Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ATEME
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEME   FR0011992700

ATEME

(ATEME)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/07 04:31:58 am
11.76 EUR   +0.34%
04:27aATEME : Completed ground-breaking open caching testbed
PU
10/04ATEME : Powering Live Sports Streaming with 4K HDR
PU
09/28Ateme Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ATEME : COMPLETED GROUND-BREAKING OPEN CACHING TESTBED

10/07/2021 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, 7 OCTOBER, 2021 - ATEME, the leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT, has announced its ongoing participation in the Streaming Video Alliance's ground-breaking Open Caching API Testbed Initiative.

As part of the initiative, designed to demonstrate API functionality in an interoperable system between content owners, CDNs, and network operators, ATEME helps to continuously enrich the testbed. This involves testing a different subset of features at every iteration and conducting specification validation and interoperability tests.

The testbed is a vital step in the development of an Open Caching network, which will ensure that the same cache can be used by any compliant system. This will offer benefits to entities across the comprehensive delivery chain and enhance the experience for the end user.

ATEME is further contributing to the testbed by developing an updated version of its NEA CDN solution to ensure it meets the specifications required to feature within Open Caching networks. It then validates its interoperability against the cases and features specified by the testbed.

Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Alliance, said: "The Open Caching interoperability testbed represents some of the groundbreaking work our members are committed to at the Alliance. I applaud ATEME for its dedication to helping to bring this full circle, from initial concept to a real-world implementation, with potential to have a lasting impact on the streaming industry."

Christophe Burdinat, Director, Technology and Standards, ATEME, commented: "Open Caching has the potential to revolutionize the OTT industry and we are thrilled to have completed the Streaming Video Alliance's interoperability testbed to help bring this to fruition. We are committed to contributing to the testbed over the coming months, both by offering our expertise and also our technology which will help to provide a solid foundation for much-needed interoperability throughout the entire delivery chain."

About ATEME:

ATEME enables thousands of the world's leading content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience through multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

ATEME Press Contacts:

Dorota Bouskela

ATEME Corporate Marketing

T: +33 169-358-988

E: press@ateme.com

Or

Whiteoaks International

Amber Chawner

T: +44 (0)1252 727313

E: AmberC@whiteoaks.co.uk

Disclaimer

ATEME SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATEME
04:27aATEME : Completed ground-breaking open caching testbed
PU
10/04ATEME : Powering Live Sports Streaming with 4K HDR
PU
09/28Ateme Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/28ATEME : First half 2021 results
AN
09/28ATEME : Officially Joins the AWS Partner Network to Accelerate Engagement with AWS and Pro..
PU
09/21ATEME : Joins Forces with World Cinema to Power WorldVue® Video-on-Demand Solution for Hot..
PU
09/16ATEME : Enables Dl Gtpl to Launch Cable Headend in India
PU
09/06CASE STUDY : How POST Luxembourg Extended its PostTV Streaming and Cloud DVR Service
PU
08/16GREEN STREAMING : Good for the Planet and for Viewers
PU
08/05ATEME : Empowers NT PCL Contribution Links to Broadcast Tokyo 2020 to Viewers across Thail..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 80,9 M 93,6 M 93,6 M
Net income 2021 0,25 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net Debt 2021 15,5 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 436x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 131 M 151 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ATEME
Duration : Period :
ATEME Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,72 €
Average target price 18,10 €
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Artières Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Fabrice Sana Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Marre Vice President-Research & Development
Mickael Raulet Chief Technology Officer
Joseph Soueidi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATEME-29.65%151
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.20.54%227 505
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.46%39 581
ERICSSON2.24%37 665
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.12%35 816
NOKIA OYJ55.51%31 906