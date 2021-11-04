Cerberus Tech Partners with ATEME to Bring Broadcast-quality Compression to its Live IP Video-Delivery Platform

Southampton, UK and Paris, France, 4th November 2021 - Cerberus Tech Ltd and ATEME today announced the integration of ATEME's TITAN video-processing solution into Cerberus Tech's Livelink IP delivery platform.

The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Livelink platform reduces the cost of contribution by allowing broadcasters to self-manage IP feeds, from any location to any destination. Livelink enables customers to transport live linear and OTT content from point-to-point or multi-point. It combines a protocol-agnostic, multi-cloud compatible infrastructure with low-latency global reach, which is facilitated by a network of technical partners.

ATEME provides video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV, and OTT. TITAN is a high-quality and high-density video-processing solution that is designed for all content formats. It delivers the highest-quality content for contribution, distribution and OTT. It also reduces infrastructure costs and increases sustainability by minimizing energy consumption.

Independently, TITAN can be deployed for entire head-ends, but for ease-of-use within Livelink, customers are provided with a curated set of transcoding options that support most broadcasting use cases. These include the TITAN software-based live transcoding, packaging and origin capabilities. These options have been seamlessly integrated into the Livelink interface and can be deployed on each broadcaster's preferred cloud provider.

Beyond enabling high-quality images, TITAN also supports processing multiple audio channels, which is essential for live sporting events with commentary and effects and also the carriage of all data services. It also supports the latest in content protection, including BISS-CA and various watermarking technologies.

Damien Lucas, CPO, ATEME explains: "To be truly multi-cloud, Cerberus Tech needed a transcoding solution that wasn't intrinsically built into a specific cloud provider. TITAN met this need, offering the flexibility that Livelink customers have come to expect, by supporting multi-cloud, live delivery services that can be easily customized."

Chris Clarke, CEO, Cerberus Tech, added: "Cerberus Tech has been a partner and customer of ATEME for 5 years. We are pleased to take our existing partnership to the next level by offering a seamless TITAN transcoding integration to our Livelink customers. ATEME plays a valuable role in our interoperable partner network and TITAN provides the ideal multi-tool encoding integration for our agnostic infrastructure."

For more information on Livelink or Cerberus Tech's other IP services, please visit www.cerberus.tech or contact the team directly at info@cerberus.tech

About Cerberus Tech:

Cerberus Tech harnesses the power and resilience of IP and cloud to provide managed content delivery services and toolkits for the global broadcasting industry. Offering unrivalled IP contribution and distribution expertise, Cerberus Tech enables its customers to future proof their infrastructure and maximise the efficiency of their broadcast operations. With flexibility at the core of its solutions, Cerberus Tech's well established global network provides customers with content acquisition and distribution services for all 24/7 or occasional use requirements. Delivering only the highest quality broadcasting feeds, Cerberus Tech empowers customers to realise the full potential of IP.

Media Contact:

Helen Weedon

Radical Moves

helen@radicalmoves.co.uk

Phone: +44 (0)7733 231922

About ATEME:

ATEME enables thousands of the world's leading content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience through multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Media Contact:

Dorota Bouskela

ATEME Corporate Marketing

marcom@ateme.com

Phone: +33 169 358 988