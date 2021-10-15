ATENOR : Appointment from the architecture contest – La Cloche d'Or (Luxembourg)

Press release

APPOINTMENT FROM THE ARCHITECTURE CONTEST - LA CLOCHE D'OR (LUXEMBOURG)

La Hulpe, 15 October 2021

Pursuing its commitment to architectural excellence and sustainable development, on 25th May 2021, ATENOR organized an architecture competition for the redevelopment of the "Renault" site, which it recently acquired in the Cloche d'Or district in Luxembourg. Of the 27 candidates, 3 were selected to submit a tender that was to reflect the needs of the offices of tomorrow, with special attention to the well-being of the occupants and the challenges of sustainability.

ATENOR welcomes the enthusiasm raised by this project and thanks all the candidates for their interest and effort, while highlighting the quality of the teams and documents received.

At the end of the procedure, the team formed by architects Moreno Architecture & Associés and A2M has been chosen as the winner. The proposal seduced the jury by the care and the finesse of the design with regard to the ambition of the program and environmental and urban stakes. The other two teams were formed by Henning Larsen, Metaform Architects and ImpaKT on the one hand, and SCHMIDT HAMMER LASSEN Architects and ASSAR ARCHITECTS on the other.

In response to the specifications established for the competition, in a singular approach the candidates each proposed an architecture incorporating the exceptional resources intrinsic to the site and its surroundings.

The project presented by Moreno Architecture & Associés and A2M, however, distinguished itself by reconciling the urban nature of the project along the key arteries and the organization of a real campus that harmonizes with the existing landscape qualities within the interior of the site. The proposal, which meets the most advanced criteria in terms of comfort, sustainability and functionality, also fits easily within the current urban planning framework.

Composed of 4 buildings offering 34,000 m² of offices, this project merges the urban fabric through walking areas and resting and working areas. The external and interior circulations of each floor, combined with communications between levels, provide real flexibility and efficiency of area use. The combination offers occupants generous living and working conditions perfectly adapted to demand in a very demanding and vigorously growing Luxembourg office market.

The chosen architecture is a real starting point for a new era for offices, a unique concept provided with a real identity in a changing business district in Luxembourg.

The project management team has now been set up for the completion of studies with a view to applying for building permits in the first quarter of 2022.

Ensuring the excellence and architectural quality of its projects, especially through the organization of architectural competitions, is an integral part of ATENOR mission.

ATENOR is an international sustainable urban real estate developer with European expertise listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Its mission aims to provide, through its urban and architectural approach, adequate responses to the new demands imposed by the evolution of urban and professional life. In this context, ATENOR invests in large-scale real estate projects that meet strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment.

Reuters: ATE0.BR - Bloomberg: ATEB BB

For more information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville SA, CEO

or William Lerinckx for Lerinvestimmo SCS, Executive Officer

 +32-2-387.22.99 -  +32-2-387.23.16 - e-mail :info@atenor.eu- www.atenor.eu