    3662   JP3160890004

ATEAM INC.

(3662)
  Report
Unison League's Collaboration with TV Anime Arifureta: From Commonplace to World&#…

03/03/2022 | 01:20am EST
Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) has teamed up with popular TV anime Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest to bring an exciting collaboration event to Unison League.

■The world's strongest even in Unison League? Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Collab Details

Popular characters from Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest , "Hajime Nagumo", "Yue", "Shea Haulia", "Tio Klarus", and more are now here!

In the "To the Great Orcus Labyrinth" Quests, you'll be up against monsters "Kickmaster Rabbit", "Claw Bear", and "Hydra" that inhabit the dungeons. There's also the "Protect the Vampire Princess" Quests where you need to strategize and protect "Yue".

Weapons like Hajime's "Large Revolver Donner" and Shea's "Artifact Drucken" are available as Collab Gear! Don't miss out on exclusive Cosmetics such as Hair & Face items for each Collab Character as well as "Hajime Nagumo's Eyepatch". Unison League has over 100 billion Cosmetic combinations, so find your favorite Collab Character to dress up as and enjoy the event!

Schedule: 3/3/2022 (Thu.) 4:00 a.m. - 3/17/2022 (Thu.) 12:59 a.m. Unison Time

We'll also be posting more information regarding the collaboration on Facebook, so make sure to check it out.
Official Unison League Website
Collab promotional video

■Free Collab Spawn x10 every day featuring new Collab Characters! ■Get Miledi & Hajimemin from login bonuses! ■Gather Magic Stones for Hajime Nagumo & Yue! ■About Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

Hajime Nagumo, the bullied kid in class, is transported to a fantasy world with his classmates. His classmates all gain powerful combat abilities while Hajime gets the boring skills of a synergist. Being the weakest even in this different world, Hajime is betrayed by his classmate and falls to the bottom of the labyrinth. Face to face with menacing monsters, Hajime sets out on a journey to become the strongest and has a fateful encounter with a vampire called Yue.

Official Website (Japanese)
Copyright ©Ryo Shirakome, OVERLAP/ARIFURETA Project

■About Unison League

Unison League is Ateam's hit smartphone RPG offering which originally launched in Japan on December 4, 2014 before seeing an English release several months later.

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)
iTunes App Store
Google Play Store
Amazon Appstore

*Collaboration details may be changed at any time without prior notification.
*Images contained herein are for illustrative purposes and may vary from the final product.
*iTunes App Store is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. as registered in the United States and other countries.
*The program is not provided or supported by Apple.
*Google Play Store and Google Play logo are registered trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Amazon.co.jp, and related logos are registered trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. and affiliates.
*All company and product names herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Ateam Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
