Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ATEME
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEME   FR0011992700

ATEME

(ATEME)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-03 am EST
10.04 EUR   -0.99%
12:15pAteme : Ateme announces its financial calendar for 2023
AT
2022Ateme : and THEO Technologies Collaborate to Lower Latency and Boost Performance
PU
2022Ateme : Globo and Ateme provide immersive audio for live over-the-air commercial coverage of several events, including the World Cup in Qatar this year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ateme : ATEME ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2023

01/03/2023 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700), the global specialist in video delivery, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2023. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.














  • Thursday, January 26, 2023
 2022 Annual Revenues
  • Thursday, March 23, 2023
 2022 Year-End Results
  • Wednesday, May 10 , 2023
 2023 First Quarter Revenues
  • Wednesday, June 7, 2023
 General meeting
  • Wednesday, July 12, 2023
 2023 Half-Year Revenues
  • Thursday, September 28, 2023
 2023 Half-Year Results
  • Wednesday, November 8, 2023
 2023 Third Quarter Revenues


This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.


About Ateme: Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 520 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2021, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €79 million, of which 93% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières 
President and CEO		 Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
ateme@actus.fr		 Amaury Dugast
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lphrYZ1qk5zHx29vlsZnamaYb2hhlpaZaWLJx2Sak8fImm5nlm9lasacZnBonWhv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77839-ateme_2023-financial-caldendar_030123_eng.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
All news about ATEME
12:15pAteme : Ateme announces its financial calendar for 2023
AT
2022Ateme : and THEO Technologies Collaborate to Lower Latency and Boost Performance
PU
2022Ateme : Globo and Ateme provide immersive audio for live over-the-air commercial coverage ..
PU
2022ATEME : Half-year report
CO
2022ATEME SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022ATEME SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Ateme : First half 2022 results
AT
2022ATEME : Slide show half-year results
CO
2022ATEME : 1st-half-year results
CO
2022Ateme : Viaccess-Orca and Ateme Redefine the Linear TV Experience With Personal Channels
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 91,3 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
Net income 2022 3,85 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
Net Debt 2022 5,90 M 6,29 M 6,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 114 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart ATEME
Duration : Period :
ATEME Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,14 €
Average target price 17,40 €
Spread / Average Target 71,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Artières Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Fabrice Sana Chief Financial Officer
Mickael Raulet Chief Technology Officer
Joseph Soueidi Chief Operating Officer
Jacques Galloy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATEME-2.69%122
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.00%195 710
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.00%43 090
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.0.00%37 081
NOKIA OYJ2.59%26 483
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.42%26 433