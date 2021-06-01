Ateam : Hatsune Miku – Tap Wonder Celebrates 1st Anniversary Claim New Costume Item …

Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi; hereafter 'Ateam'), in cooperation with Crypton Future Media, Inc. (headquarters: Sapporo, Japan; president: Hiroyuki Ito), is holding a special campaign in Hatsune Miku - Tap Wonder to celebrate its first anniversary.

Schedule: 2021/5/31 (Mon.) 15:00 - 2021/7/31 (Sat.) 14:59 UTC

Hatsune Miku - Tap Wonder, the incremental clicker game in which Hatsune Miku travels around the world, is celebrating its first anniversary on June 25 (Fri.), 2021. To show their appreciation for the support from fans over the past year, the development team is holding a special campaign.

The campaign will feature a cut-in illustration and a new costume specially designed for the first anniversary. The cut-in illustration created by popular illustrator Pisuke and a 'Happy Concert' costume set can be obtained from a limited-time pack on sale in the shop.

Also, special login bonuses are available, so make sure to log in to claim free rewards. During the login bonus period, players can claim Jewels based on the number of times they log in and one piece from the 'Happy Concert' costume set. Login bonuses run until 6/30 (Wed.) 14:59 UTC.

New fan-made music will be added on the anniversary (June 25). Music submitted on piapro, the website provided Crypton Future Media, will be added as background music that players can enjoy while tapping away.

The campaign also contains various other treats, so log in and join in the fun. A special thank-you campaign that features all the cut-in illustrations to date is available on our official Twitter, so make sure to check it out.

'Hatsune Miku - Tap Wonder' is a smartphone game with super simple controls starring the Virtual Singer Hatsune Miku.

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

Genre: Concert tap game

Hatsune Miku is music software developed by Crypton Future Media, Inc., and it enables anyone to make the computer sing by entering lyrics and melodies. As a massive number of users created music using the software and posted their works on the Internet, Hatsune Miku quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon. Moreover, Hatsune Miku has gained much attention as a character, involved in many fields such as merchandising and live performance as a Virtual Singer. Now her popularity has spread across the globe.

*Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, MEIKO and KAITO are also Virtual Singers developed by Crypton Future Media, Inc.

'Piapro' is a website provided by Crypton Future Media, Inc. that allows creators from around the world to post creations such as music, lyrics, or illustrations for the purpose of working together to create new content.

