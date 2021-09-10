Ateam : Latest Info on “FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER” to Be Announced in Special Li…

Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; president: Yosuke Matsuda) have announced plans to share the latest news about the upcoming battle royale title 'FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER' in a special livestream on October 3 (Sun.) at 1:30 a.m. PDT. The livestream is part of 'SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS at TGS 2021 Online', which will coincide with 'TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE'.

Players will fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit in FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER, an official chapter of FINAL FANTASY VII due to release in 2021. A total of 75 candidates duke it out utilizing guns, swords, and magic in an RPG-infused battle royale. Players can defeat monsters to earn experience points and gil, call upon fan-favorite summons such as Ifrit to fight for them, and catch a chocobo to dash and glide across the battlefield.

The latest news about the title will be revealed during the livestream, and fans will get to see special guests and the development team, including FINAL FANTASY VII creative director Tetsuya Nomura, playing the latest version. The livestream will be available in English, Chinese, and Korean.

Livestream Schedule: 10/3/2021 (Sun.) from 1:30 a.m. PDT

[Cast]

MC: Susumu Imadachi

Assistant: Kasumi Ashizawa (Game personality, voice actress)

Commentary: Taiga Kishi (Game caster)

Guests: SHAKA (Streamer), Alelu (Streamer)

Producer: Shoichi Ichikawa (Square Enix)

Creative Director: Tetsuya Nomura (Square Enix)

SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS at TGS 2021 Online is an official Square Enix stream that will broadcast in tandem with TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE. SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 will air on October 1 (Fri.) from 3:00 a.m. PDT and will include information about FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER and other Square Enix titles.

For more information, please visit the SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS at TGS 2021 Online website.

The latest information on development and the game can be found on the official website and our official Twitter account, Facebook account, and Discord server.

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a high-octane battle royale game infused with RPG elements from the FINAL FANTASY series. Set in Midgar prior to the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit while utilizing spells, weapons, and special abilities to defeat opponents and emerge victorious. Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the FINAL FANTASY VII series, is also handling creative direction of this official entry into the COMPILATION OF FINAL FANTASY VII.

Game Overview

Title: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER

Release Date: 2021 (planned)

Genre: Battle royale

Platform: iOS, Android

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

Distribution Area: Worldwide (excluding mainland China)

Languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean

Rights: © 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Ateam Entertainment Inc.

CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA

Released in 1997, FINAL FANTASY VII enthralled players with its emotional story, appealing characters, and engrossing cutscenes that utilized cutting-edge technology. To date, the title has sold over 13.3 million copies* worldwide.

Starting with the original in 1987, FINAL FANTASY is a series of Japanese roleplaying games that has garnered worldwide acclaim with its technologically advanced graphics, original world settings, and deep stories. Thanks in part to its active expansion into western markets, it has accumulated over 161 million total sales* worldwide.

*Combined physical and digital sales