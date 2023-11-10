Paris, France, November 10, 2023 - Vectra, one of the leading operators of the Polish telecommunications market, has changed its provider of video processing and delivery solutions. With the cooperation of PROEXE and Ateme, the operator is improving its services with new origin packaging and CDN solutions. Origin packaging is provided by Ateme, a global leader in video compression, delivery and streaming solutions with innovation at its core. Replacing Vectra's previous provider, Proexe adds the CDN service to the existing video solution.

The CDN BlueOnline solution currently used by Vectra was developed by PROEXE, part of the Vectra Group. The video origin and packaging solution was developed by Ateme, based on the Ateme NEA solution. As a result, the operator can now offer Android TV services at an even higher level. One of the key features of the platform is high flexibility and scalability, which allows for easy expansion in terms of both performance and functionality. This is crucial to providing users with the best possible experience.

"The enhanced video processing and delivery platform, developed in partnership with PROEXE and Ateme, is a milestone for Vectra, strengthening our position as an innovation leader in providing audiovisual content to cable TV customers. This solution not only enhances the quality of the services we offer, but also enables new opportunities, making it easier for us to scale our business and adapt to the growing needs of our subscribers. For Vectra, it's also an opportunity to work more closely and have a greater impact on the further development of the CDN network that we and our customers use. PROEXE's Ateme NEA and CDN BlueOnline solutions have delivered remarkable results. The entire system is very stable, and its maturity allowed for rapid testing, implementation, integration and installation. As a result, we were able to launch the product extremely quickly - the project started in August, and already on September 21 we were ready for its final launch," said Bartłomiej Irzyński, IT and Technology Director, Member of the Management Board at Vectra S.A.

The Ateme NEA solution includes Cloud Digital Video Recording (cloud DVR) and catch-up TV functionalities. These are complemented by the Ateme Embedded Distributed Storage (EDS), a hyperconverged data storage solution that reduces rack capacity requirements in the data center, contributing to more efficient and more easily scalable infrastructure planning, resulting in more flexible and eco-friendly growth.

"When launching or replacing an OTT service, two factors are most important: how stable the system will be and how long it will take to launch," commented Tomasz Pałdyna, Sales Director for Central and Eastern Europe at Ateme. "We are pleased that together with PROEXE, we can ensure stable video delivery for Vectra's TV Smart GO services, providing viewers across Poland with a great viewing experience - and we are proud to have implemented this new solution so quickly."

The combined CDN PROEXE and Ateme NEA solution has also found its way to individual customers and telecom operators who have decided to implement the TV Smart services, both independently and in cooperation with EVIO SGT IPTV service provider.

"We are very pleased that we were able to deliver and launch a modern, flexible and functional solution together with Vectra and Ateme. This is a great success for us, especially considering the very short time in which this implementation had to be carried out with no possibility of making any mistakes. It is also very important that the cost of traffic handling is at a very competitive level. The implemented solution is installed in 5 independent nodes and allows for traffic exceeding 1 TB/s. PROEXE also provided a cloud native version of CDN BlueOnline Selector solutions, which enables the integration and configuration of intelligent traffic control rules to external CDN systems, e.g. in case of temporary high traffic demand. By the end of the year, taking into account the development of demand for video streaming, we expect to increase performance level even several times. We are targeting this solution to all stakeholders, telecom operators and content providers as a modern alternative to existing solutions," concluded Maciej Bakalarz, CEO & Founder of PROEXE.

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions, helping tier-one content providers, service providers and streaming platforms boost their viewers' engagement and reduce churn.

Leveraging an R&D task force that is unique in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services, and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond offering technological agility, Ateme partners with its customers, offering flexible business models that match their financial priorities.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

About Vectra Group

The Vectra Group offers modern fiber-optic Internet, digital TV, VOD, OTT, mobile and fixed-line telephony services, as well as professional services for business. The Group is constantly developing and improving its products, including the Smart TV services, which enables the use of a modern video platform in the 4K resolution, both traditionally through a set-top box and through a mobile app, TV, or web browser. Vectra Group's services are currently used by more than 1.7 million households, and 4.1 million of users are in the operator's network coverage.

About PROEXE / BlueOnline.TV

PROEXE is an IT company based in Poland with a team of 130 professionals specializing in developing advanced multimedia solutions. Our flagship products include the innovative video streaming platform BlueOnline.tv, specifically designed to meet the needs of broadcasters and telecommunications companies.

BlueOnline.tv is fully cloud-native certified and can be seamlessly deployed globally, ensuring efficient and reliable services delivery. For more detailed information about our offer, please visit www.blueonline.tv website.

In addition, PROEXE's expertise extends to a wide range of multimedia solutions to manage, secure, distribute and present content. Our capabilities include in-house DRM implementations, dedicated CDN infrastructure and also Kotlin Multiplatform implementations of client applications for various platforms, including mobile, TV and Android TV devices.