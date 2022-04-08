Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:ATEN International 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:ATEN INTERNATIONAL Reports March 2022 Consolidated Sales Totaling NT$455 million 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Taipei, Taiwan (Apr. 8, 2022) - ATEN International (TWSE: 6277) today announced monthly consolidated sales totaling NT$455 million, a decrease of 7.1% compared with sales in March 2021. Accumulated consolidated sales of 2022 came to NT$1,233 million, an increase of 0.1% on the same basis. Monthly consolidated sales of IT Infrastructure Access Management solution, Professional Audio/Video products, and USB products were down 5%, 27% and 31% compared to the same period last year, respectively. The sales growth rate of Asia, America, and Europe market were down 5%, up 12% and down 31%, respectively. Accumulated consolidated sales of IT Infrastructure Access Management solution, Professional Audio/Video products, and USB products were up 2%, down 17% and down 21% compared to the same period last year, respectively. The sales growth rate of Asia, America, and Europe market were up 6%, up 2% and down 18%, respectively.