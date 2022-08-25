Log in
    ATEME   FR0011992700

ATEME

(ATEME)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
12.40 EUR   -0.80%
12:28pATEME : Universel Registration Document - FY 2021
PU
08/01ATEME : ENENSYS and Ateme partner to offer an ATSC 3.0-in-a-box solution for WCRN Boston
PU
07/12ATEME : Second quarter and first half 2022 revenues
AN
ATEME : Universel Registration Document - FY 2021

08/25/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
For translation purposes only

Universal

Registration

Document

Fiscal year 2021

The universal registration document was approved on 28 June 2022 by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers approves this universal registration document after verifying that the information contained therein is complete, consistent and understandable. The universal registration document has the following approval number: R.22-029.

This approval should not be considered as a favorable opinion on the issuer covered by the universal registration document.

The universal registration document may be used for the purpose of a public offering of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if supplemented by a prospectus and, where applicable, a summary and its amendment (s). In this case, the securities note, the summary and all amendments made to the universal registration document since its approval are approved separately in accordance with the second subparagraph of Article 10 (3) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The universal registration document is valid until 28 June 2023 and, during this period and at the latest at the same time as the transaction note and under the conditions of Articles 10 and 23 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, must be supplemented by a supplement to the universal registration document in the event of significant new events or substantial errors or inaccuracies.

Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available free of charge:

  • At the Company's registered office or on the Company's website;
  • And on the Amf website (www.amf-france.org).

Pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Commission, this Universal Registration Document incorporates by reference the following information to which the reader is invited to refer:

The consolidated financial statements and the Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, included respectively on pages 62 to 129 and page 160; and the management report for the year ended 31 December 2021, included on pages 5 to 31 of the Annual Financial Report filed with the AMF on 28 April 2022.

Link: https://www.actusnews.com/fr/telechargement/ateme/2022/04/28/74254-fy21-ateme-rapport-financier-2021-28042022-vdef-clean.pdf

The consolidated financial statements and the Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 included respectively on pages 66 to 130 and page 156; and the management report for the year ended 31 December 2020 included on pages 4 to 31 of the Annual Financial Report filed with the AMF on 29 April 2021. Link: https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68967-fy20-Ateme-rapport-financier-2020-fr.pdf

The consolidated financial statements and the Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 included respectively on pages 31 to 66 and page 157; and the management report for the year ended 31 December 2019 included on pages 4 to 31 of the Annual Financial Report filed with the AMF on 29 April 2020. Link: https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63228-Ateme-rapport-financier-au-31-12-2019-v2904-1600-clean-vdef.pdf

Universal Registration Document 2021

Contents

Chapter 1. PERSONS RESPONSIBLE, THIRD PARTY INFORMATION, EXPERT REPORTS AND COMPETENT AUTHORITY

APPROVAL 6

  1. Name of the person responsible __________________________________________________________ 6
  2. Declaration by the person responsible _____________________________________________________ 6
  3. Expert reports ________________________________________________________________________ 6
  4. Information from third parties ____________________________________________________________ 6
  5. Approval by the AMF __________________________________________________________________ 6

Chapter 2. STATUTORY AUDITORS _______________________________________________________________________________ 7

  1. Name of the Statutory Auditors ___________________________________________________________ 7
  2. Statutory Auditors who have resigned, have been dismissed or have not been reappointed _____________ 7

Chapter 3. RISK FACTORS________________________________________________________________________________________ 8

  1. Segmentation and risk ranking principle ____________________________________________________ 8
  2. Market and sector risks _________________________________________________________________ 9
  3. Financial risks _______________________________________________________________________ 13
  4. Risks related to the Company ___________________________________________________________ 15
  5. Legal risks__________________________________________________________________________ 17

Chapter 4. INFORMATION ABOUT THE ISSUER ___________________________________________________________________ 22

  1. Legal and commercial name - Article 3 of the Articles of Association ______________________________ 22
  2. Place and number of registration and legal entity identifier_____________________________________ 22
  3. Date of incorporation (Article 1 of the Bylaws) and term (Article 5 of the Bylaws)_____________________ 22
  4. Other information about ATEME ____________________________________Erreur ! Signet non défini.

Chapter 5. BUSINESS OVERVIEW ________________________________________________________________________________ 24

  1. Principal activities ____________________________________________________________________ 24
  2. Principal markets ____________________________________________________________________ 27
  3. Important events in business development _________________________________________________ 35
  4. Strategy and objectives________________________________________________________________ 35
  5. Degree of dependence of the issuer on patents or licenses, industrial, commercial or financial contacts or new manufacturing processes __________________________________________________________________ 39
  6. Competitive position of the Company _____________________________________________________ 41
  7. Investments ________________________________________________________________________ 45
  8. Important events in business development _________________________________________________ 47

Chapter 6. ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE _______________________________________________________________________ 50

  1. Group membership ___________________________________________________________________ 50
  2. Main subsidiaries ____________________________________________________________________ 50

Chapter 7. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW _________________________________________________________________ 52

  1. Financial position ____________________________________________________________________ 52
  2. Consolidated operating income _________________________________________________________ 61

Chapter 8. CASH AND CAPITAL RESOURCES _____________________________________________________________________ 71

  1. Consolidated shareholders' equity and financial debt _________________________________________ 71
  2. Consolidated cash flows _______________________________________________________________ 76
  3. Funding requirements and funding structure________________________________________________ 77
  4. Possible restriction on the use of capital ___________________________________________________ 78
  5. Anticipated sources of funds ____________________________________________________________ 78

Chapter 9. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT ________________________________________________________________________ 80

9.1. Regulations applicable to ATEME's activities ___________________________Erreur ! Signet non défini.

Chapter 10. TREND INFORMATION______________________________________________________________________________ 84

3 /

Universal Registration Document 2021

  1. Main trends________________________________________________________________________ 84
  2. Factors that may affect ATEME's prospects ___________________________Erreur ! Signet non défini.

Chapter 11. PROFIT FORECASTS OR ESTIMATES__________________________________________________________________ 86

  1. Previous publications of forecasts or estimates _____________________________________________ 86
  2. New forecast or estimate______________________________________________________________ 86
  3. Forecast or estimate statement _________________________________________________________ 86

Chapter 12. ADMINISTRATIVE, MANAGEMENT, SUPERVISORY AND GENERAL MANAGEMENT BODIES_______________ 87

  1. General information _________________________________________________________________ 87
  2. Conflicts of interest at the level of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies and General
    Management ___________________________________________________________________________ 89

Chapter 13. COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS ____________________________________________________________________ 91

  1. REMUNERATION AND BENEFITS IN KIND GRANTED _________________________________________ 91
  2. Amounts PROVISIONED OR CONSTATED BY ATEME OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE PAYMENT OF PENSIONS, PENSION OR OTHER BENEFITS ____________________________________________________ 95

Chapter 14. FUNCTIONING OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE AND MANAGEMENT BODIES ________________________________ 96

  1. TERMS OF OFFICE (EXPIRY DATE AND TERM OF OFFICE) _____________________________________ 96
  2. INFORMATION ON SERVICE CONTRACTS _________________________________________________ 98
  3. INFORMATION ON THE COMMITTEES ___________________________________________________ 99
  4. THE COLLEGE OF NON VOTING DIRECTORS ______________________________________________ 103
  5. DECLARATION OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REGIME IN FORCE IN FRANCE_ 104
  6. POTENTIAL MATERIAL IMPACTS ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE______________________________ 106

Chapter 15. EMPLOYEES_______________________________________________________________________________________ 107

  1. Change in headcount _______________________________________________________________ 107
  2. Investments and stock options ________________________________________________________ 108
  3. Arrangements for involving employees in the capital _______________________________________ 108

Chapter 16. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS___________________________________________________________________________ 110

  1. Changes in the Group's shareholding structure ____________________________________________ 110
  2. Different voting rights_______________________________________________________________ 112
  3. Control of the Company _____________________________________________________________ 112
  4. Agreement that may result in a change of control __________________________________________ 112

Chapter 17. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ___________________________________________________________________ 113

17.1. Related party transactions____________________________________________________________ 113

Chapter 18. FINANCIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING THE ASSETS AND LIABILITIES, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF THE ISSUER _______________________________________________________________________________________ 115

  1. Historical financial information ________________________________________________________ 115
  2. Interim and other financial information __________________________________________________ 229
  3. Audit of historical annual financial information ____________________________________________ 231
  4. Pro forma financial information ________________________________________________________ 237
  5. Dividend policy____________________________________________________________________ 238
  6. Legal and arbitration proceedings______________________________________________________ 238
  7. Significant changes in the issuer's financial or trading position ________________________________ 239

Chapter 19. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION _______________________________________________________________________ 240

  1. Share capital ______________________________________________________________________ 240
  2. Memorandum and Articles of Association ________________________________________________ 258

Chapter 20. MATERIAL CONTRACTS ____________________________________________________________________________ 259

Chapter 21. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE __________________________________________________________________________ 260

21.1. Financial calendar __________________________________________________________________ 260

4 /

Universal Registration Document 2021

Appendix 1. Cross reference table for the annual financial report __Table de concordance du rapport financier

annuel261

Appendix 2. Cross reference table for the management report __ Table de concordance du rapport de gestion 262

5 /

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ATEME SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 16:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
