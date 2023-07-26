Ateam Inc. (Headquarters: Nagoya, Aichi; President and CEO: Takao Hayashi; TSE Prime: Securities Code 3662) and Ateam Entertainment Inc. (Headquarters: Nagoya, Aichi; President: Yukimasa Nakauchi) are proud to announce, that the first NFT "Premium Sale" (first pre-sale) held on July 25, 2023 for "Crypt Busters", a new original NFT game scheduled for release on August 3, have sold out. From July 26, 2023, the "Private Sale" (second pre-sale) will take place.

All 1,250 packs of 12 Merc NFT each have completely sold out during the Premium sale held on July 25, 2023.

*NFT game "Crypt Busters", hosted on the Polygon chain, is scheduled to start service on Thursday, August 3, 2023 and requires at least one Merc NFT to play. Only the allow list members (AL / priority purchase rights) can participate in the pre-sale.

The second pre-sale starts today.

Schedule

Premium Sale: 7/25/2023 09:00 - 7/26/2023 05:00 UTC

Private Sale: 7/26/2023 09:00 - 7/27/2023 05:00 UTC

Sale Price

1 pack (containing 12 Merc NFTs): 200 MATIC (Polygon)

Prices are the same for Premium Sale/Private Sale.

Sale Volume

Premium Sale: 1250 packs

Private sale: 1250 packs

*Purchases are on a first come, first served basis. There is no limit to the number of purchases per person.

Only the Premium AL holders could participate in the Premium sale. Private sale is open to AL and Premium AL holders.

Details

Merc NFTs will be sold at the in-game shop and dedicated marketplace with the utility token "Blood Quartz" (BQT) after the service starts. Both pre-sale and shop Merc NFTs are limited in quantity.

BQT is issued by BOBG PTE. LTD.

"Crypt Busters" is scheduled to launch August 3, 2023.

To commemorate the presale, we will hold an NFT giveaway campaign on our official Twitter page!

Five winners will receive a Merc NFT (Rare).

Availability: Until 7/30/2023 14:59 UTC

Official Twitter

"Crypt Busters" is a survival action game with roguelike elements where players take to the battlefield alongside NFT Mercs and Combat Vehicles in a post-apocalyptic world. Humanity has nearly been wiped out by a zombifying virus, making life itself a battle for survival against the Infected.

More About the Game

Earn the "BQT" Utility Token by playing

Wipe out a large number of enemies and collect Cores

Play on Autoplay Mode for an easy and efficient way to earn more Cores

*"Blood Quartz" (BQT) is the utility token for Crypt Busters and is issued by BOBG PTE. LTD.

The Web3 Gaming Experience We Want to Deliver

In developing Crypt Busters, our first blockchain game, we focused on combining a fun gaming experience with Web3 technology to create a game that could be enjoyed by players around the world. Crypt Busters is an easy-to-play action survival game that we hope players will find to be fun and enthralling. We have designed the game around collecting and upgrading NFTs and implemented a mechanism that allows players to collect tokens by defeating enemies.

The main concept is the combination of a Web3 experience and an easy-to-play game. In addition to the satisfaction of wiping out large hordes of enemies, recovered rewards become tokens. We hope that this system can be enjoyed by everyone around the world.

Leveraging the know-how we have accumulated over the years of long-term project operation, we plan to adjust the game's balance and update its features according to its needs.

Crypt Busters is our first blockchain game. We hope to continue growing in this area as we receive feedback from our players around the world, and we look forward to hearing your feedback and thoughts as well.

For those of who have never played an NFT game before

"Crypt Busters" is an NFT game made by a company experienced in making mobile games. One of the differences from our previous games is that items acquired in the game can be converted into a token that can be used outside the game. The "Crypt Busters" management team aims to create a game that can easily bring the fun of the blockchain technology experience to gamers.

If you have never played NFT games but are interested in Web3 games, or are wondering about the game, please feel free to join our official Discord server.

Official Discord server

Game Title: Crypt Busters

Release Date: August 3, 2023

Supported Chain: Polygon

Supported PC Browsers: Google Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Microsoft Edge (tentative)

Support Smartphone OS: Android 5.1 or higher (tentative; initial verification required in PC browser)

Supported Language: English (tentative)

Official Website

Official PV

Game Development: Ateam Entertainment Inc.

Token Issue: BOBG PTE. LTD.

Provides comprehensive support for token issuance/operation/management for numerous blockhain projects, including games.

https://www.bobg.xyz/

Under the theme of connecting people to one another, we plan, develop, and operate services in a variety of game genres and convenient tool apps. Ateam Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of Ateam Inc. (traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market).

Company Name: Ateam Entertainment Inc.

Headquarters: Dai Nagoya Building 32F, 28-12 Meieki 3-chome, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya 450-6432, Japan

President: Yukimasa Nakauchi

Established: April 22, 2021

https://www.ateam-entertainment.com/en/

*All company and service names are trademarks or registered trademarks.