Ateme : Launches Its Virtual Lounge Solution

The innovative solution from Ateme enables viewers of live events to interact with each other in a gaming-inspired environment

The Virtual Lounge will be showcased at the NAB Show 2023

Paris, France, April 6, 2023 -Ateme, a global leader in video compression and delivery solutions, today announced the launch of its Virtual Lounge solution, which converges traditional television and gaming, enabling users to enjoy ground-breaking experiences.

The solution is a digital space embedding multiple low-latency OTT players. These players can stream the same event viewed from different angles, all in synch, or even multiple events, bringing the experience of a sports bar into the digital space.

Thus, the solution brings OTT streams into a gaming environment, facilitating social interactions between viewers of live events even when they are very distant from each other. By projecting themselves into a common virtual space, audiences can design their own video-consumption experiences.

The solution enables D2C streaming providers and sports leagues to reinforce their position as innovators, as well as to increase their monetization with new ad-placement opportunities.

"Video consumption is evolving, with gaming and social interactions increasingly taking place in both virtual and physical spaces," said Mickaël Raulet, CTO of Ateme. "Moreover, with intense competition in the OTT streaming market, the industry must adapt to stay ahead. Our Virtual Lounge solution provides our customers with a competitive advantage: it incorporates all the features of a virtual environment - gaming, social media, and more - that are sure to appeal to younger audiences. We also enable more efficient streaming through head-end optimization and robust player application interaction."

Ateme's Virtual Lounge solution will be on display at NAB Show 2023 in booth W1517, from April 16th to 19th.

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions, helping tier-one content providers, service providers and streaming platforms boost their viewers' engagement and reduce churn.

Leveraging an R&D task force that is unique in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services, and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond offering technological agility, Ateme partners with its customers, offering flexible business models that match their financial priorities.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.