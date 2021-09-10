Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ateam Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC.

(3662)
  Report
Ateam : Latest Info on “FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER” to Be Announced in Special Li…

09/10/2021 | 07:02am EDT
Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; president: Yosuke Matsuda) have announced plans to share the latest news about the upcoming battle royale title 'FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER' in a special livestream on October 3 (Sun.) at 1:30 a.m. PDT. The livestream is part of 'SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS at TGS 2021 Online', which will coincide with 'TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE'.

■FINAL FANTASY VII Meets Battle Royale - Coming This Year

Players will fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit in FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER, an official chapter of FINAL FANTASY VII due to release in 2021. A total of 75 candidates duke it out utilizing guns, swords, and magic in an RPG-infused battle royale. Players can defeat monsters to earn experience points and gil, call upon fan-favorite summons such as Ifrit to fight for them, and catch a chocobo to dash and glide across the battlefield.

■FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER TGS 2021 Special Livestream

The latest news about the title will be revealed during the livestream, and fans will get to see special guests and the development team, including FINAL FANTASY VII creative director Tetsuya Nomura, playing the latest version. The livestream will be available in English, Chinese, and Korean.

Livestream Schedule: 10/3/2021 (Sun.) from 1:30 a.m. PDT
YouTube Live

[Cast]
MC: Susumu Imadachi
Assistant: Kasumi Ashizawa (Game personality, voice actress)
Commentary: Taiga Kishi (Game caster)
Guests: SHAKA (Streamer), Alelu (Streamer)
Producer: Shoichi Ichikawa (Square Enix)
Creative Director: Tetsuya Nomura (Square Enix)

■SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS at TGS 2021 Online

SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS at TGS 2021 Online is an official Square Enix stream that will broadcast in tandem with TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE. SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 will air on October 1 (Fri.) from 3:00 a.m. PDT and will include information about FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER and other Square Enix titles.

For more information, please visit the SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS at TGS 2021 Online website.
Website

■Upcoming Schedule

The latest information on development and the game can be found on the official website and our official Twitter account, Facebook account, and Discord server.
Official Site
Twitter
Facebook
Discord Server

■About FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a high-octane battle royale game infused with RPG elements from the FINAL FANTASY series. Set in Midgar prior to the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit while utilizing spells, weapons, and special abilities to defeat opponents and emerge victorious. Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the FINAL FANTASY VII series, is also handling creative direction of this official entry into the COMPILATION OF FINAL FANTASY VII.
Teaser Trailer

Game Overview
Title: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER
Release Date: 2021 (planned)
Genre: Battle royale
Platform: iOS, Android
Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)
Distribution Area: Worldwide (excluding mainland China)
Languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean
Rights: © 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
　　　　 　 Powered by Ateam Entertainment Inc.
　　　　 　 CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA

■About FINAL FANTASY VII

Released in 1997, FINAL FANTASY VII enthralled players with its emotional story, appealing characters, and engrossing cutscenes that utilized cutting-edge technology. To date, the title has sold over 13.3 million copies* worldwide.

■About the FINAL FANTASY Series

Starting with the original in 1987, FINAL FANTASY is a series of Japanese roleplaying games that has garnered worldwide acclaim with its technologically advanced graphics, original world settings, and deep stories. Thanks in part to its active expansion into western markets, it has accumulated over 161 million total sales* worldwide.
*Combined physical and digital sales

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
