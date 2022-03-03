Unison League's Collaboration with TV Anime Arifureta: From Commonplace to World&#…

Ateam Entertainment Inc. (headquarters: Nagoya, Japan; president: Yukimasa Nakauchi) has teamed up with popular TV anime Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest to bring an exciting collaboration event to Unison League.

Popular characters from Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest , "Hajime Nagumo", "Yue", "Shea Haulia", "Tio Klarus", and more are now here!

In the "To the Great Orcus Labyrinth" Quests, you'll be up against monsters "Kickmaster Rabbit", "Claw Bear", and "Hydra" that inhabit the dungeons. There's also the "Protect the Vampire Princess" Quests where you need to strategize and protect "Yue".

Weapons like Hajime's "Large Revolver Donner" and Shea's "Artifact Drucken" are available as Collab Gear! Don't miss out on exclusive Cosmetics such as Hair & Face items for each Collab Character as well as "Hajime Nagumo's Eyepatch". Unison League has over 100 billion Cosmetic combinations, so find your favorite Collab Character to dress up as and enjoy the event!

Schedule: 3/3/2022 (Thu.) 4:00 a.m. - 3/17/2022 (Thu.) 12:59 a.m. Unison Time

We'll also be posting more information regarding the collaboration on Facebook, so make sure to check it out.

Hajime Nagumo, the bullied kid in class, is transported to a fantasy world with his classmates. His classmates all gain powerful combat abilities while Hajime gets the boring skills of a synergist. Being the weakest even in this different world, Hajime is betrayed by his classmate and falls to the bottom of the labyrinth. Face to face with menacing monsters, Hajime sets out on a journey to become the strongest and has a fateful encounter with a vampire called Yue.

Copyright ©Ryo Shirakome, OVERLAP/ARIFURETA Project

Unison League is Ateam's hit smartphone RPG offering which originally launched in Japan on December 4, 2014 before seeing an English release several months later.

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

*Collaboration details may be changed at any time without prior notification.

*Images contained herein are for illustrative purposes and may vary from the final product.

