Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ateam Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC.

(3662)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ateam : Now Recruiting Participants for Battle Royale Game “FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SO…

05/07/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi) and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; president: Yosuke Matsuda) have begun recruiting participants for a closed beta test for 'FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER'. Starting May 7, 2021, players residing in the US and Canada can sign up for a chance to gain early access to this new battle royale game in development for smart devices.

■About FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a high-octane battle royale game infused with RPG elements from the FINAL FANTASY series. Set in Midgar prior to the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit while utilizing spells, weapons, and special abilities to defeat opponents and emerge victorious. Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the FINAL FANTASY VII series, is also handling creative direction of this official entry into the COMPILATION OF FINAL FANTASY VII.
Teaser Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chSgLDIhWE0

■About the Closed Beta Test

As revealed in the YouTube livestream that took place 5/7 (Fri.) 4:00 a.m. PDT, the closed beta test will begin 6/1/2021 (Tue.).
Official Livestream (recording): https://youtu.be/qe4Dd8znNVg

Closed Beta Test Schedule: 6/1/2021 (Tue.). - 6/7/2021 (Mon.). PDT (tentative)
Application Deadline: Ends 5/27/2021 (Thu.) 8:00 p.m. PDT
Compatible Devices: Android: 64-bit devices with Android 7.1 or newer (with at least 3GB of available memory)
Sign Up Here: https://www.ffviifs.com/cbt_en/

*We are unable to respond to individual inquiries regarding player selection for the closed beta test.
*The closed beta test will be available in the US, Canada, and Japan. Sign up to participate in the Japan test here:https://www.ffviifs.com/cbt_ja/

This opportunity will be used to gather player comments and suggestions to help create the best possible experience in preparation for launch. The latest information regarding the title will be available on Twitter and Discord.

FINAL FANTAST VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Official Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/FFVII_FS_EN
FINAL FANTAST VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Official Discord Server: https://discord.gg/nxMWXePAfg

Game Overview

Title: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER
Release Date: 2021 (planned)
Genre: Battle royale
Platform: iOS, Android
Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)
Distribution Area: Worldwide (excluding mainland China)
Languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean
Official Site: https://ffvii-the-first-soldier.square-enix-games.com/en-us/
Rights: © 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
　　　　 　 Powered by Ateam Inc.
　　　　 　 CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA

■About FINAL FANTASY VII

Released in 1997, FINAL FANTASY VII enthralled players with its emotional story, appealing characters, and engrossing cutscenes that utilized cutting-edge technology. To date, the title has sold over 13.3 million copies* worldwide.

■About the FINAL FANTASY Series

Starting with the original in 1987, FINAL FANTASY is a series of Japanese roleplaying games that has garnered worldwide acclaim with its technologically advanced graphics, original world settings, and deep stories. Thanks in part to its active expansion into western markets, it has accumulated over 161 million total sales* worldwide.
*Combined physical and digital sales

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATEAM INC.
09:16aATEAM  : Now Recruiting Participants for Battle Royale Game “FINAL FANTASY..
PU
05/06Ateam Repurchases Own Shares Worth Nearly $2 Million
MT
04/30ATEAM  : Fantasy RPG Valkyrie Connect Begins Collaboration Event with Popular An..
PU
04/29ATEAM  : Unison League Celebrates its 6th Anniversary! Get Up to 66 Gems Just by..
PU
04/22ATEAM  : Collaboration Event with Popular Anime Series Fairy Tail Returns to Fan..
PU
04/01Ateam Repurchases Own Shares Worth $1.5 Million
MT
03/26ATEAM  : (Revised) Notice of Transition to a Holding Company Structure through C..
PU
03/15Japanese Shares Close With Modest Gains as Investors Eye US Fed Meeting
MT
03/15ATEAM  : to Repurchase Shares Worth $11 Million
MT
03/15ATEAM  : to Transition to Holding Company Through Company Split
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34 016 M 311 M 311 M
Net income 2021 414 M 3,79 M 3,79 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 84,1x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 34 413 M 315 M 315 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 106
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart ATEAM INC.
Duration : Period :
Ateam Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEAM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1 300,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 774,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -26,7%
Spread / Average Target -26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takao Hayashi President & Representative Director
Iwakiri Kunio CFO, Treasurer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yumiko Yamane Executive Officer & Administration Manager
Takahiro Makino Independent Non-Executive Director
Junya Kato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATEAM INC.62.79%315
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.24%747 635
NETFLIX, INC.-7.62%221 502
PROSUS N.V.-0.29%171 236
NASPERS LIMITED8.91%96 232
AIRBNB, INC.4.66%93 452