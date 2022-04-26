Ateam : Powerful Boss Monster Bahamut SIN Appears in Standard Matches for a Limited Time i…

Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; president: Yosuke Matsuda) are proud to announce that starting on April 26th, 2022, the boss monster Bahamut SIN will appear on the battlefield in FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER for a limited time. New Shinra Packs and other events are also available for a limited time to celebrate.

Bahamut SIN, who appears in FINAL FANTASY VII ADVENT CHILDREN, will appear on the training field in standard matches for a limited time.

When Bahamut SIN descends from above, a special field will form that negates damage between candidates. Set aside your rivalries with enemy candidates and team up to take down Bahamut SIN for gil, rare weapons, and more!

Availability: Until 5/9/2022 14:59 UTC

All players can receive up to 10 free Shinra Pack Tickets based on the number of times Bahamut SIN is defeated during the event.

Availability: Until 5/9/2022 14:59 UTC

Players can confirm the most recent number of defeats from our official Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/FFVII_FS_EN

Special Shinra Packs containing skins based on Bahamut SIN are available in the Shop for a limited-time! Special Shinra Packs can be purchased using either 150 Shinra Credits or five Special Shinra Pack Tickets.

Availability: Until 5/6/2022 01:59 UTC



Speial Shinra Pack Tickets will be available from login bonuses and challenges for a limited time. Use the tickets you earn to purchase limited-time Special Shinra Packs.

Log in for up to 12 Special Shinra Pack Tickets, the "Hologram: Bahamut SIN" emote, Moogle Medals, and more.

Availability: Until 5/5/2022 01:59 UTC

Clear limited-time challenges to earn Special Shinra Pack Tickets, gil, and more.

Availability: Until 5/5/2022 01:59 UTC

These extra-difficult challenges will award players who clear them with Shinra Pack Tickets and exclusive titles that can be used to show off their accomplishments to rival candidates.

Availability: Until 5/9/2022 14:59 UTC



Updates on the development of the game will be posted on our official website, social media accounts, and Discord server.

Official Site

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Discord Server

App Store

Google Play

The game's opening cinematic can be viewed from the below link.

URL: https://youtu.be/JREGqy0HOzI









FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a high-octane battle royale action game infused with RPG elements from the FINAL FANTASY series. Set in Midgar prior to the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit while utilizing spells, weapons, and special abilities to defeat opponents and emerge victorious. Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the FINAL FANTASY VII series, is also handling creative direction of this official entry into the COMPILATION OF FINAL FANTASY VII.

TGS 2021 Trailer: https://youtu.be/Vnbr7SG3bag

Title: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER

Release Date: November 17, 2021

Genre: Battle Royale

Platform: iOS, Android

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

Distribution: Worldwide (excluding mainland China)

Languages: English, French, German, Spanish (Europe), Spanish (Latin America), Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Thai

Rights: © 1997, 2021, 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Ateam Entertainment Inc.

CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA

Released in 1997, FINAL FANTASY VII enthralled players with its emotional story, appealing characters, and engrossing cutscenes that utilized cutting-edge technology. To date, the title has sold over 13.3 million copies* worldwide.

Starting with the original in 1987, FINAL FANTASY is a series of Japanese roleplaying games that has garnered worldwide acclaim with its technologically advanced graphics, original world settings, and deep stories. Thanks in part to its active expansion into western markets, it has accumulated over 168 million total sales* worldwide.

*Combined physical and digital sales