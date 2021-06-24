Log in
    ATEME   FR0011992700

ATEME

(ATEME)
ATEME : Enables AIS to Move to Next-Generation OTT Delivery

06/24/2021 | 04:23am EDT
PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SYDNEY, 24 June, 2021 - ATEME, the leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT, has announced it has provided a state-of-the art Just-in-Time packaging and storage solution for AIS, Thailand's biggest telco and mobile operator.

With more than three million subscribers, the AIS OTT platform delivers both VOD content and 200 live channels to audiences across the country. With the previous origin/packager solution reaching end-of-life, AIS was seeking a new Live and VOD solution to continue delivering high-quality experiences to viewers.

Superior storage capacity, performance and reliability were a key part of the company's requirements. This led it to deploy ATEME's NEA-DVR®, a flexible and scalable Cloud-ready solution with embedded distributed storage (EDS). This hyper-convergent storage system and cluster architecture will ensure AIS scales up its streaming or storage capacity when needed, to meet growing demand and enable continued subscriber growth.

The other benefits of this unique EDS, designed specifically for video, include enabling the storage of large amounts of video at minimal cost and unlimited recordings to AIS viewers, on any screen including smartphones, tablets, personal computers and set-top boxes.

With dual-site architecture, NEA-DVR is deployed in two different AIS locations and improves the availability and resilience of the system. Additionally, as Next Generation OTT delivery technology, NEA-DVR is a futureproof solution that can evolve in line with streaming protocols.

Visut Assawanonthawong, Head of VAS-IPTV Operation & Planning Unit, AIS, commented: 'With ATEME's state-of-the art technology now in place, we are able to deliver both live and VOD content to our audiences on any device to ensure we remain Thailand's biggest telco. The Just-in-Time packaging offers us a range of benefits, including reduced bandwidth costs and storage requirements without compromising our delivered services.'

Alexandre Arnodin, VP Delivery Solutions, ATEME, added: 'Our unique storage solution is a key differentiator from competitors, improving storage density and performance, compared to NAS, leading to OPEX and rack space savings. With our next generation OTT delivery technology, AIS is now confident that it can scale in line with its growing subscriber base and continue to provide both current and prospective customers with high-quality viewing experiences.'

About ATEME

ATEME enables thousands of the world's leading content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience through multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

ATEME Press Contacts:

Dorota Bouskela

ATEME Corporate Marketing

T: +33 169-358-988

E: press@ateme.com

Or

Whiteoaks International

Amber Chawner

T: +44 (0)1252 727313

E: AmberC@whiteoaks.co.uk

Disclaimer

ATEME SA published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
