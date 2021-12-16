Ateam : Unison League's Collaboration with TV Anime OVERLORD Is Now Under Way! Free Collab…

Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) has teamed up with popular TV anime OVERLORD to bring an exciting collaboration event to Unison League.

Get ready to meet "Ainz Ooal Gown", "Albedo", "Narberal Gamma", and other residents of Great Tomb of Nazarick in Unison League. Aim to become an Adamantite Adventurer and take part in Quests to defeat "Skeletal Dragon" and "Shalltear". Tackle the event and get collab character cosmetics, furniture, and other exclusive rewards!

Schedule: 2021/12/16 (Thu.) 4:00 a.m. (end of maintenance) - 2021/12/30 (Thu.) 12:59 a.m. Unison Time

We'll also be posting more information regarding the collaboration on Facebook, so make sure to check it out.

Official Unison League Website

Collaboration Promotional Video

Get UR Collaboration Character "[Dark Hero] Momon" from Login Bonuses!



FREE Collab Spawn x10 Every Day!

Featuring collaboration characters "[Overlord] Ainz Ooal Gown", "[Merciful Pure-White Devil] Albedo", "[Pleiades] Narberal Gamma" and more! Collab Spawn can be drawn once a day for free during the campaign.

*Obtained at SSR Rarity

Featuring collaboration characters "[Overlord] Ainz Ooal Gown", "[Merciful Pure-White Devil] Albedo", "[Pleiades] Narberal Gamma" and more! Collab Spawn can be drawn once a day for free during the campaign. *Obtained at SSR Rarity

A once popular online game, Yggdrasil, is quietly shut down-or it should have been. A game that doesn't log out even after the scheduled shut down and NPCs with a mind of their own. Outside of the guild is a different world that has never been seen before… A lonely and boring young man who loves games becomes the most powerful magic caster in the form of a skeleton. Behold the legend of "Ainz Ooal Gown"!

Official Website

©Kugane Maruyama, KADOKAWA/OVERLORD 4 Production Committee.

Unison League is Ateam's hit smartphone RPG offering which originally launched in Japan on December 4, 2014 before seeing an English release several months later.

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

iTunes App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon Appstore

*Collaboration details may be changed at any time without prior notification.

*Images contained herein are for illustrative purposes and may vary from the final product.

*iTunes App Store is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. as registered in the United States and other countries.

*The program is not provided or supported by Apple.

*Google Play Store and Google Play logo are registered trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Amazon.co.jp, and related logos are registered trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. and affiliates.

*All company and product names herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.