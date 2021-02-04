Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Atende S.A.    ATD   PLATMSI00016

ATENDE S.A.

(ATD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 02/03
4.62 PLN   -1.28%
12:17aATENDE S A : Sale of shares in Atende Medica
PU
2019ATENDE S A : Half-year Report for H1 2019
PU
2019ATENDE S A : Information on transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atende S A : Sale of shares in Atende Medica

02/04/2021 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On January 21st, 2021 a share purchase agreement for shares in Atende Medica has been concluded between Atende and Konsultant IT.

Atende sold all its shares in Atende Medica - 69.91% of shares in the Company - for PLN 1,200 thousand. Additionally, the Buyer will repay Atende Medica's debts, enabling mBank S.A. to close the credit limit granted to Atende Medica up to PLN 2,800 PLN, guaranteed by Atende, and will assume PLN 471 thousand of bank guarantees issued by mBank S.A. to Atende Medica within the Atende's account.

The purpose of the sale is to exit the difficult segment of public market, which is health care, and to focus on other directions of development that are more prospective for Atende.

Return

Disclaimer

Atende SA published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATENDE S.A.
12:17aATENDE S A : Sale of shares in Atende Medica
PU
2019ATENDE S A : Half-year Report for H1 2019
PU
2019ATENDE S A : Information on transaction of a person discharging managerial respo..
PU
2019ATENDE : Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2018
PU
2017ATENDE : Information on the opening of tenders in the tender procedure
PU
2017ATENDE : & AppNet Consortium wins a tender announced by the Institute of
PU
2017ATENDE : among winners of a tender of the Chief Command of the Border Guard
PU
2017ATENDE : Apator Metrix, manufacturer of gas meters, to use the Phoenix-RTOS oper..
PU
2017ATENDE : List of the shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Ordinary G..
PU
2017ATENDE : Revival in e-medicine sector – new contracts of Atende Medica
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 213 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 168 M 45,0 M 44,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ATENDE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Atende S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATENDE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,62 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roman Szwed Chairman-Management Board
Patrycja Dorota Buchowicz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Ryszard Madey Member-Supervisory Board
Monika Malgorzata Mizielinska-Chmielewska Member-Supervisory Board
Pawel Malyska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATENDE S.A.11.06%45
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.78%162 514
ACCENTURE PLC-4.92%157 525
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.37%106 143
INFOSYS LIMITED2.30%74 840
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.44%71 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ