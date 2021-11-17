ATEN INTERNATIONAL : is to hold online investor conference on Dec 8, 2021

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/08 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:ATEN is to give investors the company's 2021Q3 operational and financial results. The Company��s website: https://www.aten.com/global/en/aten-info/investor-relations/investor-event/ Web address:http://www.zucast.com/webcast/Qadc7k0h 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The conference call will be held in Mandarin. The presentation material will be uploaded after the conference.