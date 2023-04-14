Ateme : and AD Digital Deliver Pioneering One-stop-shop Video Solutions to Brazilian Market

Ateme joins forces with AD Digital in Brazil to offer its full product line - from contribution to the cloud

One-stop-shop video compression delivery and monetization solutions

Paris, France, April 14, 2023 -Ateme, a global leader in video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions with continuous innovation and best-of-breed technology at its core, today announced a new partnership in Brazil with AD Digital, a solution integrator with an emphasis on co-creation and innovation. This collaboration will allow the delivery of pioneering one-stop-shop video solutions to the Brazilian market.

Ateme's innovative video compression solutions provide excellent video quality while minimizing bandwidth and storage requirements. In addition, its cloud-based video delivery and distribution platform enables content and service providers to reach a wider audience and maximize revenue opportunities. Through this partnership, AD Digital will count the entire line of Ateme end-to-end video solutions in their portfolio - including contribution, encoding, packaging, Cloud DVR, CDN, and low-latency streaming.

"In this rapidly evolving industry, Ateme is committed to delivering cutting-edge video technology and exceptional customer service to help clients stay ahead of the competition," said Bruno Bellantuono, LATAM Channel Partners Director at Ateme. "The Brazilian video market moves fast, and large corporations are at the forefront of rupture technology. That's why we're excited to partner with AD Digital to support these early adopters' customers and better and guide them on this digital transformation process. Ateme can answer to this trend and offer a seamless viewing experience across multiple devices and platforms for the Brazilian market."

AD Digital works closely with large companies in the Brazilian media and entertainment market, co-creating solutions and services alongside these clients, supporting their respective business visions and needs. The Ateme solutions are the newest addition to the integrator's portfolio, expanding the scope of technologies they can offer their customers.

"Our entire team is committed to high-level deliveries. Implementing solutions that support our customers in their business objectives is a top priority for us," commented Daniela Souza, SVP at AD Digital. "Our partnership with Ateme comes at a very strategic moment, with their solutions connecting with our portfolio and expanding our range of offerings."

"From a technological perspective, the partnership with Ateme will bring new possibilities to our portfolio in terms of terrestrial and cloud distribution within Media and Entertainment ecosystems," added Hugo Nascimento, CTO of AD Digital. "We are talking about software-based and cloud provider-agnostic solutions, which makes them a perfect fit for our strategy."

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions, helping tier-one content providers, service providers and streaming platforms boost their viewers' engagement and reduce churn.

Leveraging an R&D task force that is unique in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services, and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond offering technological agility, Ateme partners with its customers, offering flexible business models that match their financial priorities.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

About AD Digital

AD Digital is focused on co-creating and delivering innovative solutions, integration, and services within media ecosystems. The company converges both strategic and technological visions to support their clients in a great variety of initiatives, from solution integration to transformation consulting, providing each project with a unique approach, focused on the objectives and KPIs of each business. With over 28 years of experience, AD Digital has offices in São Paulo, New York, and Miami, and is ready to support companies throughout Latin America and the USA.