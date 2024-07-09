TV+, a new CANAL+ Group streaming offer, bringing together all live replay TV in one place, including digital channels

CANAL+ leverages Ateme's NEA for enabling VOD-to-Live workflow in order to completely transform the OTT channel manufacturing and distribution workflow

Continues the long-standing partnership between CANAL+ and Ateme to innovate video consumption.

Paris, France, July 9, 2024 - Ateme announced today that CANAL+ used Ateme NEA solutions to power TV+, its new streaming offering, bringing in one App, more than 80 live and catch-up TV channels, a selection of CANAL+ SVOD contents, and including 8 digital channels.

Leveraging Ateme's NEA solution for manifest manipulation, Dynamic Ad Insertion in live streaming and VOD-to-Live workflow, CANAL+ can aggregate linear and VOD content from the various channels of the group and repurpose them in the new streaming offering.

"With the launch of this new service, CANAL+ is positioning itself more than ever as the reference in terms of content aggregation, in particular by using its own large content portfolio to launch new channels." said Philippe Rivas Platform Engineering Manager at CANAL+. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Ateme team on this project. The NEA solution we co-created ensures smooth and efficient workflow operations, and totally reinvents the way to build and distribute OTT channels while maintaining a high quality of end-user experience."

This new collaboration continues the long-standing partnership between CANAL+ and Ateme. Over the years, Ateme has been integral to CANAL+'s transformation across the delivery chain, contributing to advancements such as high-quality video compression, low-latency OTT streaming, multi-device packaging, and, most recently, dynamic ad insertion.

"We are very proud to continue supporting CANAL+ in its innovation journey," said Remi Beaudouin, Chief Strategy Officer at Ateme. "The TV industry is undergoing significant changes, and CANAL+, through its brand and technological leadership, consistently demonstrates its ability to adapt to these changes and provide new ways of consuming video content."

About CANAL+ Group

CANAL+ Group, a subsidiary of Vivendi, is a leader in the creation and distribution of content in the world, with a presence in more than 50 countries and nearly 7,600 employees on every continent. CANAL+ Group has 26.4 million subscribers worldwide, including 17.1 million in Europe, 8.1 million in Africa and 1.2 million in Asia-Pacific. It is the largest shareholder in MultiChoice, the leader in pay-TV in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa; Viaplay, the Scandinavian leader in pay-TV and streaming; and is also a shareholder in Viu, a leading Asian streaming business.

CANAL+ Group invests 3.5 billion euros in content every year, making the group a key player in sport (main funder in France of football and rugby, and the leading partner of UEFA and the Premier League internationally), films (leading funder in France and Poland), series (including more than 50 original series per year in over 15 languages) and entertainment (documentaries, comedy, shows). CANAL+ Group offers over 2,000 channels, including 130 produced in-house. In addition to content creation and its own channels, CANAL+ Group acts as an aggregator or both linear channels global streaming services including, Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Max.

With the support of its subsidiary STUDIOCANAL and its network of 14 production companies, including 13 in Europe and one in the United States, CANAL+ Group is the leading producer and distributor of feature films and TV series in Europe. It holds a catalogue of nearly 9,000 titles from more than 60 countries, including those of Orange Studio following the acquisition of OCS by CANAL+ Group.

Canal+ Group is an innovative, technology-based company, with a leading direct to consumer digital offer via its CANAL+/myCanal app, which is deploying internationally at an accelerating rate and currently has a presence in more than 40 countries and territories.

Find out more: canalplusgroup.com/en.

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions, helping tier-one content providers, service providers and streaming platforms boost their viewership and subscription numbers.

Leveraging an R&D task force that is unique in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services, and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond offering technological agility, Ateme partners with its customers, offering flexible business models that match their financial priorities.

Find out more: www.ateme.com