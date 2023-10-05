Proposed decision:After reading the Board's report drawn up in accordance with Article 7:179 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, the Extraordinary General Meeting decides to approve it.

1. Acknowledgement of the Board of Directors' report on a capital increase by contribution in cash with statutory preferential right for existing shareholders, below the par value of existing shares, drawn up in accordance with article 7:179 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code

Proposed decision:After reading the auditor's report drawn up in accordance with Article 7:179 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, the Extraordinary General Meeting decides to approve it.

2. Acknowledgement of the auditor's report on a capital increase by contribution in cash with statutory preferential right for existing shareholders, below the par value of existing shares, drawn up in accordance with article 7:179 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code

3. Capital increase by contribution in cash with statutory preferential right for existing shareholders Proposed decision:The Extraordinary General Meeting decides to read and approve the Board's report and the auditor's report drawn up in accordance with article 7:179 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, and to increase the capital by contribution in cash with statutory preferential right for existing shareholders below the par value of existing shares up to a maximum amount of 160,875,220.00 euros by the creation of new shares without nominal value.

Confirmation of the capital increase must take place no later than 31 December 2023. The new shares to be issued when the share capital is increased:

shall be of the same nature as the existing shares, shall be in registered form or dematerialised, and shall have the same rights and benefits as the existing shares, and will participate in particular in the result of the Company for the entire current financial year.

The new shares will be subscribed by contribution in cash at an issue price of five (5.00) euros per share. The new shares will be fully paid up.

As the issue price is lower than the par value of the existing shares, the issue price of all new shares will be fully allocated to the available "capital" account. There will be no share premium.

Immediately after the issue of new shares, all shares (new and existing shares) shall have the same representative value in the capital (and the same par value).

The Company will request the admission of new shares to trading on the Euronext Brussels regulated market. The new shares will be offered in a public offering in Belgium. Subject to the relevant legal provisions, the new shares may also be offered via one or more public offerings/or private investments to institutional, qualified, professional or other investors in Belgium, in other jurisdictions outside Belgium, pursuant to a decision of (i) the Board of Directors or (ii) an ad hoc committee which shall be authorised to continue the implementation of the operation (see the composition and powers below, point 5 of the agenda) (hereinafter the "Committee") (each of (i) and (ii) acting individually, with power to sub-delegate and substitute).

Existing shareholders of the Company will have a statutory preferential right to underwrite new shares in accordance with articles 7:188 and 7:189 of the CAC.

Each existing share will give to the shareholder a statutory preferential right.

The statutory preferential right shall be in the form of a coupon, detached from each share.

The statutory preferential rights may be exercised and negotiated, separately from the existing shares, including for the benefit of persons who are not shareholders yet, for a public underwriting period of at least 15 calendar days, whose start and end dates shall be set by (i) the Board of Directors or (ii) the Committee (each of (i) and (ii) acting individually, with the power to sub-delegate and to substitute).

The Company will request that the statutory preferential rights be admitted to trading on the Euronext Brussels regulated market during the public underwriting period. Subject to the relevant statutory provisions, the statutory preferential rights shall then be freely tradeable on the Euronext Brussels regulated market, separately from existing shares, including for the benefit of persons who are not shareholders yet, during the public underwriting period.

Holders of statutory preference rights may, during the public subscription period, subscribe for the new shares at the following ratio: thirteen (13) new shares for three (3) statutory preference rights (the "Subscription Ratio").

Page 2