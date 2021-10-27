Pre-Registration Begins for Battle Royale Action Game FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST …

Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; president: Yosuke Matsuda) are proud to announce that pre-registration began today for the upcoming battle royale action game FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER. Players who want to help build a community around the game by creating content can also now apply to join the official ambassador program.

Players can pre-register on the App Store and Google Play, or Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. The game is scheduled for release in November of this year.

▼App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ffvii-the-first-soldier/id1536906780

▼Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.square_enix.android_googleplay.ff7fsww&hl=en

▼Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFVII_FS_EN

▼Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FF7FS/

▼Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffvii_fs/

▼Details About Pre-Registration: https://www.ffviifs.com/en/

All players will receive a set of gifts determined by the total number of pre-registrations the game receives. Be sure to pre-register!

Players interested in making content featuring FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER can apply to join the "First SOLDIER Ambassador Program."

After a review process, players selected to become ambassadors will have advanced access to certain information and receive assets to assist in making content. Bonuses for becoming an ambassador include a special ambassador-exclusive banner in the game and access to a private Discord channel.

If you're interested in helping build a community for the game, we await your application!

https://www.ffviifs.com/en/ambassador/index.html

Recruitment Period: October 27, 2021 - November 3, 2021

*Be sure to confirm the terms and conditions before applying.

Updates on the development of the game will be posted on our official website, social media accounts, and Discord server.

Official Site: https://www.ffviifs.com/en/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFVII_FS_EN

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FF7FS/

Discord Server: https://discord.gg/nxMWXePAfg

The official Instagram account opened on October 27th. Updates on the development of the game will be available on our Instagram account in addition to the others listed above.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffvii_fs/

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a high-octane battle royale action game infused with RPG elements from the FINAL FANTASY series. Set in Midgar prior to the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit while utilizing spells, weapons, and special abilities to defeat opponents and emerge victorious. Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the FINAL FANTASY VII series, is also handling creative direction of this official entry into the COMPILATION OF FINAL FANTASY VII.

TGS 2021 Trailer: https://youtu.be/Vnbr7SG3bag

Title: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER

Release Date: November 2021 (planned)

Genre: Battle Royale

Platform: iOS, Android

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

Distribution: Worldwide (excluding mainland China)

Languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean

Rights: © 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Ateam Entertainment Inc.

CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA

Released in 1997, FINAL FANTASY VII enthralled players with its emotional story, appealing characters, and engrossing cutscenes that utilized cutting-edge technology. To date, the title has sold over 13.3 million copies* worldwide.

Starting with the original in 1987, FINAL FANTASY is a series of Japanese roleplaying games that has garnered worldwide acclaim with its technologically advanced graphics, original world settings, and deep stories. Thanks in part to its active expansion into western markets, it has accumulated over 164 million total sales* worldwide.

*Combined physical and digital sales