ATENOR : Gross dividend of  2.54 per share

BRUSSELS - THE HAGUE - LUXEMBOURG - PARIS - LISBON
La Hulpe, 22 April 2022
The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of 22 April 2022 decided to distribute a gross dividend of 2.54 Euro per share for a total amount of 17.87 million Euro.
ATENOR maintains its existing dividend policy (with a gradually increasing dividend), based on the revenue generated by a quality projects portfolio. This dividend, after deduction of withholding tax (30%), amounts to 1.778 Euro per share. The materialisation of this dividend will result in the creation of a "coupon" number 17.
For the registered shareholders, this dividend will be paid by bank transfer as from 28 April 2022.
The ﬁnancial service of ATENOR is provided by EUROCLEAR Belgium (Boulevard du Roi Albert II, 1 - B-1210 Brussels).
Ex date Record date Payment date
26 April 2022
27 April 2022
28 April 2022
Financial Calendar:
Intermediate declaration for 1st quarter 2022
18 May 2022
Intermediate declaration for 3rd quarter 2022 2022 year results
17 November 2022
General Assembly 2022
28 April 2023
ATENOR is a real estate development company with European expertise listed on Euronext Brussels. Through our urban planning and architectural approach, we aim to provide appropriate responses to the new requirements being imposed by developments in urban and professional life. Within this framework, ATENOR invests in large scale property projects meeting strict criteria in terms of location, economic eﬃciency and respect for the environment.
Reuters: ATE0.BR - Bloomberg: ATEB BB
For more detailed information please contact Mr Sidney D. Bens, C.F.O.
Tel +32 2 387 22 99 - Fax +32 2 387 23 16 - E-mail:info@atenor.eu- www.atenor.eu