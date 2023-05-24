Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ateam Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC.

(3662)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-24 am EDT
694.00 JPY   +0.14%
02:36aAteam : Notice Regarding Development Agreement on Blockchain Game at Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
05/17Ateam : Collaboration Event with Vtuber Group hololive production Begins in Fantasy RPG Va…
PU
05/09Ateam : Collaboration Event with VTuber Group hololive production Begins in Fantasy RPG Va…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ateam : Notice Regarding Development Agreement on Blockchain Game at Consolidated Subsidiary

05/24/2023 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following English translation is for reference purposes only, as it was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese and is qualified in its entirety by the original Japanese version submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Please refer to the Japanese version in the event of any discrepancy between the English and Japanese versions.

The following English translation is for reference purposes only, as it was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese and is qualified in its entirety by the original Japanese version submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Please refer to the Japanese version in the event of any discrepancy between the English and Japanese versions.

The following English translation is for reference purposes only, as it was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese and is qualified in its entirety by the original Japanese version submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Please refer to the Japanese version in the event of any discrepancy between the English and Japanese versions.

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 06:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ATEAM INC.
02:36aAteam : Notice Regarding Development Agreement on Blockchain Game at Consolidated Subsidia..
PU
05/17Ateam : Collaboration Event with Vtuber Group hololive production Begins in Fantasy RPG Va..
PU
05/09Ateam : Collaboration Event with VTuber Group hololive production Begins in Fantasy RPG Va..
PU
03/13Ateam Cuts FY23 Net Income, Revenue Outlook, Logs Narrow H1 Loss
MT
03/10Transcript : Ateam Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
03/10Ateam Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending July 31, 2023
CI
03/10Ateam Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2023
CI
03/02Ateam Unit Divests Online Bicycle Business
MT
03/01Ateam : (Progress of Disclosure Matters) Notice Regarding Completion of Subsidiary Company..
PU
01/10Ateam : Collaboration Event with VTuber Group hololive production Continues in Fantasy RPG..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 790 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2022 -1 337 M -9,64 M -9,64 M
Net cash 2022 5 223 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 12 857 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 005
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart ATEAM INC.
Duration : Period :
Ateam Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEAM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Takao Hayashi President & Representative Director
Junya Kato Independent Outside Director
Okitane Usui Independent Outside Director
Yukimasa Nakauchi Director
Fumio Mase Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATEAM INC.-4.41%93
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.86%412 731
NETFLIX, INC.20.72%161 373
PROSUS N.V.3.58%92 216
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.58.39%79 273
AIRBNB, INC.28.57%69 284
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer