convenient, fun, and secure.

Formulation of the "Ateam Purpose"

Under our corporate philosophy mentioned above we have been providing value to the world as an IT company operating various businesses in diverse technological fields.

We celebrated our 20th anniversary in February of 2020 and transitioned to a holding company structure through the reorganization of our subsidiaries in August of 2021. After considering the major changes in social climate due to COVID-19, we realized the importance for us to consider our social significance in order to achieve further growth by reinforcing a sense of unity as a group.

Ultimately, we launched an internal project group in January of 2022. We rediscovered the background and thoughts that went into creating our corporate philosophy and looked back at what we had been working on from multiple perspectives. Over the last several months, after considering our company's strengths and culture, we presented the "Ateam Purpose" to all of our employees at a corporate event held in August of 2022.

Actions to Realize the "Ateam Purpose"

Along with the formulation of the "Ateam Purpose", we will promote sustainable management and operations. We believe that our corporate purpose "Combining Creativity and Tech to Deliver More Convenience and More Fun to All" will contribute to a sustainable society. It is essential we take actions toward social and environmental issues to realize a sustainable society in an era full of societal and environmental uncertainties.

We identified six actions we need to continuously take in order to promote sustainability while contributing to our stakeholders.

This was done with consideration for social sustainability such as ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) and the Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, we considered our social roles and values that we provide in order to realize the "Ateam Purpose".

Action Expected Result ① Create an organization that boosts creativity Human resources and organization that supports our corporate culture ② Create high value-added businesses Create value by realizing a more convenient society ③ Deliver innovative digital entertainment Create value by realizing a more fun society ④ Pursue technology that makes the impossible possible Various technologies to support our business creation by allowing us to adapt to changes in the IT industry ⑤ Various technologies to support our business creation by allowing us to adapt to changes in the IT industry Operation of businesses with proper governance structure, and building relationships with stakeholders through communication ⑥ Strive to make a better tomorrow Realization of social contributions while generating earnings through our businesses, and creating common value between the company and society

There are a variety of business fields that have emerged thanks to the internet, and it is Ateam's intention to pursue new opportunities. We continuously strive to achieve sustainable growth with endeavors in various business fields without boundaries in order to realize the "Ateam Purpose" of "Combining Creativity and Tech to Deliver More Convenience and More Fun to All".