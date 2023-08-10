Broadcasters can enjoy enhanced flexibility with full-software, cloud-native raw content processing, leveraging occasional use to reduce upfront investments.

Baseband processing and premium framerate conversion, previously possible on hardware solutions, are now available on pure software.

The new functionality enriches Ateme's TITAN universal gateway introducing software-based ultra-low latency connectivity.

Paris, France, August 10, 2023 - Ateme, a global leader in video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions with innovation at its core, today announced it has introduced cloud-native bridge functionality for raw content processing. This addition to its TITAN universal gateway empowers content owners and broadcasters with unparalleled flexibility.

The bridge functionality enables raw video content processing in the cloud, transforming traditional hardware-centric workflows to enable occasional-use scenarios. This caters to the needs of content providers broadcasting one-off events across countries - for example, international sports competitions. The feature can also run on Ateme's SaaS solution, Ateme+.

Introducing the possibility of software baseband processing, the bridge functionality also offers superior video performance and extended international reach with full software-based watermarking insertion and premium framerate conversion based on motion compensation. This capability is crucial for transmitting major international sporting events - such as the forthcoming international events in Paris - across countries using different framerates.

Incorporating the feature with support for JPEG-XS or NDI confirms software as a viable option for ultra-low latency connection, offering service providers the flexibility of switching easily between different encoding methods, for smooth and efficient video delivery.

"The evolution of TITAN never stops," said Jean-Louis Lods, VP Media & Monetization at Ateme. "With this new bridge functionality, broadcasters and content providers now have a production Swiss Army knife. And with the forthcoming functionalities - including SDR/HDR conversion and audio-immersive manipulation - they can offer an exceptional quality of experience."

"Sports events attract huge audiences," said Julien Mandel, Solution Marketing Senior Director, Contribution & Distribution Segment at Ateme. "While they typically occur only once or twice a year, they result in hefty upfront investments in dedicated hardware to achieve raw content processing. We are excited to be empowering content providers with flexible workflows through our cloud-native offering."

Ateme's TITAN contribution solution featuring the bridge functionality will be shown atIBC 2023in Amsterdam from September 15th to 18th in hall 1, booth D33.

