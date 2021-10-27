Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ateam Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC.

(3662)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pre-Registration Begins for Battle Royale Action Game FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST …

10/27/2021 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; president: Yosuke Matsuda) are proud to announce that pre-registration began today for the upcoming battle royale action game FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER. Players who want to help build a community around the game by creating content can also now apply to join the official ambassador program.

Pre-Registration Begins October 27, 2021

Players can pre-register on the App Store and Google Play, or Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. The game is scheduled for release in November of this year.

▼App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ffvii-the-first-soldier/id1536906780
▼Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.square_enix.android_googleplay.ff7fsww&hl=en
▼Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFVII_FS_EN
▼Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FF7FS/
▼Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffvii_fs/
▼Details About Pre-Registration: https://www.ffviifs.com/en/

Gifts for All Players Based on the Total Number of Pre-Registrations

All players will receive a set of gifts determined by the total number of pre-registrations the game receives. Be sure to pre-register!

Official Ambassador Program

Players interested in making content featuring FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER can apply to join the "First SOLDIER Ambassador Program."

After a review process, players selected to become ambassadors will have advanced access to certain information and receive assets to assist in making content. Bonuses for becoming an ambassador include a special ambassador-exclusive banner in the game and access to a private Discord channel.

If you're interested in helping build a community for the game, we await your application!

Details on the program can be found here:

https://www.ffviifs.com/en/ambassador/index.html
Recruitment Period: October 27, 2021 - November 3, 2021
*Be sure to confirm the terms and conditions before applying.

Future Updates

Updates on the development of the game will be posted on our official website, social media accounts, and Discord server.

Official Site: https://www.ffviifs.com/en/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFVII_FS_EN
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FF7FS/
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/nxMWXePAfg

Instagram Account Opened

The official Instagram account opened on October 27th. Updates on the development of the game will be available on our Instagram account in addition to the others listed above.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffvii_fs/

About FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a high-octane battle royale action game infused with RPG elements from the FINAL FANTASY series. Set in Midgar prior to the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, players fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit while utilizing spells, weapons, and special abilities to defeat opponents and emerge victorious. Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the FINAL FANTASY VII series, is also handling creative direction of this official entry into the COMPILATION OF FINAL FANTASY VII.

TGS 2021 Trailer: https://youtu.be/Vnbr7SG3bag

Title: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER
Release Date: November 2021 (planned)
Genre: Battle Royale
Platform: iOS, Android
Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)
Distribution: Worldwide (excluding mainland China)
Languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean
Rights: © 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
　　　　 　 Powered by Ateam Entertainment Inc.
　　　　 　 CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA

About FINAL FANTASY VII

Released in 1997, FINAL FANTASY VII enthralled players with its emotional story, appealing characters, and engrossing cutscenes that utilized cutting-edge technology. To date, the title has sold over 13.3 million copies* worldwide.

About the FINAL FANTASY Series

Starting with the original in 1987, FINAL FANTASY is a series of Japanese roleplaying games that has garnered worldwide acclaim with its technologically advanced graphics, original world settings, and deep stories. Thanks in part to its active expansion into western markets, it has accumulated over 164 million total sales* worldwide.
*Combined physical and digital sales

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 04:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATEAM INC.
12:28aPre-Registration Begins for Battle Royale Action Game FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST &hell..
PU
10/25ATEAM : Second Half of Unison League's Collaboration with TV Anime Attack on Titan Is Now ..
PU
10/18ATEAM : Unison League's Collaboration with TV Anime Attack on Titan Is Now Under Way! Free..
PU
10/14Ateam Eligible to List on Tokyo Bourse's Prime Market
MT
10/06ATEAM : Notice of The 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
10/04ATEAM : FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Scheduled to Launch in November 2021 with Pre-..
PU
10/04Ateam Conducts Share Buyback; Shares Fall 5%
MT
09/30ATEAM : Collaboration Event with Popular Anime Black Clover Begins in Fantasy RPG Valkyrie..
PU
09/16ATEAM : Q&A Summary for FY2021 Results Briefing
PU
09/10ATEAM : Latest Info on “FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER” to Be Announced i..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 252 M 274 M 274 M
Net income 2021 877 M 7,69 M 7,69 M
Net cash 2021 6 035 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 30 265 M 265 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 106
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart ATEAM INC.
Duration : Period :
Ateam Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEAM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Takao Hayashi President & Representative Director
Iwakiri Kunio CFO, Treasurer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Yumiko Yamane Executive Officer & Administration Manager
Takahiro Makino Independent Non-Executive Director
Junya Kato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATEAM INC.49.58%267
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.99%618 723
NETFLIX, INC.23.63%297 513
PROSUS N.V.-12.69%282 187
AIRBNB, INC.16.58%104 834
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.35%89 455