Ateam : Notice of Completion of Transition to a Holding Company Structure through Company …

Ateam Inc. (President: Takao Hayashi, Location: Nagoya, Aichi, hereafter Ateam) established two wholly-owned companies 'Ateam Entertainment Inc.' and 'Ateam CommerceTech Inc.' as of April 22, 2021, and the transition to a holding company structure has been completed by the method of company split with August 1, 2021 as the effective date.

The 'Entertainment Business' that provides games and tool apps of various genre to people all over the world was transferred to 'Ateam Entertainment Inc.', the 'E-Commerce Business' that plans, develops and operates an E-Commerce website that handles multiple products transferred to 'Ateam CommerceTech Inc.', and both companies will start business operations from August 1, 2021.

Ateam has promoted the growth of each business by cultivating the technologies and management know-how necessary for business growth through multiple business models and successful experiences in business areas and sharing them within the entire group. From here on out, we have decided to change to a business entity that does not have individual businesses but rather concentrates on new business creation, M&A and investment, business management after establishment/integration, and growth promotion. With this change to a holding company structure, we aim to be a platform for business creation, and while supporting subsidiaries, aim to promote transfer of authority to subsidiaries, improve business speed, and provide presidents with management experience, thus striving to improve corporate value while enhancing management of the entire group.

In addition, Ateam will continue to be listed as a holding company without a change in trade name.

1. Overview of Ateam Inc.

① Company Name Ateam Inc. ② Location Nagoya, Aichi, Japan ③ Representative President, Takao Hayashi ④ Business Overview Business management of Group companies ⑤ Capital 838 million JPY ⑥ Fiscal Year Ending July 31

2. Overview of Ateam Entertainment Inc.

① Company Name Ateam Entertainment Inc. ② Location Nagoya, Aichi, Japan ③ Representative President, Yukimasa Nakauchi ④ Business Overview Entertainment Business ⑤ Capital 50 million JPY ⑥ Issued Shares 100,000 shares (tentative) ⑦ Fiscal Year Ending July 31

3. Overview of Ateam CommerceTech Inc.

① Company Name Ateam CommerceTech Inc. ② Location Nagoya, Aichi, Japan ③ Representative President, Kazuhiro Mochizuki ④ Business Overview E-Commerce Business ⑤ Capital 50 million JPY ⑥ Issued Shares 100,000 shares (tentative) ⑦ Fiscal Year Ending July 31

4. Holding Company Structure

And 2 other subsidiaries