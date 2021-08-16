Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. ATENOR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEB   BE0003837540

ATENOR

(ATEB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATENOR : AGREEMENT ON THE SALE OF THE DACIA ONE PROJECT (BUCHAREST, ROMANIA)

08/16/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

AGREEMENT ON THE SALE OF THE DACIA ONE PROJECT

(BUCHAREST, ROMANIA)

La Hulpe, 16 August 2021

ATENOR announces that an agreement has been concluded with Paval Holding, the owner of Romanian DIY retail business "Dedeman", for the sale of its Romanian subsidiary Victoriei 174 B.D. srl . The target company owns DACIA ONE, located in the historic centre of Bucharest. The share deal is subject to the usual conditions precedent related to the acceptance of the building and the installation by the tenants, which is scheduled for the end of September 2021.

The project includes two buildings: a listed historic monument (1,500 m²) and a new building (13,500 m²). DACIA ONE offers premium office spaces that meet the highest energy performance standards and aim for BREEAM "Excellent" and WELL GOLD certifications, similar to all the projects currently under development by ATENOR in Romania.

The excellent location and visibility as well as the technical specifications have attracted prestigious tenants such as ING Tech, Nöerr and ESS. The building is fully pre-let.

This sale confirms ATENOR's ability to deliver large- scale projects of the highest quality that meet the demand of local investors as well as international

tenants. ATENOR is taking full advantage of its urban real estate development strategy in Europe, offering sustainably positive economic fundamentals.

The positive impact of this agreement on results will be recognised in the second half of 2021. This sale will have a positive net impact on cash of around € 50M.

As a reminder, the present sale follows the sale of the company NGY srl, owner of the project Hermes Business Campus, on July 28th, 2021. ATENOR is continuing through its Romanian subsidiaries development projects in Bucharest: the office project @Expo (54,720 m²) for which the construction of the two first buildings is soon to be finalized. @Expo benefits from a pre-lease rate of 24% for the building B2 and discussions are being finalized concerning approximately 25% of the building B1. ATENOR activities also include the UP-site Bucharest residential project (31,250 m²), which commercialization is progressing favorably (54% pre-sales).

Following this sale, the number of projects developed by ATENOR amounts to 33 and represents an area of around 1,300,000 m². These are located in Brussels, Wallonia and Flanders (Belgium), The Hague (Netherlands), Luxembourg, in the Paris region (France), Lisbon (Portugal), Düsseldorf (Germany), Warsaw (Poland), Budapest (Hungary), Bucharest (Romania), as well as in London (United Kingdom).

ATENOR is an urban real estate development company with European expertise listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Its mission aims to provide, through its urban planning and architectural approach, adequate responses to the new requirements imposed by the evolution of urban and professional life. In this context, ATENOR invests in large-scale real estate projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment.

Reuters: ATE0.BR

-

Bloomberg: ATEB BB

Pavăl Holding is a family-owned and leadership-inspired investment entity aiming to maximize valuable assets that underpin responsible businesses. The holding caters for investment opportunities that nurture larger societal value, beyond shareholders return. Pavăl Holding places its investments in multiple sectors such as DIY retail, real estate, private equity, agriculture, and other economic areas, seizing strategic opportunities for long term growth across industries and geographies.

For more information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville SA, CEO or

Sven Lemmes for Weatherlight SRL, Executive Officer.

+32-2-387.22.99 - +32-2-387.23.16 - e-mail :info@atenor.eu- www.atenor.eu

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 21:31:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATENOR
05:33pATENOR : Agreement on the sale of the dacia one project (bucharest, romania)
PU
07/28ATENOR : SALE OF HERMES BUSINESS CAMPUS (Bucharest – ROMANIA)
PU
07/05ATENOR : Publication of transparency notification
PU
06/08ATENOR : Acquisition of a building in the heart of the Paris Business District, ..
PU
06/02ATENOR : Semaine du 24.05 au 28.05.2021
PU
05/20ATENOR : Architectural contest for Cloche d'Or – Luxembourg
PU
05/19ATENOR : Intermediate declaration of the first quarter of 2021 and update
PU
05/19ATENOR : 1st quarter results
CO
05/10Adventum Quartum fund managed by Adventum International acquired HERMES BUSIN..
CI
05/10Adventum Quartum fund, a fund managed by Adventum International acquired Ngy ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 195 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2021 67,9 M 80,0 M 80,0 M
Net Debt 2021 614 M 723 M 723 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,28x
Yield 2021 4,17%
Capitalization 408 M 480 M 480 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,24x
EV / Sales 2022 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart ATENOR
Duration : Period :
ATENOR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATENOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 60,60 €
Average target price 65,40 €
Spread / Average Target 7,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphan Sonneville Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sidney D. Bens Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Non-Executive Chairman
Andrea Pataki Administrative Assistant
Nadine Lemaître-Rozencweig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATENOR6.67%483
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED10.70%40 882
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.41%29 111
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.34%26 708
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.74%26 269
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.87%24 329