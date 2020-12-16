ATEME : TITAN Live Empowers FasterNet's Live Transcoding Expansion Project

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, December 16, 2020 - ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT announced today that FasterNet, the Brazilian Internet service provider (ISP) and part of the MULTTV platform for content distribution over IPTV, successfully implemented ATEME TITAN Live to deliver HD channels over its IPTV platform.

With approximately 100,000 subscribers, FasterNet is one of the main ISPs operating in São Paulo, delivering around 80 channels. As FasterNet looks to improve its IPTV offering, it has chosen to implement ATEME's TITAN Live transcoding solution, which will allow the company to improve its legacy multicast distribution platform while expanding to a multi-platform operation.

At the heart of FasterNet's decision to implement TITAN Live was the platform's user-friendly interface and ATEME's invaluable and readily available local market support. Thanks to ATEME's expertise in software video compression, FasterNet will also enjoy the following benefits:

Premium video quality: TITAN Live maximizes workflow efficiencies and ensures exceptional video quality at low bitrates

Full flexibility: As TITAN Live natively supports all codecs and resolutions, it can be easily used for a broad range of use cases and state-of-the-art video technologies such as HEVC/AV1, 4K and all varieties of HDR

Reduced OPEX: Thanks to its flexibility and the path for migration from H.264 to HEVC, costs can be better managed and reduced

Douglas Arruda, Technical Director, FasterNet commented: 'ATEME's TITAN LIVE solution guarantees our smooth transition from IPTV to OTT applications, which is a fundamental part of our business strategy. Having a platform that supports multiple applications simultaneously differentiates ATEME's solution from the competition and was exactly what we were looking for. Additionally, the broad support for a wide range of different codecs that TITAN Live offers will enable us to easily migrate from H.264 to HEVC and help to reduce our overall operational costs.'

Márcio Pena, Technical Account Manager, ATEME Brazil, added: 'We were impressed with FasterNet's technical capacity which allowed it to quickly deploy our TITAN Live platform and prove the benefits for its IPTV distribution platform immediately. We are confident that our solution will help FasterNet maximize its video content distribution platform with technological excellence. This is just another example of how our video delivery solutions are helping customers globally, and we look forward to an ongoing partnership with FasterNet in Brazil.'

