  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ateam Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC.

(3662)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ateam : Hatsune Miku – Tap Wonder Celebrates 1st Anniversary Claim New Costume Item …

06/01/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi; hereafter 'Ateam'), in cooperation with Crypton Future Media, Inc. (headquarters: Sapporo, Japan; president: Hiroyuki Ito), is holding a special campaign in Hatsune Miku - Tap Wonder to celebrate its first anniversary.

Schedule: 2021/5/31 (Mon.) 15:00 - 2021/7/31 (Sat.) 14:59 UTC

▼1st Anniversary Campaign Outline

Hatsune Miku - Tap Wonder, the incremental clicker game in which Hatsune Miku travels around the world, is celebrating its first anniversary on June 25 (Fri.), 2021. To show their appreciation for the support from fans over the past year, the development team is holding a special campaign.

The campaign will feature a cut-in illustration and a new costume specially designed for the first anniversary. The cut-in illustration created by popular illustrator Pisuke and a 'Happy Concert' costume set can be obtained from a limited-time pack on sale in the shop.

Also, special login bonuses are available, so make sure to log in to claim free rewards. During the login bonus period, players can claim Jewels based on the number of times they log in and one piece from the 'Happy Concert' costume set. Login bonuses run until 6/30 (Wed.) 14:59 UTC.

New fan-made music will be added on the anniversary (June 25). Music submitted on piapro, the website provided Crypton Future Media, will be added as background music that players can enjoy while tapping away.

The campaign also contains various other treats, so log in and join in the fun. A special thank-you campaign that features all the cut-in illustrations to date is available on our official Twitter, so make sure to check it out.
MikuTap Twitter

▼New cut-in illustration ▼New costume ▼Fan-Made Music

Thank you for all your submissions.

■About 'Hatsune Miku - Tap Wonder'

'Hatsune Miku - Tap Wonder' is a smartphone game with super simple controls starring the Virtual Singer Hatsune Miku.

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)
Genre: Concert tap game
App Store
Google Play
Amazon Appstore

■About 'Hatsune Miku'

https://piapro.net

Hatsune Miku is music software developed by Crypton Future Media, Inc., and it enables anyone to make the computer sing by entering lyrics and melodies. As a massive number of users created music using the software and posted their works on the Internet, Hatsune Miku quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon. Moreover, Hatsune Miku has gained much attention as a character, involved in many fields such as merchandising and live performance as a Virtual Singer. Now her popularity has spread across the globe.

*Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, MEIKO and KAITO are also Virtual Singers developed by Crypton Future Media, Inc.

■About 'piapro'

'Piapro' is a website provided by Crypton Future Media, Inc. that allows creators from around the world to post creations such as music, lyrics, or illustrations for the purpose of working together to create new content.
https://piapro.jp/

*App Store and iTunes are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This program has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc.
*Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.
*'Amazon', 'Amazon.co.jp' and their logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. and its affiliates.
*Companies and products mentioned above are trademarked and/or registered trademarks.

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
