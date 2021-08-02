Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ateam Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC.

(3662)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ateam : Notice of Completion of Transition to a Holding Company Structure through Company …

08/02/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ateam Inc. (President: Takao Hayashi, Location: Nagoya, Aichi, hereafter Ateam) established two wholly-owned companies 'Ateam Entertainment Inc.' and 'Ateam CommerceTech Inc.' as of April 22, 2021, and the transition to a holding company structure has been completed by the method of company split with August 1, 2021 as the effective date.

The 'Entertainment Business' that provides games and tool apps of various genre to people all over the world was transferred to 'Ateam Entertainment Inc.', the 'E-Commerce Business' that plans, develops and operates an E-Commerce website that handles multiple products transferred to 'Ateam CommerceTech Inc.', and both companies will start business operations from August 1, 2021.

Ateam has promoted the growth of each business by cultivating the technologies and management know-how necessary for business growth through multiple business models and successful experiences in business areas and sharing them within the entire group. From here on out, we have decided to change to a business entity that does not have individual businesses but rather concentrates on new business creation, M&A and investment, business management after establishment/integration, and growth promotion. With this change to a holding company structure, we aim to be a platform for business creation, and while supporting subsidiaries, aim to promote transfer of authority to subsidiaries, improve business speed, and provide presidents with management experience, thus striving to improve corporate value while enhancing management of the entire group.

In addition, Ateam will continue to be listed as a holding company without a change in trade name.

1. Overview of Ateam Inc.

①　Company Name Ateam Inc.
②　Location Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
③ Representative President, Takao Hayashi
④　Business Overview Business management of Group companies
⑤　Capital 838 million JPY
⑥　Fiscal Year Ending July 31

2. Overview of Ateam Entertainment Inc.

①　Company Name Ateam Entertainment Inc.
②　Location Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
③ Representative President, Yukimasa Nakauchi
④　Business Overview Entertainment Business
⑤　Capital 50 million JPY
⑥　Issued Shares 100,000 shares (tentative)
⑦　Fiscal Year Ending July 31

3. Overview of Ateam CommerceTech Inc.

①　Company Name Ateam CommerceTech Inc.
②　Location Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
③ Representative President, Kazuhiro Mochizuki
④　Business Overview E-Commerce Business
⑤　Capital 50 million JPY
⑥　Issued Shares 100,000 shares (tentative)
⑦　Fiscal Year Ending July 31

4. Holding Company Structure

And 2 other subsidiaries

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 04:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATEAM INC.
12:02aATEAM : Notice Regarding the Establishment of New Company “Ateam CommerceT..
PU
12:02aATEAM : Notice of Establishment of New Company “Ateam Entertainment Inc.&r..
PU
12:02aATEAM : Notice of Completion of Transition to a Holding Company Structure throug..
PU
07/29ATEAM : Notice Regarding Company Split (Absorption-Type Split)
PU
07/29ATEAM INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/22ATEAM : Unison League's Collaboration with TV Anime The Misfit of Demon King Aca..
PU
07/20GREAT PLACE TO WORK ANNOUNCEMENT : Selected as Best Company in the “2021 B..
PU
07/20ATEAM : Collaboration Event with “STEINS;GATE” in Revue Starlight Re..
PU
06/21ATEAM : Q&A Summary for FY2021 Q3 Results Briefing
PU
06/14Ateam Swings to Profit in Fiscal Nine Months to April
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 31 739 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2020 -519 M -4,73 M -4,73 M
Net cash 2020 6 480 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -31,3x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 27 978 M 255 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 106
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart ATEAM INC.
Duration : Period :
Ateam Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEAM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 1 466,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takao Hayashi President & Representative Director
Iwakiri Kunio CFO, Treasurer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yumiko Yamane Executive Officer & Administration Manager
Takahiro Makino Independent Non-Executive Director
Junya Kato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATEAM INC.36.37%255
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.07%586 611
NETFLIX, INC.-4.90%229 074
PROSUS N.V.-15.29%143 510
AIRBNB, INC.-1.90%87 605
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%81 617