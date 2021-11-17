ATEN INTERNATIONAL : is to hold online investor conference on Dec 8, 2021
11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
Provided by: ATEN INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/17
Time of announcement
15:01:23
Subject
ATEN INTERNATIONAL is to hold online investor
conference on Dec 8, 2021
Date of events
2021/12/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:ATEN is
to give investors the company's 2021Q3 operational and financial results.
The Company��s website:
https://www.aten.com/global/en/aten-info/investor-relations/investor-event/
Web address:http://www.zucast.com/webcast/Qadc7k0h
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The conference call will be held in Mandarin.
The presentation material will be uploaded after the conference.
ATEN International Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:03 UTC.