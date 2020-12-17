Ateam : Unison League's Collaboration With Popular TV Anime The Quintessential Quint…

Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi; hereafter 'Ateam') has teamed up with popular Japanese anime The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 to bring exciting new content in a collaboration event in their iOS/Android™ real-time action RPG Unison League, which has achieved more than 11 million downloads globally (excluding some countries).

Schedule: 2020/12/17 (Thu.) 4:00 a.m. (End of maintenance) - 2020/12/29 (Tue.) 12:59 p.m. Unison Time

Santa-Styled Quintuplets Appear in Unison League!

An Xmas event including voiceovers that are exclusive to Unison League is under way.

Characters: Ichika Nakano (voice: Kana Hanazawa), Nino Nakano (voice: Ayana Taketatsu), Miku Nakano (voice: Miku Ito), Yotsuba Nakano (voice: Ayane Sakura), Itsuki Nakano (voice: Inori Minase)

(1) Obtain Exclusive Hair Cosmetics & Box Spawn Tickets From Login Bonuses!

Schedule: Ends 2020/12/29 (Tue.) 12:59 p.m. Unison Time

*Face Cosmetics and Head/Body Gear for the Quintuplets appear in Box Spawns.

(2) Xmas Event Under Way! Give the Quintuplets Presents to Earn Collab-Exclusive Rewards!

Clear the relevant Collab Quests to earn Presents to give to the Quintuplets who appear on the Collab event page. Each of the sisters has their own Present Point counter that will increase when you give them Presents. As you accumulate more Present Points, you'll earn great Collab-exclusive rewards such as Gear and Furniture. You can also unlock voiceovers for each of the sisters. Also, you can acquire a Badge that will appear on your profile screen when you reach a fixed amount of Present Points.

Schedule: Ends 2020/12/25 (Fri.) 11:59 p.m. Unison Time

(3) Collab-Exclusive Spawns! Collab Characters With Present Point-Boosting Effects Available!

Spawns that contain Collab characters are now available. Obtain Collab character Quintuplets and you'll receive a boost to the amount of Present Points you obtain in Quests based on the number you have in your possession. Acquire Quintuplets and speed toward those rewards!

Schedule: Ends 2020/12/25 (Fri.) 11:59 p.m. Unison Time

'The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 ' is a popular anime based on the manga with the same title written by Negi Haruba and published in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. Season 2 of The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 is scheduled to be aired on TBS and other outlets January 2021.

©Negi Haruba,KODANSHA/'The Quintessential Quintuplets 2' Production Committee.

Unison League is Ateam's hit smartphone RPG offering which originally launched in Japan on December 4, 2014 before seeing an English release several months later.

[APP DETAILS]

Title: Unison League

Supported devices: iPhone 4s or later, iOS 6.0 or higher recommended. Devices that come standard with Android™ 4.0 or later (excluding some devices)

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

*Collaboration details may be changed at any time without prior notification.

*Images contained herein are for illustrative purposes and may vary from the final product.

