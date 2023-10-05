3. Capital increase by contribution in cash with statutory preferential right for existing shareholders Proposed decision:The Extraordinary General Meeting decides to read and approve the Board's report and the auditor's report drawn up in accordance with article 7:179 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, and to increase the capital by contribution in cash with statutory preferential right for existing shareholders below the par value of existing shares up to a maximum amount of 160,875,220.00 euros by the creation of new shares without nominal value.

Proposed decision:After reading the auditor's report drawn up in accordance with Article 7:179 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, the Extraordinary General Meeting decides to approve it.

2. Acknowledgement of the auditor's report on a capital increase by contribution in cash with statutory preferential right for existing shareholders, below the par value of existing shares, drawn up in accordance with article 7:179 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code

Proposed decision:After reading the Board's report drawn up in accordance with Article 7:179 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, the Extraordinary General Meeting decides to approve it.

1. Acknowledgement of the Board of Directors' report on a capital increase by contribution in cash with statutory preferential right for existing shareholders, below the par value of existing shares, drawn up in accordance with article 7:179 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code

postal voting with all the votes attached to the aforementioned shares, on each of the resolutions proposed as indicated below, at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at the conference centre Dolce La Hulpe Brussels, located at chaussée de Bruxelles 135 in 1310 La Hulpe, on 6 November 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Belgian time):

This paper form duly completed, dated and signed must be received by the Company no later than Tuesday 31 October 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Belgian time) at the registered office of the Company or by email

Subject to the foregoing, the Company will prepare a prospectus for public offering in Belgium of new shares and the admission to trading of new shares and statutory preferential rights on the Euronext Brussels regulated market, which must be approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (hereinafter the "FSMA") in accordance with the applicable law. It is accepted that relevant legal provisions in jurisdictions other than Belgium may restrict or prohibit shareholders or other holders of statutory preferential rights outside Belgium to underwrite new shares, to negotiate statutory preferential rights or to exercise statutory preferential rights. Unless otherwise decided by (i) the Board of Directors or (ii) the Committee (each of (i) and (ii) acting individually, with the power to sub-delegate and

Company shareholders or persons having acquired statutory preferential rights who do not hold a sufficient number of statutory preferential rights to underwrite a round number of new shares at the Subscription Ratio, may, during the public underwriting period, either acquire additional statutory preferential rights to underwrite new shares at the Subscription Ratio, or sell all or part of their

the statutory preferential rights shall give the right to subscribe to the new shares at the Subscription Ratio. The statutory preferential rights cannot be used to underwrite new fractional shares, as appropriate. Moreover, registered preferential rights may not be combined with dematerialised preferential rights to underwrite new shares. Dematerialised preferential rights held on different securities accounts may not be combined to underwrite new shares.

Holders of statutory preference rights may, during the public subscription period, subscribe for the new shares at the following ratio: thirteen (13) new shares for three (3) statutory preference rights (the "Subscription Ratio").

The Company will request that the statutory preferential rights be admitted to trading on the Euronext Brussels regulated market during the public underwriting period. Subject to the relevant statutory provisions, the statutory preferential rights shall then be freely tradeable on the Euronext Brussels regulated market, separately from existing shares, including for the benefit of persons who are not shareholders yet, during the public underwriting period.

The statutory preferential rights may be exercised and negotiated, separately from the existing shares, including for the benefit of persons who are not shareholders yet, for a public underwriting period of at least 15 calendar days, whose start and end dates shall be set by (i) the Board of Directors or (ii) the Committee (each of (i) and (ii) acting individually, with the power to sub-delegate and to substitute).

Existing shareholders of the Company will have a statutory preferential right to underwrite new shares in accordance with articles 7:188 and 7:189 of the CAC.

The new shares will be offered in a public offering in Belgium. Subject to the relevant legal provisions, the new shares may also be offered via one or more public offerings/or private investments to institutional, qualified, professional or other investors in Belgium, in other jurisdictions outside Belgium, pursuant to a decision of (i) the Board of Directors or (ii) an ad hoc committee which shall be authorised to continue the implementation of the operation (see the composition and powers below, point 5 of the agenda) (hereinafter the "Committee") (each of (i) and (ii) acting individually, with power to sub-delegate and substitute).

Immediately after the issue of new shares, all shares (new and existing shares) shall have the same representative value in the capital (and the same par value).

As the issue price is lower than the par value of the existing shares, the issue price of all new shares will be fully allocated to the available "capital" account. There will be no share premium.

The new shares will be subscribed by contribution in cash at an issue price of five (5.00) euros per share. The new shares will be fully paid up.

shall have the same rights and benefits as the existing shares, and will participate in particular in the result of the Company for the entire current financial year.

Confirmation of the capital increase must take place no later than 31 December 2023. The new shares to be issued when the share capital is increased:

to substitute), the Company shall not be required to offer new shares or statutory preferential rights to the public in jurisdictions outside Belgium.

The statutory preferential rights which are not exercised within the public underwriting period4 shall not be converted into "scrips", shall not be sold nor invested and will become null and void and will therefore have no value.

If the statutory preferential rights are not exercised during the public underwriting period, the remaining shares may be underwritten, in whole or in part, by 3D NV5, Stéphan Sonneville SA6 and Luxempart SA7 (and/or persons related to one or several of them) pursuant to an underwriting commitment, and, where applicable, by any other party, designated by (i) the Board of Directors or (ii) the Committee (each of (i) and (ii) acting individually, with the power to sub-delegate and to substitute), pursuant to an underwriting commitment (and/or by the credit institutions or other organising financial institutions (hereinafter the "Joint Global Coordinators") (in the name and/or on behalf of these final underwriters or new shares, and/or, where applicable, in their own name and/or on their own behalf in order to distribute new shares (directly or indirectly) to these final underwriters of new shares). The terms and conditions of these subscriptions are or will be set out in one or several underwriting commitments obtained by the Company or agreements concluded in the name and on behalf of the Company before or after the date of the general meeting and/or before or after the date of the capital increase (hereinafter collectively, the "Underwriting Commitments").

The underwriting of new remaining shares shall in any event be made at the sale issue price as that applicable during the public underwriting period, without additional compensation.

In connection with, and in consideration of, such Underwriting Commitments, the Company grants priority to subscribe for the remaining shares to shareholders who have signed an Underwriting Commitment (and/or persons related to one or more of them) (including 3D NV (and/or persons related to it8) shall have priority over the other shareholders who have signed an Underwriting Commitment (and/or persons related to one or more of them), before any other party who has signed an Underwriting Commitment (and/or persons related to one or more of them). The general meeting expressly agrees that in this context 3D NV (and/or persons related to it) will have priority over the other shareholders and investors.

In the context of the transaction, 3D NV may increase its (direct or indirect) shareholding beyond 30% of shares with voting rights without being required to launch a public purchase offer for the other shareholders of the Company.9

The Company and its subsidiaries reserve the right to negotiate the statutory preferential rights attached to shares they hold during the public underwriting period, on the market or off-market, to existing or future shareholders.

Joint Global Coordinators are, shall or may be appointed by the Company for the purposes of the operation and, where applicable, the underwriting, the allocation or distribution of all or part of the new shares. In the context of the operation and, where applicable, the underwriting, allocation and distribution of new shares, the Joint Global Coordinators shall be authorised to underwrite new shares in the name and/or on behalf of final underwriters of new shares, and/or in their own name and/or on their own behalf in order to distribute the new shares (directly or indirectly) to final underwriters. The terms and conditions of services and, where applicable, of the underwriting by the Joint Global Coordinators shall be set out in the agreements concluded between the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators.

To avoid any misunderstanding, statutory preferential rights (a) in respect of which no valid subscription form has been received in due course or (b) in respect of which the full issue price (of shares to which they entitle) has not been paid in due course, shall equally be deemed as not having been exercised. A limited company established and existing under Belgian law, with registered office at Onafhankelijkheidslaan 17-18, 9000 Gand (Belgium) and registered with Banque-Carrefour des Entreprises under number 0448.341.027 (RPM Gand, Gand) (hereinafter " 3D NV "). A limited company established and existing under Belgian law, with registered office at Rue du Mont-Lassy 62B, 1380 Lasne (Belgium) and registered with Banque-Carrefour des Entreprises under number 0461.220.350 (RPM Walloon Brabant) (hereinafter " Stéphan Sonneville SA "). A limited company established and existing under Luxembourg law, with registered office at Rue Léon Laval 12, 3372 Leudelange

(Luxembourg) and registered with the Trade Register under number B27846 (hereinafter " Luxempart SA "). For example, 3D NV may transfer its rights and obligations under its Underwriting Commitment, for all or part of the amount committed, to its subsidiary ForAtenoR SA (a public limited company incorporated and existing under the laws of Belgium, having its registered office at Avenue Reine Astrid 92, 1310 La Hulpe (Belgium) and registered with the Banque-Carrefour des Entreprises under number

0693.923.152 (RPM Brabant wallon)) (hereinafter " ForAtenoR SA "). In this case, ForAtenoR SA will benefit from the same priority as 3D NV. " The obligation to launch a takeover bid [...] does not apply in the case of an acquisition: [...] 5° which is carried out in the context of the subscription to a capital increase, with preferential right, of a company, decided by the general meeting " (Art. 52, §1, 5° of the Royal

Decree of 27 April 2007 on takeover bids).

Page 3 sur 6