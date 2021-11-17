Log in
ATEN INTERNATIONAL : is to hold online investor conference on Dec 8, 2021

11/17/2021
Today's Information

Provided by: ATEN INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/17 Time of announcement 15:01:23
Subject 
 ATEN INTERNATIONAL is to hold online investor
conference on Dec 8, 2021
Date of events 2021/12/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:ATEN is
to give investors the company's 2021Q3 operational and financial results.
The Company��s website:
https://www.aten.com/global/en/aten-info/investor-relations/investor-event/
Web address:http://www.zucast.com/webcast/Qadc7k0h
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The conference call will be held in Mandarin.
The presentation material will be uploaded after the conference.

Disclaimer

ATEN International Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
