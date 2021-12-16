Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ateam Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC.

(3662)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ateam : Unison League's Collaboration with TV Anime OVERLORD Is Now Under Way! Free Collab…

12/16/2021 | 01:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) has teamed up with popular TV anime OVERLORD to bring an exciting collaboration event to Unison League.

■OVERLORD Collaboration Details

Get ready to meet "Ainz Ooal Gown", "Albedo", "Narberal Gamma", and other residents of Great Tomb of Nazarick in Unison League. Aim to become an Adamantite Adventurer and take part in Quests to defeat "Skeletal Dragon" and "Shalltear". Tackle the event and get collab character cosmetics, furniture, and other exclusive rewards!

Schedule: 2021/12/16 (Thu.) 4:00 a.m. (end of maintenance) - 2021/12/30 (Thu.) 12:59 a.m. Unison Time

We'll also be posting more information regarding the collaboration on Facebook, so make sure to check it out.
Official Unison League Website
Collaboration Promotional Video

■Event Details
  • Get UR Collaboration Character "[Dark Hero] Momon" from Login Bonuses!
  • FREE Collab Spawn x10 Every Day!
    Featuring collaboration characters "[Overlord] Ainz Ooal Gown", "[Merciful Pure-White Devil] Albedo", "[Pleiades] Narberal Gamma" and more! Collab Spawn can be drawn once a day for free during the campaign.
    *Obtained at SSR Rarity
■About OVERLORD

A once popular online game, Yggdrasil, is quietly shut down-or it should have been. A game that doesn't log out even after the scheduled shut down and NPCs with a mind of their own. Outside of the guild is a different world that has never been seen before… A lonely and boring young man who loves games becomes the most powerful magic caster in the form of a skeleton. Behold the legend of "Ainz Ooal Gown"!

Official Website
©Kugane Maruyama, KADOKAWA/OVERLORD 4 Production Committee.

■About Unison League

Unison League is Ateam's hit smartphone RPG offering which originally launched in Japan on December 4, 2014 before seeing an English release several months later.

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)
iTunes App Store
Google Play Store
Amazon Appstore

*Collaboration details may be changed at any time without prior notification.
*Images contained herein are for illustrative purposes and may vary from the final product.
*iTunes App Store is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. as registered in the United States and other countries.
*The program is not provided or supported by Apple.
*Google Play Store and Google Play logo are registered trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Amazon.co.jp, and related logos are registered trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. and affiliates.
*All company and product names herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 06:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATEAM INC.
01:19aATEAM : Unison League's Collaboration with TV Anime OVERLORD Is Now Under Way! Free Collab..
PU
12/15ATEAM : Q&A Summary for FY2022 Q1 Results Briefing
PU
12/10ATEAM : FY2022 Q1 Consolidated Financial Results (Japan GAAP)
PU
12/10Ateam Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fourth Quarter Ended July 31, 2022
CI
12/08ATEAM : Celebrate the Holidays with a Special Event in FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER..
PU
12/01Ateam Conducts Share Buyback; Shares Fall over 4%
MT
11/28ATEAM : Mimic Materia Added to FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER! Transform into Cloud a..
PU
11/19ATEAM : FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Downloaded Over One Million Times! In-Game Ite..
PU
11/17ATEAM : Battle Royale Action Game FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Now Available Worldw..
PU
11/15ATEAM : FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Reaches Two Million Pre-Registrations!“S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 252 M 274 M 274 M
Net income 2021 877 M 7,68 M 7,68 M
Net cash 2021 6 035 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 17 052 M 150 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ATEAM INC.
Duration : Period :
Ateam Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEAM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Takao Hayashi President & Representative Director
Iwakiri Kunio CFO, Treasurer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yumiko Yamane Executive Officer & Administration Manager
Takahiro Makino Independent Non-Executive Director
Junya Kato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATEAM INC.-15.44%150
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.18%561 882
NETFLIX, INC.10.59%264 881
PROSUS N.V.-21.30%246 941
AIRBNB, INC.14.41%105 175
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.94%72 289