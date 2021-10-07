ATEME : COMPLETED GROUND-BREAKING OPEN CACHING TESTBED

PARIS, 7 OCTOBER, 2021 - ATEME, the leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT, has announced its ongoing participation in the Streaming Video Alliance's ground-breaking Open Caching API Testbed Initiative.

As part of the initiative, designed to demonstrate API functionality in an interoperable system between content owners, CDNs, and network operators, ATEME helps to continuously enrich the testbed. This involves testing a different subset of features at every iteration and conducting specification validation and interoperability tests.

The testbed is a vital step in the development of an Open Caching network, which will ensure that the same cache can be used by any compliant system. This will offer benefits to entities across the comprehensive delivery chain and enhance the experience for the end user.

ATEME is further contributing to the testbed by developing an updated version of its NEA CDN solution to ensure it meets the specifications required to feature within Open Caching networks. It then validates its interoperability against the cases and features specified by the testbed.

Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Alliance, said: "The Open Caching interoperability testbed represents some of the groundbreaking work our members are committed to at the Alliance. I applaud ATEME for its dedication to helping to bring this full circle, from initial concept to a real-world implementation, with potential to have a lasting impact on the streaming industry."

Christophe Burdinat, Director, Technology and Standards, ATEME, commented: "Open Caching has the potential to revolutionize the OTT industry and we are thrilled to have completed the Streaming Video Alliance's interoperability testbed to help bring this to fruition. We are committed to contributing to the testbed over the coming months, both by offering our expertise and also our technology which will help to provide a solid foundation for much-needed interoperability throughout the entire delivery chain."

About ATEME:

ATEME enables thousands of the world's leading content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience through multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

ATEME Press Contacts:

Dorota Bouskela

ATEME Corporate Marketing

T: +33 169-358-988

E: press@ateme.com

Or

Whiteoaks International

Amber Chawner

T: +44 (0)1252 727313

E: AmberC@whiteoaks.co.uk