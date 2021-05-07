Ateam : Now Recruiting Participants for Battle Royale Game “FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SO…

Ateam Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Takao Hayashi) and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; president: Yosuke Matsuda) have begun recruiting participants for a closed beta test for 'FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER'. Starting May 7, 2021, players residing in the US and Canada can sign up for a chance to gain early access to this new battle royale game in development for smart devices.

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a high-octane battle royale game infused with RPG elements from the FINAL FANTASY series. Set in Midgar prior to the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit while utilizing spells, weapons, and special abilities to defeat opponents and emerge victorious. Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the FINAL FANTASY VII series, is also handling creative direction of this official entry into the COMPILATION OF FINAL FANTASY VII.

Teaser Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chSgLDIhWE0

As revealed in the YouTube livestream that took place 5/7 (Fri.) 4:00 a.m. PDT, the closed beta test will begin 6/1/2021 (Tue.).

Official Livestream (recording): https://youtu.be/qe4Dd8znNVg

Closed Beta Test Schedule: 6/1/2021 (Tue.). - 6/7/2021 (Mon.). PDT (tentative)

Application Deadline: Ends 5/27/2021 (Thu.) 8:00 p.m. PDT

Compatible Devices: Android: 64-bit devices with Android 7.1 or newer (with at least 3GB of available memory)

Sign Up Here: https://www.ffviifs.com/cbt_en/

*We are unable to respond to individual inquiries regarding player selection for the closed beta test.

*The closed beta test will be available in the US, Canada, and Japan. Sign up to participate in the Japan test here:https://www.ffviifs.com/cbt_ja/

This opportunity will be used to gather player comments and suggestions to help create the best possible experience in preparation for launch. The latest information regarding the title will be available on Twitter and Discord.

FINAL FANTAST VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Official Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/FFVII_FS_EN

FINAL FANTAST VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Official Discord Server: https://discord.gg/nxMWXePAfg

Title: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER

Release Date: 2021 (planned)

Genre: Battle royale

Platform: iOS, Android

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

Distribution Area: Worldwide (excluding mainland China)

Languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean

Official Site: https://ffvii-the-first-soldier.square-enix-games.com/en-us/

Rights: © 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Ateam Inc.

CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA

Released in 1997, FINAL FANTASY VII enthralled players with its emotional story, appealing characters, and engrossing cutscenes that utilized cutting-edge technology. To date, the title has sold over 13.3 million copies* worldwide.

Starting with the original in 1987, FINAL FANTASY is a series of Japanese roleplaying games that has garnered worldwide acclaim with its technologically advanced graphics, original world settings, and deep stories. Thanks in part to its active expansion into western markets, it has accumulated over 161 million total sales* worldwide.

*Combined physical and digital sales