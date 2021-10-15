Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. ATENOR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEB   BE0003837540

ATENOR

(ATEB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATENOR : Appointment from the architecture contest – La Cloche d'Or (Luxembourg)

10/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

APPOINTMENT FROM THE ARCHITECTURE CONTEST - LA CLOCHE D'OR (LUXEMBOURG)

La Hulpe, 15 October 2021

Pursuing its commitment to architectural excellence and sustainable development, on 25th May 2021, ATENOR organized an architecture competition for the redevelopment of the "Renault" site, which it recently acquired in the Cloche d'Or district in Luxembourg. Of the 27 candidates, 3 were selected to submit a tender that was to reflect the needs of the offices of tomorrow, with special attention to the well-being of the occupants and the challenges of sustainability.

ATENOR welcomes the enthusiasm raised by this project and thanks all the candidates for their interest and effort, while highlighting the quality of the teams and documents received.

At the end of the procedure, the team formed by architects Moreno Architecture & Associés and A2M has been chosen as the winner. The proposal seduced the jury by the care and the finesse of the design with regard to the ambition of the program and environmental and urban stakes. The other two teams were formed by Henning Larsen, Metaform Architects and ImpaKT on the one hand, and SCHMIDT HAMMER LASSEN Architects and ASSAR ARCHITECTS on the other.

In response to the specifications established for the competition, in a singular approach the candidates each proposed an architecture incorporating the exceptional resources intrinsic to the site and its surroundings.

The project presented by Moreno Architecture & Associés and A2M, however, distinguished itself by reconciling the urban nature of the project along the key arteries and the organization of a real campus that harmonizes with the existing landscape qualities within the interior of the site. The proposal, which meets the most advanced criteria in terms of comfort, sustainability and functionality, also fits easily within the current urban planning framework.

Composed of 4 buildings offering 34,000 m² of offices, this project merges the urban fabric through walking areas and resting and working areas. The external and interior circulations of each floor, combined with communications between levels, provide real flexibility and efficiency of area use. The combination offers occupants generous living and working conditions perfectly adapted to demand in a very demanding and vigorously growing Luxembourg office market.

The chosen architecture is a real starting point for a new era for offices, a unique concept provided with a real identity in a changing business district in Luxembourg.

The project management team has now been set up for the completion of studies with a view to applying for building permits in the first quarter of 2022.

Ensuring the excellence and architectural quality of its projects, especially through the organization of architectural competitions, is an integral part of ATENOR mission.

ATENOR is an international sustainable urban real estate developer with European expertise listed on the Euronext Brussels market. Its mission aims to provide, through its urban and architectural approach, adequate responses to the new demands imposed by the evolution of urban and professional life. In this context, ATENOR invests in large-scale real estate projects that meet strict criteria in terms of location, economic efficiency and respect for the environment.

Reuters: ATE0.BR - Bloomberg: ATEB BB

For more information, please contact Stéphan Sonneville SA, CEO

or William Lerinckx for Lerinvestimmo SCS, Executive Officer

+32-2-387.22.99 - +32-2-387.23.16 - e-mail :info@atenor.eu- www.atenor.eu

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 14:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATENOR
03:52aATENOR : AG REAL ESTATE and ATENOR will jointly redevelop the Brussels North Communication..
PU
09/16ATENOR : launches its campaign ‘WAKE UP THE CITY'
PU
09/06ATENOR : Half-year financial report 2021
PU
09/06Atenor Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/02ATENOR : New rental agreement for the @EXPO project (Bucharest – Romania)
PU
08/16ATENOR : Agreement on the sale of the dacia one project (bucharest, romania)
PU
07/28ATENOR : SALE OF HERMES BUSINESS CAMPUS (Bucharest – ROMANIA)
PU
07/28Adventum Quartum fund, a fund managed by Adventum International completed the acquisiti..
CI
07/05ATENOR : Publication of transparency notification
PU
06/08ATENOR : Acquisition of a building in the heart of the Paris Business District, 16th arron..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 271 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 52,4 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
Net Debt 2021 614 M 712 M 712 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,79x
Yield 2021 4,36%
Capitalization 390 M 452 M 452 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart ATENOR
Duration : Period :
ATENOR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATENOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 58,00 €
Average target price 63,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphan Sonneville Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sidney D. Bens Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Non-Executive Chairman
Andrea Pataki Administrative Assistant
Nadine Lemaître-Rozencweig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATENOR1.75%452
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.90%37 590
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.47%29 474
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.69%27 393
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.41%25 243
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.66%25 094