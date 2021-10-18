Ateme : ATEME TARGETS 50% ENERGY SAVINGS IN THREE YEARS

Paris, October 18, 2021 – 17.45 CET



Paris, October 18, 2021 - ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700), world specialist in video delivery, today announced that it aims to reduce its carbon impact by 50% over the next three years. This target comes on top of the 66% reduction in the energy consumption of video delivery its solutions have already achieved compared to the market average of 2018.

To mark its deepening commitment to sustainability, last month ATEME became a founding member of the Greening of Streaming initiative, along with companies such as Intel and Akamai. This consortium aims to raise awareness around the environmental impact of the streaming industry, to spread best “green” practices, and to provide a collective voice for the industry when addressing sustainability challenges with wider stakeholders and external observers.

In the same spirit, on September 20, 2021, ATEME published a white paper titled “Going Green: How to Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Streaming and Service Providers,” explaining how its solutions and the fact that ATEME has full control on the design achieved the 66% reduction of energy consumption in three years. The white paper is available for download here: https://www.ateme.com/how-to-reduce-the-carbon-footprint-of-streaming-service-providers/.

September also saw ATEME's Green Delivery solution winning a prestigious industry technology award, Cable & Satellite International Magazine's CSI Award, as Best digital video processing solution, in recognition of the solution's ability to reduce the environmental impact of video delivery while increasing the quality of the viewing experience.



"There is growing recognition in the industry of the importance of embracing environmental goals to contribute to reducing climate change,” said Michel Artieres, Chief Executive Officer at ATEME. “This is one of the biggest challenges facing humanity today, so the pressure will only increase. We are excited to be contributing to a solution and look forward to helping more operators reach their sustainability goals.”

ATEME's environmental commitment is part of the company's wider focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The other aspects of ATEME's CSR policy are a commitment to its people through talent development, equal treatment of men and women, non-discrimination in hiring, and ethical management; and a commitment to other stakeholders including ethical business relationships with shareholders, clients, partners and suppliers, and donations to charity organizations in humanitarian and educational fields.

