ATEN INTERNATIONAL : Reports March 2022 Consolidated Sales Totaling NT$455 million
04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT
Provided by: ATEN INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
15:33:53
Subject
ATEN INTERNATIONAL Reports March 2022
Consolidated Sales Totaling NT$455 million
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:ATEN International
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:ATEN INTERNATIONAL Reports March 2022
Consolidated Sales Totaling NT$455 million
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Taipei, Taiwan (Apr. 8, 2022) - ATEN International (TWSE: 6277)
today announced monthly consolidated sales totaling NT$455 million,
a decrease of 7.1% compared with sales in March 2021. Accumulated
consolidated sales of 2022 came to NT$1,233 million, an increase
of 0.1% on the same basis.
Monthly consolidated sales of IT Infrastructure Access Management
solution, Professional Audio/Video products, and USB products were
down 5%, 27% and 31% compared to the same period last year,
respectively. The sales growth rate of Asia, America, and Europe
market were down 5%, up 12% and down 31%, respectively.
Accumulated consolidated sales of IT Infrastructure Access
Management solution, Professional Audio/Video products, and USB
products were up 2%, down 17% and down 21% compared to the same
period last year, respectively. The sales growth rate of Asia,
America, and Europe market were up 6%, up 2% and down 18%,
respectively.
ATEN International Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:03 UTC.