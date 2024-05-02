Earns high praise from judges for revolutionizing perception to visualize control with unmatched hardware performance, impeccable pixel clarity, and an intuitive interface.

TAIPEI, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEN International, the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, is thrilled to announce its professional AV product line flagship video wall processor series continues to achieve further success. Featuring unmatched FPGA-based hardware performance, 4K@60 pixel clarity, and an intuitive user interface, the series has won the prestigious 2024 Red Dot Design Award. This accolade follows its previous achievements—the 2024 iF DESIGN Award and the 2023 Good Design Award—making it the only video wall processor in the industry to be recognized by all three major design awards simultaneously.

The ATEN flagship video wall processor series is designed for critical environments such as transportation hubs, disaster response centers, and control rooms, providing 4K@60 high-definition comprehensive visualization control to help users instantly grasp the situational status. The series boasts unmatched hardware performance and outstanding information display processing capabilities that support up to 16 windows on a video wall without delay or stutter, allowing controllers to easily display, switch, and arrange data on high-resolution, zero-latency screens, to make quick and accurate decisions.

Moreover, the series' Canvas function supports the display of up to four independent screens, with each canvas customizable for window management. It displays multiple types of visualized information and includes additional features such as window overlap, picture-in-picture (PiP), picture-by-picture (PbP), dragging, cropping, and scaling. The display of live video showing the real-time positions of vehicles, for example, along with passenger information and route status via surveillance cameras, can help transportation decision-makers monitor and quickly respond to safety issues or emergencies.

"The honor of receiving three prestigious international design awards consecutively not only creates a historic achievement for ATEN but also proves ATEN's ongoing commitment and dedication to product research and design," said Kevin Chen, President of ATEN International. "The ATEN flagship video wall processor series, with its advanced hardware performance, is the only video wall processor in the industry recognized by three major international design awards. This series combines technology and practicality, aimed at creating comprehensive visualization control that enhances the efficiency of transportation monitoring centers, improves public transport system safety, and strengthens disaster response capabilities."

Key features of the ATEN flagship video wall processor series include:

Modular construction, flexible configuration: The series includes 7 input slots, 5 output slots, and 2 function board slots; it supports up to 36 input signals and 20 display terminals.

The series includes 7 input slots, 5 output slots, and 2 function board slots; it supports up to 36 input signals and 20 display terminals. Advanced hardware performance: Utilizes FPGA hardware architecture, maintaining high security and stability; supports zero-second seamless switching, ensuring operation without delay or stutter.

Utilizes FPGA hardware architecture, maintaining high security and stability; supports zero-second seamless switching, ensuring operation without delay or stutter. Impeccable pixel clarity: Features true 4K@60 scaling technology that supports custom resolutions and upscales video signals to 4K@60 4:4:4. This ensures sharp, accurate images on any display type, including LED, LCD, and DLP, enhancing clarity and precision in control room operations.

Features true 4K@60 scaling technology that supports custom resolutions and upscales video signals to 4K@60 4:4:4. This ensures sharp, accurate images on any display type, including LED, LCD, and DLP, enhancing clarity and precision in control room operations. Customizable independent display screens—Canvas function: Allows for the free arrangement of up to four independent display screens on a video wall, with each screen capable of customized window layouts, enhancing display flexibility.

Allows for the free arrangement of up to four independent display screens on a video wall, with each screen capable of customized window layouts, enhancing display flexibility. Flexible modular window management: Supports 2x2 and 4x4 multi-view functions for video walls, providing users with flexible and easy window arrangement, supports multiple window modes such as picture-in-picture (PiP) and picture-by-picture (PbP), as well as window overlap, dragging, cropping, and scaling functions, making the display of multiple information sources more efficient and intuitive.

For more information about the ATEN Video Wall Processor Series, please visit below:

https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/professional-audiovideo/video-wall-processors/vw3620/?utm_source=Press_Release&utm_medium=PRnewswire&utm_campaign=VW_award_2024

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering more than 1,000 integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO, and intelligent power products, ATEN enables easy connection, management, and optimization of AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting, media, and transportation environments. With over 650 issued international patents, ATEN's global R&D team continuously produces innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, Indonesia, and Mexico – with R&D centers in Taiwan, China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.

Press Contact

ATEN International Co., Ltd.

Irene Tsai / Ivy Lee

TEL: +886-2-8692-6789 EXT. 1835/1867

FAX: +886-2-8692-6577

Email: pr@aten.com.tw

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-the-industry--atens-flagship-video-wall-processor-series-wins-three-international-design-awards-302134085.html

SOURCE ATEN International