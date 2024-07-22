Ateam Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the entertainment business, the lifestyle support business and the electronic commerce (EC) business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Entertainment segment is engaged in the planning, development and operation of games and tool applications for smartphones, tablet terminals and other smart devices. The Lifestyle Support segment is engaged in the planning, development and operation of comparison sites and information sites that provide information closely related to life events and daily life. The EC segment is engaged the planning, development and operation of a bicycle-specialized mail-order site that sells fully assembled bicycles online and delivers bicycles to homes.

Sector Internet Services