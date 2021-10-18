Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ATEME
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEME   FR0011992700

ATEME

(ATEME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ateme : ATEME TARGETS 50% ENERGY SAVINGS IN THREE YEARS

10/18/2021 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, October 18, 2021 – 17.45 CET


Paris, October 18, 2021 - ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700), world specialist in video delivery, today announced that it aims to reduce its carbon impact by 50% over the next three years. This target comes on top of the 66% reduction in the energy consumption of video delivery its solutions have already achieved compared to the market average of 2018.

To mark its deepening commitment to sustainability, last month ATEME became a founding member of the Greening of Streaming initiative, along with companies such as Intel and Akamai. This consortium aims to raise awareness around the environmental impact of the streaming industry, to spread best “green” practices, and to provide a collective voice for the industry when addressing sustainability challenges with wider stakeholders and external observers.

In the same spirit, on September 20, 2021, ATEME published a white paper titled “Going Green: How to Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Streaming and Service Providers,” explaining how its solutions and the fact that ATEME has full control on the design achieved the 66% reduction of energy consumption in three years. The white paper is available for download here: https://www.ateme.com/how-to-reduce-the-carbon-footprint-of-streaming-service-providers/.

September also saw ATEME's Green Delivery solution winning a prestigious industry technology award, Cable & Satellite International Magazine's CSI Award, as Best digital video processing solution, in recognition of the solution's ability to reduce the environmental impact of video delivery while increasing the quality of the viewing experience.


"There is growing recognition in the industry of the importance of embracing environmental goals to contribute to reducing climate change,” said Michel Artieres, Chief Executive Officer at ATEME. “This is one of the biggest challenges facing humanity today, so the pressure will only increase. We are excited to be contributing to a solution and look forward to helping more operators reach their sustainability goals.”

ATEME's environmental commitment is part of the company's wider focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The other aspects of ATEME's CSR policy are a commitment to its people through talent development, equal treatment of men and women, non-discrimination in hiring, and ethical management; and a commitment to other stakeholders including ethical business relationships with shareholders, clients, partners and suppliers, and donations to charity organizations in humanitarian and educational fields.

Next publication:

November 5, 2021: Q3 2021 revenues

About ATEME: Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 490 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2020, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €70.7 million, of which 93% outside its home market.


Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
President and CEO		 Olivier Lambert
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
ateme@actus.fr		 Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
acbonjour@actus.fr


DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer for sale of or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of ATEME, nor should it, or any part of it, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever concerning ATEME's assets, activities or shares.

All statements other than historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitations, those regarding ATEMEs' position, business strategy, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to impact of external events on customers and suppliers; the effects of competing technologies competition generally in main markets; profitability of the expansion strategy; litigation; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in major businesses; and the effect of future acquisitions and investments.

ATEME expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. These materials are supplied to you solely for your information and may not be copied or distributed to any other person (whether in or outside your organization) or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWiaaJhqZ5zHy3CbYplnaGNkaGppmWmbbmqelGdoZJycm2xmlW+VaceXZnBimmlp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/71543-ateme_1810921_energy-svaings_eng.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
All news about ATEME
11:50aATEME : Ateme targets 50% energy savings in three years
AN
10/12ATEME : Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program to Promote Cloud Solutions to its Joi..
PU
10/11MAKE VIDEO DELIVERY GREENER : Three Highlights of the Month
PU
10/07ATEME : Completed ground-breaking open caching testbed
PU
10/04ATEME : Powering Live Sports Streaming with 4K HDR
PU
09/28Ateme Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/28ATEME : First half 2021 results
AN
09/28ATEME : Officially Joins the AWS Partner Network to Accelerate Engagement with AWS and Pro..
PU
09/21ATEME : Joins Forces with World Cinema to Power WorldVue® Video-on-Demand Solution for Hot..
PU
09/16ATEME : Enables Dl Gtpl to Launch Cable Headend in India
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 80,9 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net income 2021 0,25 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net Debt 2021 15,5 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 459x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ATEME
Duration : Period :
ATEME Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATEME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,34 €
Average target price 18,10 €
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Artières Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Fabrice Sana Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Marre Vice President-Research & Development
Mickael Raulet Chief Technology Officer
Joseph Soueidi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATEME-25.93%160
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.46%233 030
ERICSSON8.34%40 901
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.41.03%40 609
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.32%36 216
NOKIA OYJ64.07%33 866