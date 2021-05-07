Ateam : Now Recruiting Participants for Battle Royale Game “FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SO…

Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi) and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; president: Yosuke Matsuda) have begun recruiting participants for a closed beta test for 'FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER'. Starting May 7, 2021, players residing in the US and Canada can sign up for a chance to gain early access to this new battle royale game in development for smart devices.
■About FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER
FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a high-octane battle royale game infused with RPG elements from the FINAL FANTASY series. Set in Midgar prior to the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit while utilizing spells, weapons, and special abilities to defeat opponents and emerge victorious. Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the FINAL FANTASY VII series, is also handling creative direction of this official entry into the COMPILATION OF FINAL FANTASY VII.
■About the Closed Beta Test
Teaser Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chSgLDIhWE0
As revealed in the YouTube livestream that took place 5/7 (Fri.) 4:00 a.m. PDT, the closed beta test will begin 6/1/2021 (Tue.).
Official Livestream (recording): https://youtu.be/qe4Dd8znNVg
Closed Beta Test Schedule: 6/1/2021 (Tue.). - 6/7/2021 (Mon.). PDT (tentative)
Application Deadline: Ends 5/27/2021 (Thu.) 8:00 p.m. PDT
Compatible Devices: Android: 64-bit devices with Android 7.1 or newer (with at least 3GB of available memory)
Sign Up Here: https://www.ffviifs.com/cbt_en/
*We are unable to respond to individual inquiries regarding player selection for the closed beta test.
*The closed beta test will be available in the US, Canada, and Japan. Sign up to participate in the Japan test here:https://www.ffviifs.com/cbt_ja/
This opportunity will be used to gather player comments and suggestions to help create the best possible experience in preparation for launch. The latest information regarding the title will be available on Twitter and Discord.
FINAL FANTAST VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Official Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/FFVII_FS_EN
Game Overview
FINAL FANTAST VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Official Discord Server: https://discord.gg/nxMWXePAfg
Title: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER
■About FINAL FANTASY VII
Release Date: 2021 (planned)
Genre: Battle royale
Platform: iOS, Android
Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)
Distribution Area: Worldwide (excluding mainland China)
Languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean
Official Site: https://ffvii-the-first-soldier.square-enix-games.com/en-us/
Rights: © 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by Ateam Inc.
CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA
Released in 1997, FINAL FANTASY VII enthralled players with its emotional story, appealing characters, and engrossing cutscenes that utilized cutting-edge technology. To date, the title has sold over 13.3 million copies* worldwide.
■About the FINAL FANTASY Series
Starting with the original in 1987, FINAL FANTASY is a series of Japanese roleplaying games that has garnered worldwide acclaim with its technologically advanced graphics, original world settings, and deep stories. Thanks in part to its active expansion into western markets, it has accumulated over 161 million total sales* worldwide.
*Combined physical and digital sales
