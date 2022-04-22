ATENOR : Gross dividend of  2.54 per share

BRUSSELS - THE HAGUE - LUXEMBOURG - PARIS - LISBON

La Hulpe, 22 April 2022

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of 22 April 2022 decided to distribute a gross dividend of 2.54 Euro per share for a total amount of 17.87 million Euro.

ATENOR maintains its existing dividend policy (with a gradually increasing dividend), based on the revenue generated by a quality projects portfolio. This dividend, after deduction of withholding tax (30%), amounts to 1.778 Euro per share. The materialisation of this dividend will result in the creation of a "coupon" number 17.

For the registered shareholders, this dividend will be paid by bank transfer as from 28 April 2022.

The ﬁnancial service of ATENOR is provided by EUROCLEAR Belgium (Boulevard du Roi Albert II, 1 - B-1210 Brussels).

Ex date Record date Payment date

26 April 2022

27 April 2022

28 April 2022

Financial Calendar:

Intermediate declaration for 1st quarter 2022

18 May 2022

Intermediate declaration for 3rd quarter 2022 2022 year results

17 November 2022

General Assembly 2022

28 April 2023