Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Ateam Inc.    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC.

(3662)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ateam : Unison League's Collaboration With Popular TV Anime The Quintessential Quint…

12/17/2020 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi; hereafter 'Ateam') has teamed up with popular Japanese anime The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 to bring exciting new content in a collaboration event in their iOS/Android™ real-time action RPG Unison League, which has achieved more than 11 million downloads globally (excluding some countries).

«Collaboration Schedule»

Schedule: 2020/12/17 (Thu.) 4:00 a.m. (End of maintenance) - 2020/12/29 (Tue.) 12:59 p.m. Unison Time
Collaboration Site

Santa-Styled Quintuplets Appear in Unison League!
An Xmas event including voiceovers that are exclusive to Unison League is under way.
Characters: Ichika Nakano (voice: Kana Hanazawa), Nino Nakano (voice: Ayana Taketatsu), Miku Nakano (voice: Miku Ito), Yotsuba Nakano (voice: Ayane Sakura), Itsuki Nakano (voice: Inori Minase)

«Collaboration Details»

(1) Obtain Exclusive Hair Cosmetics & Box Spawn Tickets From Login Bonuses!

Schedule: Ends 2020/12/29 (Tue.) 12:59 p.m. Unison Time
*Face Cosmetics and Head/Body Gear for the Quintuplets appear in Box Spawns.

(2) Xmas Event Under Way! Give the Quintuplets Presents to Earn Collab-Exclusive Rewards!
Clear the relevant Collab Quests to earn Presents to give to the Quintuplets who appear on the Collab event page. Each of the sisters has their own Present Point counter that will increase when you give them Presents. As you accumulate more Present Points, you'll earn great Collab-exclusive rewards such as Gear and Furniture. You can also unlock voiceovers for each of the sisters. Also, you can acquire a Badge that will appear on your profile screen when you reach a fixed amount of Present Points.
Schedule: Ends 2020/12/25 (Fri.) 11:59 p.m. Unison Time

(3) Collab-Exclusive Spawns! Collab Characters With Present Point-Boosting Effects Available!
Spawns that contain Collab characters are now available. Obtain Collab character Quintuplets and you'll receive a boost to the amount of Present Points you obtain in Quests based on the number you have in your possession. Acquire Quintuplets and speed toward those rewards!
Schedule: Ends 2020/12/25 (Fri.) 11:59 p.m. Unison Time

■About The Quintessential Quintuplets 2

'The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 ' is a popular anime based on the manga with the same title written by Negi Haruba and published in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. Season 2 of The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 is scheduled to be aired on TBS and other outlets January 2021.
Official Site　*This link directs to a Japanese page.
©Negi Haruba,KODANSHA/'The Quintessential Quintuplets 2' Production Committee.

■About Unison League

Unison League is Ateam's hit smartphone RPG offering which originally launched in Japan on December 4, 2014 before seeing an English release several months later.

[APP DETAILS]
Title: Unison League
Supported devices: iPhone 4s or later, iOS 6.0 or higher recommended. Devices that come standard with Android™ 4.0 or later (excluding some devices)
Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)
iTunes App Store
Google Play Store
Amazon Appstore
Official Unison League Website
Opening Movie
Facebook Page

*Collaboration details may be changed at any time without prior notification.
*Images contained herein are for illustrative purposes and may vary from the final product.
*iTunes App Store is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. as registered in the United States and other countries.
*The program is not provided or supported by Apple.
*Google Play Store and Google Play logo are registered trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Amazon.co.jp, and related logos are registered trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. and affiliates.
*All company and product names herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 09:28:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ATEAM INC.
04:29aATEAM : Unison League's Collaboration With Popular TV Anime The Quintessential Q..
PU
12/06ATEAM : Q&A Summary for FY2021 Q1 Results Briefing
PU
12/04ATEAM : Notice Concerning Stock Acquisition of Links Inc., a Company that Operat..
PU
11/30ATEAM : Hatsune Miku – Tap Wonder Collaborates With Live Concert & Exhibit..
PU
10/28ATEAM : Notice of Resolution of the 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
09/30ATEAM : Notice of The 21st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
09/17ATEAM : Collaboration Event with “BanG Dream! 3rd Season” in Revue S..
PU
09/16ATEAM : Q&A Summary for FY2020 Results Briefing
PU
09/11ATEAM : FY2020 Ateam Business Report
PU
09/11ATEAM : Consolidated Financial Results for The Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2020 (..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34 016 M 329 M 329 M
Net income 2021 414 M 4,01 M 4,01 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,1x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 23 185 M 224 M 225 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 106
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart ATEAM INC.
Duration : Period :
Ateam Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEAM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1 300,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 184,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 9,80%
Spread / Average Target 9,80%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takao Hayashi President & Representative Director
Iwakiri Kunio CFO, Treasurer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yukimasa Nakauchi Director & General Manager-Entertainment Business
Takahiro Makino Independent Non-Executive Director
Junya Kato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATEAM INC.7.83%224
SNAP INC.216.29%76 958
GRUBHUB INC.46.44%6 607
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.38.49%5 863
MOMO INC.-59.91%2 792
DENA CO., LTD.9.63%2 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ